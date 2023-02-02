ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Source reveals victim ‘grabbed knife’ as Kaylee Goncalves’ family appeals gag order

One of the victims in the Idaho murders reportedly fought the attacker before she was killed. Sources close to the investigation told NewsNation that slain University of Idaho Xana Kernodle had suffered wounds to her fingers after “repeatedly grabbing” the knife from the killer during the 13 November attack. Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin and her roommates Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were also murdered that night. Washington State University criminology PhD student Bryan Kohberger has since been charged with the slayings. Last week, the Goncalves family’s attorney Shanon Gray appealed a gag order in the case that he described...
IDAHO STATE
SFGate

Man pleads not guilty to killing 6 at California home

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — An alleged gang member pleaded not guilty Tuesday to killing six people, including a teen mother and her baby, last month at a central California home associated with a rival gang, prosecutors said. The Jan. 16 massacre shocked rural Goshen, a community of about 3,000...
GOSHEN, CA
SFGate

Prison for woman who admitted statutory rape of young boys

MARTINEZ, Calif. (AP) — A 35-year-old Northern California woman pleaded guilty to the statutory rape of teenage boys and will serve nearly eight years in state prison, prosecutors said Monday. Jennifer Decarlo last week entered guilty pleas to two counts of lewd acts upon a minor, two counts of...
OAKLEY, CA

