wucardinals.com
Wheeling Rugby’s Aaron Juma Takes Home NCR D1 First Team All-American Award
Wheeling, W. Va. - With 7's season right around the corner, National Collegiate Rugby (NCR) released their postseason awards for the Fall 15's season on Tuesday with their D1 All-Americans List. Overall, 23 athletes were honored and among them was a Wheeling University Rugby player, giving the team their second All-American in as many years at the Division I level. Freshman Aaron Juma was named an NCR D1 All-American, coming off what was a big 15's season not only for the freshman, but her the team as a whole.
wucardinals.com
Indoor Men’s Track & Field Up to #7 in USTFCCCA Atlantic Regional Rankings
Wheeling, W. Va. – As the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championships approaches, the Wheeling University Indoor Track & Field team continues to prepare to make a run towards winning the title. They continued to make strides towards that as another edition of the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Atlantic Regional Rankings came out. The Cardinals moved up one spot in this week's rankings, coming in at #7 in the Atlantic Region.
wucardinals.com
Wheeling Swimming Heads to GMAC/MEC Championships with Eyes on Hardware
Wheeling, W. Va. - At last year's Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC)/Mountain East Conference (MEC) the Wheeling University Swimming team crowned their first conference champion since the 2016-17 season when Jade Miller won the 200 Meter Backstroke. The 2023 GMAC/MEC Championships kick off on Tuesday from the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton, Ohio, and the Cardinals have their eyes on more hardware heading into the big swim. They have been working towards this meet all season long and look to show what they can do swimming on the highest stage in the conference.
wucardinals.com
Men’s Swimming Shows off Distance With Top 10 Finish on Day One of GMAC/MEC Championships
Canton, OH. – The best of the best in both the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC) and the Mountain East Conference (MEC) came together at the C.T. Brannin Natatorium on Tuesday for day one of the GMAC/MEC Championships. The Wheeling University Men's Swimming team took the pool and showed off their distance event chops on day one of competition. Both junior Ethan Banks and sophomore Nathan Yost took on the 1000 Meter Freestyle, and Banks would end the day with a top 10 finish.
wucardinals.com
Wheeling Athletics Lands 142 on 2023 President’s List
Wheeling, W. Va. – The Wheeling University Athletic Department strives to not only help it's student-athletes succeed not only in the field, but off it as well. One of the aspects of that is success in the classroom and the department was well represented in this category with the release of the 2023 President's List. Overall, 142 Student-Athletes were among those honored for their success in the classroom during the first semester.
