carolinapanorama.com
Grieving Church and Community says goodbye to beloved Founder, Teacher and Pastor
Rev. Lewis Gunter was a legendary Baptist pastor who influenced multiple generations of preachers to preach confidently and faithfully the Word of God. Rev. Lewis Gunter was the founder and longtime pastor of the Gunter’s Chapel Baptist Church of Columbia. He provided outstanding Visionary/Pastoral leadership faithfully and dutifully for 46 years, before his retirement in April 2022.
abccolumbia.com
Drink Small’s 90th birthday concert and celebration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A celebratory concert was held in honor of Drink Small’s 90th birthday at the South Carolina State Museum. The event was hosted by the Colajazz Foundation and organizers say the concert kicks off Black History Month at the state museum. The museum also dedicating the day as Drink Small day to honor drink Small’s career, legacy and profound musical impact.
carolinapanorama.com
SC State explores variety of fundraising methods
Direct mail campaigns and the acquisition of fundraising consultants are among the ways South Carolina State University is working to boost giving to the institution. “We're seeing a lot of significant contributions across the board not just from private donors, but alums," S.C. State Board Trustee Jameel Allen Sr., academic affairs committee chairman, said during a Feb. 2 board meeting.
USC Gamecock
Restaurant Villa Tronco continues to surprise, delight Columbia community after 83 years
For Carmella Roche and generations of Columbia's citizens, exposed brick, welcoming staff and family portraits hanging on the wall make walking into Villa Tronco Italian Restaurant feel like coming home. As the oldest restaurant in South Carolina, Villa Tronco has been serving Columbia residents Italian cuisine for 83 years, and...
WIS-TV
S.C. State Alumnus wins Grammy Award for Best Regional Roots Music Album
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A former South Carolina State University student was awarded a Grammy for Best Regional Roots Music Album on Sunday night. According to a press release, Charlton Singleton, alongside his group, Ranky Tanky, won their second Grammy for their album called, “Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.”
tourcounsel.com
Dutch Square Center | Shopping mall in South Carolina
Dutch Square is an enclosed shopping mall located in the city of Columbia, South Carolina. Currently, it features more than forty stores and restaurants, as well an AMC movie theater. Its anchor stores are Burlington Coat Factory and Office Depot. Dutch Square was built by Caine Company in 1970. Initial...
thenewirmonews.com
Sheriff Leon Lott promoted to state major general
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, who also serves as commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (SCSG), was promoted from SCSG brigadier general to two-star major general in a ceremony presided over by Governor Henry McMaster and attended by Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the state’s adjutant general. The ceremony was held at Columbia’s historic Olympia Armory, Saturday, Feb. 4.
live5news.com
McMaster nominates retired Army general to lead SC Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster nominated a successor to serve as the secretary of the state’s Department of Veterans’ Affairs. McMaster said he wants to see retired Maj. Gen. Todd B. McCaffrey to replace current Secretary William Grimsley. “South Carolina is home to more military retirees...
Orangeburg artist uses art to reflect his experiences in rural South Carolina
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg artist Floyd Gordon has been painting for 75 years. His art reflects his real life experiences growing up in rural Orangeburg County in the 1960s. Gordon grew up in a family of 13 sharecroppers. “In the first grade, my first grade teacher gave me a...
Orangeburg students to talk to astronauts
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Students at the Orangeburg Christian Academy are getting the chance to speak to astronauts in space through a new partnership with the International Space Station. “I mean, what’s cooler than talking to an astronaut," said math and science teacher Ashley Howell." School leaders say...
etxview.com
SC State, USC to host Archaeological Field School
South Carolina State University and the University of South Carolina will host their third Archaeological Field School event during spring break, March 6-10, at Rose Hill Plantation. The Rose Hill Plantation Archaeological Field School event, sponsored by S.C. State Parks and the South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology, is...
carolinapanorama.com
HopeHealth in Orangeburg opens pharmacy
An Orangeburg health care clinic held an open house and grand opening of its new pharmacy and renovated facility earlier this month. HopeHealth in Orangeburg, 1857 Joe Jeffords Highway, celebrated the opening of HopeHealth Pharmacy Orangeburg at its newly renovated facility Jan. 12. The new HopeHealth Pharmacy offers medications for...
carolinapanorama.com
'Small town girl, big dream': Sweets and cake shop opens in Orangeburg
A sweets and cake shop has opened in Orangeburg. The family-owned and operated Whipped Sweets & Treats celebrated its grand opening Jan. 22. "Orangeburg needs a sweet shop," owner Tyaila Gilmore said. "There is nothing like it." The shop is located at 113 Rodriguez Court. Rodriguez Court is off of...
abccolumbia.com
Candlelight vigil held for Tyre Nichols in Columbia Sunday
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The savage beating leading to the death of 29 Tyre Nichols has left individuals across the country asking what, if anything can be done to keep incidents like this from continuing to unfold. The actions sparking protests in various cities the day the body camera...
Midlands church finds a new way to get kids outside
WINNSBORO, S.C. — A Winnsboro church congregation in Winnsboro is providing a new way to get kids outside. One Accord Ministries of Grace has created a children's nature trail and park beside their church. "Once we started doing it, they started going out into the woods," Pastor Melvin Hughes...
carolinapanorama.com
SC State president seeks funds for new buildings
The president of South Carolina State University is continuing to implore state lawmakers to consider the importance of funding for new buildings on an aging campus that hasn't had a new academic building receive full appropriations in at least three decades. S.C. State President Alexander Conyers met with House Speaker...
Accidents causes large power outage in southeast Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A series of accident on Garners Ferry Road, near the VA Hospital, snarled traffic and caused power outages in a large section of southeast Columbia on Monday afternoon. Columbia police say an accident on VA Hospital property resulted in drooping power lines across Garners Ferry Road....
wach.com
Tenants forced out of their apartment due to bat infestation demanding help
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C (WACH) — On January 29th a local West Columbia family says they were forced to pack up and move because of a bat infestation in their apartment and their property management company's refusal to give them a safe environment. Cheryl and Samantha Flanagan say their family...
Exchange of gunfire on Sunset Boulevard leads to investigation in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia investigators are still working to determine how a shooting between two people unfolded on Saturday afternoon along one of the area's busiest roadways. According to a spokesperson for the West Columbia Police Department, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 800 block...
abccolumbia.com
BHM: Midlands teen featured on Good Morning America
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s salute to black history we want to congratulate a young Midlands girl who is making history. Columbia’s own Gabby Goodwin was featured on Good Morning America’s Steals and Deals yesterday. The 14 year-old started her Beret company “Confidence” after her mother...
