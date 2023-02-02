ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Pasadena, CA

44th Annual Very Special Arts Festival at The Music Center

Following the success of its inaugural expansion in 2022 as a two-day celebration, The Music Center’s 44th Annual Very Special Arts Festival returns on Friday and Saturday,. February 24–25, 2023, offering opportunities for creative expression to Angelenos of all abilities. The free festival, comprised of arts workshops, dance...
LET IT BE MORNING | Landmark Pasadena

LET IT BE MORNING, the new film from The Band’s Visit writer/director Eran Kolirin, will be opening in Pasadena at the Landmark Pasadena (formerly Laemmle) at 673 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91101 via Cohen Media Group on February 10th. LET IT BE MORNING had its world premiere in...
City of South Pasadena Hosts Business Networking Event February 28

The City is excited to be hosting our third Business Networking Event for South Pasadena local businesses. In 2022, the City’s Economic Development team launched various initiatives to support and bring together the business community. This included two business networking events, the launch of a digital business newsletter, launch of a quarterly major projects and developments newsletter, and the launch of the City’s Guide to Doing Business.
