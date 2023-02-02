ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

enid.org

Concrete Repairs for Lincoln Drive Intersection Prompts Road Closure

ENID, OK (February 6, 2023) – Beginning Wednesday February 8th there will be an intersection closure for the area of Lincoln Drive and Seneca Avenue allowing contractors to complete concrete repairs. This closure is expected to last approximately three weeks. This timeline is weather permitting. Motorists are encouraged to follow...
ENID, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Guthrie man ejected, injured on I-35 crash

A local man was mediflighted early Monday morning after a rollover crash on Interstate 35. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released a crash report indicating the driver fell asleep behind the wheel. OHP, Guthrie EMS, and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the interstate at 12:35 a.m. at mile marker...
GUTHRIE, OK
kaynewscow.com

Three Carter County residents in custody in connection to Billings murder case

BILLINGS — Noble County officials report that three subjects are in custody on murder charges in connection to the death of a Billings resident. According to a press release issue by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, at 12:03 p.m. on Jan. 30, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive female at 216 S. Broadway in Billings.
BILLINGS, OK
cushingcitizen.com

Payne County Arrests

The following arrests were made between January 11, 2023, 2022 and January 17, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Joseph Lawrence Gilick Stillwater—Assult and Battery upon a medical care provider Jonothan Christian Wilson Stillwater–Driving under the influence of Alcohol, Public Intoxication Hoa Van Le Stillwater– Domestic Abuse In Presence of a Minor…
PAYNE COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Jan. 25-31

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Jan. 25-31 include:. John Joseph Allen, 40, Ponca City, DUI. Dylan William Ball, 27, Ponca City, larceny. Melonie Marie Bartlett, 42, Blackwell, cruelty to animals. Craig Allen Bergman, 42, Blackwell, cruelty to animals.
KAY COUNTY, OK

