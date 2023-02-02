Wheeling, W. Va. – The Wheeling University Athletic Department strives to not only help it's student-athletes succeed not only in the field, but off it as well. One of the aspects of that is success in the classroom and the department was well represented in this category with the release of the 2023 President's List. Overall, 142 Student-Athletes were among those honored for their success in the classroom during the first semester.

2 DAYS AGO