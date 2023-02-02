Read full article on original website
enid.org
Concrete Repairs for Lincoln Drive Intersection Prompts Road Closure
ENID, OK (February 6, 2023) – Beginning Wednesday February 8th there will be an intersection closure for the area of Lincoln Drive and Seneca Avenue allowing contractors to complete concrete repairs. This closure is expected to last approximately three weeks. This timeline is weather permitting. Motorists are encouraged to follow...
guthrienewspage.com
Guthrie man ejected, injured on I-35 crash
A local man was mediflighted early Monday morning after a rollover crash on Interstate 35. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released a crash report indicating the driver fell asleep behind the wheel. OHP, Guthrie EMS, and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the interstate at 12:35 a.m. at mile marker...
Guthrie police seek public help locating stolen vehicles
The Guthrie Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two vehicles and a trailer were stolen from the downtown area within the last week.
kaynewscow.com
Kay County Health Department spokesman reports Golden Chick has not been closed
PONCA CITY — Kay County Health Department spokesman Scott Haywood said today that Golden Chick has not been closed by the health department. Haywood said the food establishment was recently sold and that the new owners have not obtained a food license as of yet but that they have not been told to close by the health department.
kaynewscow.com
Three Carter County residents in custody in connection to Billings murder case
BILLINGS — Noble County officials report that three subjects are in custody on murder charges in connection to the death of a Billings resident. According to a press release issue by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, at 12:03 p.m. on Jan. 30, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive female at 216 S. Broadway in Billings.
U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigates armed robbery of Edmond mail carrier, offers up to $50,000 reward
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information in an armed robbery of a United States Postal Service letter carrier in Edmond on Wednesday.
‘He’d rather kill her’: Friend speaks out about Edmond murder victim
Dimithy McMillan said his friend, Demetria Jordan, was a person who cared deeply for others.
cushingcitizen.com
Payne County Arrests
The following arrests were made between January 11, 2023, 2022 and January 17, 2023. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Joseph Lawrence Gilick Stillwater—Assult and Battery upon a medical care provider Jonothan Christian Wilson Stillwater–Driving under the influence of Alcohol, Public Intoxication Hoa Van Le Stillwater– Domestic Abuse In Presence of a Minor…
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Jan. 25-31
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Jan. 25-31 include:. John Joseph Allen, 40, Ponca City, DUI. Dylan William Ball, 27, Ponca City, larceny. Melonie Marie Bartlett, 42, Blackwell, cruelty to animals. Craig Allen Bergman, 42, Blackwell, cruelty to animals.
