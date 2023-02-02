Read full article on original website
Digitain Names Iain Hutchison Chief Revenue Officer
Announced Tuesday, the new collaboration will see Hutchison spearhead the company’s revenue growth strategy. Having an industry expert as a chief revenue officer, Digitain is planning to further expand its global presence and footprint within the fast-growing iGaming sector. Hutchison brings more than two decades of experience after being...
Light & Wonder and AvatarUX Announce Distribution Deal Extension
The collaboration between the duo dates back to last year. Back then, the two companies joined forces to develop eight games. However, considering the extended deal between AvatarUX and Light & Wonder, the collaboration is expected to deliver games such as MonkeyPop and CherryPop to Light & Wonder’s leading digital casino ecosystem called the Opengaming platform.
ICE Landmark Awards Recipients Announced
One of the biggest industry events for B2B companies in the gaming sector, ICE London, is just around the corner. Scheduled to take place between February 7 and 9 at ExCel London, the convention will once again bring the industry together. With the event starting tomorrow, Clarion Gaming unveiled who the recipients of the ICE Landmark Awards will be:
Octoplay Brings Ralitsa Georgieva as Director of Business Development
Ralitsa Georgieva will be stepping in as Director of Business for the up-and-coming Octoplay, which is rapidly looking to expand its geographical reach and deliver new products tailored to appeal to a broad audience. Trusted Industry Veteran to Help Octoplay Grow. Georgieva is a seasoned industry veteran, having worked as...
Dabble Targets Community Expansion with Moneyball Acquisition
Dabble, the self-proclaimed “betting app of today,” has acquired the mobile sports betting platform Moneyball Australia. The former company, a socially-charged betting specialist, will thus be able to expand its business as it tackles the local market. Moneyball Has “Some Bittersweet News to Share”. As noted in...
Super Group Confirms Plans to Sell DGC’s Non-core B2B Division
On Monday, Super Group confirmed the proposed sale of DGC’s non-core B2B division to the leading provider of content for the iGaming industry that has a growing portfolio of more than 200 partners around the world, Games Global. It was only recently that Super Group expanded its global presence...
Bayes Esports to Provide Exclusive Match Data for EFG
Bayes Esports, a top provider of esports live data, has unveiled a new strategic partnership with ESL FACEIT Group (EFG), a major esports event organizer. Under the multi-year agreement, Bayes Esports will serve as the exclusive match data provider for many tournaments and leagues hosted by EFG. The Two Parties...
Camelot’s Acquisition Completion Ensued Board and Team Changes
UK’s National Lottery operator, Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, announced this weekend the end of its ongoing acquisition by the winner of the fourth National Lottery license in the country, Allwyn Group. Transaction Completed. The completion of the transaction with Allwyn brought together two leading lottery operators ahead of the...
Kambi Group to Continue Supplying SunBet with Solutions
Kambi Group, a leading business-to-business supplier of sports betting solutions, has announced an extension of its agreement with the African casino and hospitality giant Sun International. Under the extended deal, Kambi will continue to power the operator’s sports betting operations with industry-leading sports betting tech and services. This agreement...
Compliable Set to Assist with Pennsylvania Casino Employee Licensing
Compliable is a company that works with state regulators and specializes in helping individuals who hope to work in the gaming industry to go through the licensing process quickly and easily. Compliable Will Simplify the Licensing Process for New Employees. The company will make sure that gaming employees have a...
Enteractive to Reactivate Players for BetCity
BetCity, an online casino subsidiary of Entain, has signed a new partnership agreement with Enteractive, a B2B company providing retention services. Under the deal, Enteractive will power BetCity’s reactivation campaigns in the Netherlands. BetCity Employs Enteractive’s Services. Enteractive is a seasoned company delivering leading retention services that reinforces...
Bet-at-Home Completes the Transition to EveryMatrix’s Sportsbook Platform
Bet-at-home and EveryMatrix have solidified their existing partnership as the developer’s OddsMatrix solution goes live across all MGA-regulated markets, with a German launch soon to follow. EveryMatrix’s software suite offers various innovative features, promising to boost revenue and efficiency. The mutually beneficial agreement allows Bet-at-home to downsize its team, freeing up more resources to focus on future growth.
ZEAL Co-Founder Peters Replaced with Chan on Supervisory Board
Provider of online lottery products to German state and charity lotteries ZEAL Network announced today changes to its Supervisory Board, adding Kenneth Chan to replace Marc Peters. Appointment on an Interim Basis. According to the official announcement, the Hamburg Local Court has appointed Chan as a new member of the...
Huddle and Genius Sports Explore New Partnership Together
As a result of this collaboration, Huddle will gain immediate access to a host of tools and features developed by Genius Sports, including the LiveData, Next Gen Stats and PreMatch solutions which deliver feeds in real-time and help provide accurate pricing. Huddle Leverages Live Feeds to Strengthen Machine Learning Algorithms.
Jelly Entertainment Secures Licensing for Megaways Feature
The company is happy to tap into the Megaways feature which will be introduced and incorporated into its own game development processes and allow Jelly to further enhance its slot offer. Revelling in the Megaways Experience with Jelly Entertainment. Megaways games are patented by Big Time Gaming which has been...
Future Anthem Says “Race to Real-Time” Boosts Player Value
The AI and data science firm has confirmed that its “race to real-time” solution is capable of delivering an unmatched personalized experience for both the sports betting and iGaming segment, allowing Future Anthem to significantly boost the value for its partners in the two verticals. Leveraging Big Data...
Light & Wonder Introduces Pioneering Wonder 500 Solution
Light & Wonder’s in-house crew has developed the innovative product for operators in the UK looking for a market-focused suite of fresh content that is created with players in mind. Wonder 500 to Answer Operators’ Requirements. The leader in cross-platform games and entertainment currently uses advanced technology and...
FunFair Games Presents New Logo and Branding amid Growth Plans
The innovative online gaming studio with a vision to shake up the traditional iGaming industry has presented its fresh rebranding ideas as a means of upgrading its brand identity, personality, and vision. At the same time, with the help of its new logo and branding elements, FunFair Games hopes to get closer to its declared goal of becoming a leading premium provider of next-gen iGaming content.
NetBet Adopts Citizen’s Payment Solution
NetBet UK, a leading online casino brand, has penned a deal with the payment solutions provider Citizen. Under the agreement, NetBet will benefit from Citizen’s lightning-fast payments. As agreed, Citizen will join the list of NetBet partners and will leverage its critically-acclaimed cashless payment solutions to improve deposits and...
Infront Bettor and bet365 Team Up for Low Latency Streams
Infront’s betting-oriented division, Infront Bettor, announced a new global partnership with bet365, one of the biggest sports betting companies in the world. As agreed, bet365 will distribute Infront Bettor content for the next few years. The multi-year agreement will see the operator distribute a total of 18,000 hours of...
