Riley County to keep third-floor shell space in new EMS HQ design
Riley County commissioners said Thursday they want to keep a third-floor shell space in the new EMS headquarters design to provide options if dispatch services move to the building in the future.
As of now, county officials have no plans to move dispatch operations, which are at the Riley County Police Department headquarters at 1001 South Seth Child Road. But commissioners, who didn’t officially vote on the matter, indicated they wanted the flexibility to potentially do so if it’s needed.
