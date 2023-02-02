Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
carolinapanorama.com
SC State explores variety of fundraising methods
Direct mail campaigns and the acquisition of fundraising consultants are among the ways South Carolina State University is working to boost giving to the institution. “We're seeing a lot of significant contributions across the board not just from private donors, but alums," S.C. State Board Trustee Jameel Allen Sr., academic affairs committee chairman, said during a Feb. 2 board meeting.
carolinapanorama.com
Celebrating his survival: Volvo coworker saved Orangeburg man having stroke
CHARLESTON – It was a red carpet celebration and reunion at Trident Medical Center for 51-year-old stroke survivor Nate Robinson of Orangeburg, and his co-worker at Volvo, Shavon Felder, who is credited with saving his life. On Dec. 21 last year, while they were at work, Shavon noticed Nate’s...
carolinapanorama.com
Grieving Church and Community says goodbye to beloved Founder, Teacher and Pastor
Rev. Lewis Gunter was a legendary Baptist pastor who influenced multiple generations of preachers to preach confidently and faithfully the Word of God. Rev. Lewis Gunter was the founder and longtime pastor of the Gunter’s Chapel Baptist Church of Columbia. He provided outstanding Visionary/Pastoral leadership faithfully and dutifully for 46 years, before his retirement in April 2022.
carolinapanorama.com
Cyn-Ron restaurant opens at ex-Pizza Hut site
A chicken and fish restaurant has opened in Orangeburg. Cyn-Ron Chicken and Fish Place opened Jan. 14 at the former Pizza Hut at 991 John C. Calhoun Drive. "I felt that Orangeburg needed a restaurant with good food," owner Ronnie Hughes said. The restaurant is named after Hughes' deceased wife,...
Comments / 0