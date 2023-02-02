Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
U.S. Navy is Still Recovering Parts of a Downed Chinese Spy Balloon After it Was Shot Down off the Coast of Myrtle BeachZack LoveMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
FAA Issues Ground Stop for North Carolina and South Carolina as Chinese Surveillance Balloon is now over South CarolinaThe Maine WriterSurfside Beach, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
Florence County deputies offering reward for information leading to arrests of individuals involved in vehicle theft
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are searching for a person of interest wanted in connection with a vehicle theft investigation, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. A silver Chevrolet Impala was stolen on Jan. 27 from a home on National Cemetery Road in Florence County, the sheriff’s office said. The hood and driver’s […]
Gunshots hit 2 homes, vehicle in Florence County; 1 hurt, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was hurt early Tuesday morning when two homes and a vehicle were hit by gunshots in Florence County, according to the sheriff’s office. It happened off Gilbert Drive near Freedom Boulevard, and the person’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said. No additional information […]
WMBF
Report: Chase reached 135 mph in Horry County; suspect drove on wrong side of Highway 31
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Dashcam video showed a dangerous situation that unfolded on Highway 31 on Monday afternoon. Allen Ramsey sent a video to WMBF News, showing a white car speeding past his wife’s car in the wrong direction along the highway. “I’ve never seen anything like...
WMBF
Subjects wanted for questioning in Florence shoplifting incident
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are looking for two suspects in a shoplifting incident that took place Sunday night. The incident took place at the Burlington on 2701 David H McLeod Blvd, according to the report. Florence police said the subjects left in a white 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer. Anyone with...
wpde.com
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect has been arrested after a deadly shooting in Florence County Saturday. Trey Alexander Stephens, 18, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said the shooting...
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach Police Department launches new program to curb trespassing
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Police Department recently launched its Trespassing Authorization Program after an uptick in trespassing calls. The new program gives officers permission to ticket or arrest anyone on your property even when you’re not there. This is different from the typical...
WMBF
Horry County police searching for bank robbery suspect near Highway 90 in Conway area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a bank robbery near the Little River area. Police said the robbery took place Monday afternoon at a bank in the 3000 block of Highway 9 East. Officials said a search for the suspect started before 3:30 p.m. near...
School Principal Shot, Killed Inside Vehicle: Deputies
An elementary school in South Carolina is mourning the death of its principal after she was fatally shot in her vehicle, according to law enforcement officials. In a Facebook post on Monday, the Dillon County School District Four posted a photo of the principal, Dr. Wendy Cook. According to the post, she was the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School. According to … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for teenage boy last seen Monday night
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage boy. Matthew James Henry, 15, reportedly ran away from his home in the Pawleys Island area. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, Matthew was last...
Armed robbers hit Dollar General store in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Georgetown County deputies are investigating after two armed robbers hit a Dollar General store Sunday night. It happened at about 10 p.m. at the Dollar General off Pleasant Hill Drive, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. “Security cameras captured photos of two masked suspects, one armed with a shotgun […]
counton2.com
Missing Pawleys Island teen found in NC
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are seeking help from the community in locating a missing teenager from the Pawleys Island area. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSD) said Matthew James Henry, 15, was last seen at his home around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, February 6. He is...
CCSO searching for juvenile last seen Wednesday near McClellanville
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a 16-year-old reported missing. Sariyanah Garrett was last seen at her home on South Santee Road on February 1, deputies say. Sariyanah is described to be 5’3″ in height, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown […]
Surfside Beach police charge man in burglary, car break-ins that began week after release from jail
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Surfside Beach police have charged a man in connection with a burglary and multiple car break-ins in town that began about a week after he was released from jail on similar charges, according to a news release. William Alan Raynor, 51, was arrested and charged in connection with a burglary […]
live5news.com
Detectives seeking information regarding missing teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information from the public about a missing teenager. Sariyanah Garrett, 16, was last seen February 1 at her home on South Santee Road near McClellanville. Garrett was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray...
Horry County police conduct investigation into possible kidnapping near Loris
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police were conducting an investigation into a possible kidnapping Sunday near Loris, according to a social media post from the department. An incident report said it happened at the intersection of Highway 45 and Lawson Road in Horry County. Officers spoke with a woman who said she was stopped […]
Coroner: 35-year-old woman hit, killed by car in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 35-year-old Georgetown woman was hit by a car and killed Sunday night on Highmarket Street in Georgetown County, authorities said. Wanda Michelle Chavis was pronounced dead at the scene after the incident near Redick Road, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. It happened at about 10:45 p.m. about […]
columbuscountynews.com
Truck, Home Damaged in Drive-by Shooting
Deputies are investigating a shooting report on Clyde Norris Road near Tabor City Friday. The sheriff’s office said James O’Neal Johnson was feeding his chickens around 10:19 a.m. when someone drove past his home and opened fire. No one was injured but a home and vehicle were damaged...
wpde.com
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man died Saturday evening after being shot multiple times on Coleman Avenue in Pamplico, according to Pamplico Police Chief Chad Reid. Reid said the man was shot in the chest and died on the scene. The man’s name isn’t being released at this...
wpde.com
4 taken to hospital, lanes blocked after crash in Forestbrook community
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people were taken to the hospital and lanes are blocked after a four-vehicle crash in Horry County Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:03 a.m. to the area of Clay Pond Road and Wesley Street in the Forestbrook Community.
WMBF
Car overturns along Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet area; injuries reported
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash is causing back-ups near Huntington Beach State Park in the Murrells Inlet area. Midway Fire Rescue said it is responding Tuesday night to the wreck that happened along Highway 17 Bypass near Wesley Road. First responders said one car is reported overturned...
Comments / 1