ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

NJ councilwoman found fatally shot in her car, officials say

By Mira Wassef
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NHja_0kaVpO4j00

SAYREVILLE, N.J. ( WPIX ) – A councilwoman representing Sayreville, New Jersey, was fatally shot Wednesday night, authorities said.

Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds insider her car in Sayreville, just south of Newark, at around 7:22 p.m., according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I am stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour’s murder last evening in an act of gun violence. I send my condolences to her family and friends, and the entire Sayreville community,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a tweet .

Mahesh Chitnis, of the Sayreville Human Relations Commission, said Dwumfour was his neighbor and he was shocked that she was shot and killed so close to his home, according to a Facebook post.

“She was a woman full of life … I couldn’t believe that this can happen in my town,” Chitnis said in the social media post.

Potential mass shooting thwarted after high-capacity weapons found pointed from window

Dwunfour, a recently elected Republican member of the Sayreville Borough Council, began serving her first term in 2022.

No arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call the Sayreville Police Department at 732-727-4444 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office 732-745-3477.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

What is Pennsylvania searching for: Super Bowl LVII

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Super Bowl LVII is quickly approaching, and chances are if you’re from Pennsylvania, you’ve been searching for the following things on Google in preparation for the big game. Those are some of the most commonly searched Super Bowl LVII topics in Pennsylvania, according to Google Trends. First, we’ll start with the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNCT

Pirate alum Linval Joseph has shot at second Super Bowl ring

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Linval Joseph is already one of 15 former East Carolina football players who’ve won a Super Bowl, and he’ll have a chance to earn a second ring this Sunday. Joseph helped the 2011 New York Giants take home the Lombardi Trophy. The final game of the 34-year-old’s […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Suns’ Trade Proposal for Kyrie Irving Included Chris Paul, per Report

Phoenix reportedly made a strong push to acquire Irving from Brooklyn. View the original article to see embedded media. The Nets reportedly traded embattled point guard Kyrie Irving on Sunday afternoon to the Mavericks in a trade package that included Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft compensation. While the Mavericks...
PHOENIX, AZ
WNCT

Big Game Bound: Super Bowl insights from Geoff Schwartz and Shawne Merriman

We’re counting down the days until Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona! The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off Sunday night. Indy’s Chris Hagan and WGN’s Jarrett Payton previewed all things Super Bowl with Big Game Bound coverage from Radio Row at the Phoenix Convention Center. During Tuesday’s show, […]
GLENDALE, AZ
WNCT

WNCT

43K+
Followers
31K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy