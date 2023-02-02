ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KISS 106

One Kentucky Business Lets You Host a Silent Disco

Imagine going to a party where the only music is played in your headphones. Have you ever heard of the latest party trend, that is silent raves or silent discos? Well, they're a growing trend, and now you can host your own silent disco in Louisville. So what is a silent disco? Well, it's a party with a DJ, but with one exception, instead of your typical, loud dancing music, everyone wears headphones and the music is played in the headphones. Sometimes the headphones have lights on them to add to the ambiance.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KISS 106

Indiana Rescue Offering “Doggie Dates” Valentine’s Weekend

One Indiana animal rescue is offering a unique date experience this Valentine's Day. Single or attached, there is an Indiana shelter dog looking for a Valentine just like you. Warrick Humane Society, located in Newburgh, Indiana has an exciting opportunity for those looking for some fun and companionship this Valentine's weekend.
NEWBURGH, IN
KISS 106

Netflix Will Offically Crack Down on Password Sharing for Hoosiers in March

If you share your Netflix password with other people, you might want to start collecting a fee from them because you will be paying more next month. It is pretty common for people to share their streaming accounts with friends and family. You might have a shared account or two already. No harm, no foul, right? Well, Netflix especially has been trying to crack down on password sharing lately, and they have begun a new test that will further their efforts. However, you might not like it too much.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Eat Pizza in a Jail Cell At This Quirky Cool Kentucky Restaurant

Ever wanted to know what it's like to eat dinner in a jail cell? Well, you can at this quirky cool Kentucky Pizza Restaurant. Check it out!. The Meade County Jail was built in the early 1900s. It had a seventy-year run as a jail. There are so many stories from inside the walls of this building from questionable cell inmates to other things unknown.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
KISS 106

What’s the Deal with AMC Theatre’s New Sightline Pricing System?

The next time you head to Evansville's Westside to watch a movie, the best seats might cost a bit more. I grew up in Princeton, Indiana and we only had one theatre to watch movies at and I don't remember paying more than $2 dollars. Now, movie ticket prices seem to be different every day of the week, and at other times of the day. Some theatres have memberships that come with some perks, and now one national chain is completely changing how we select a seat.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Indiana Bird’s Incredibly Long Tongue Makes Even Gene Simmons Jealous

Woodpeckers are fascinating creatures, but the most interesting thing about them is not their beautiful colors or strong beaks - it is their incredibly long tongue. I never thought I would be writing an article about the inner workings of a woodpecker, but here I am nonetheless. I have to say this is one of the neatest pieces of nature knowledge I have ever learned. So, here we go, let's talk about woodpecker tongues. Simply put, they are really, really long.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Indiana Shelter Dog with Two Different Color Eyes Is Looking for You [WATCH]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, my name is Zuma and I’m a 1 ½-year-old female shepherd mix from the VHS! Don’t want to toot my own horn, but I’ve been told I’m very smart and totally trainable. “Down” is a trick I’m still working on, but I’ll be a pro in no time! I’d be just as happy going on a run as I would just sitting on the couch and watching TV. As long as I’m with you and have had the opportunity to get my goofy zoomies out for the day, that’s all that really matters. I don’t seem to mind other dogs and have lived with kids. If I sound like the perfect family pet for you, come visit me at the VHS! My adoption fee is $150, which includes my spay, microchip, and vaccinations.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Indiana State Parks Hosting Bob Ross Themed 5K To Help Save Their Happy Little Trees

I grew up in the 90s, so you betcha I grew up watching The Joy of Painting on PBS. The show featured Bob Ross painting a landscape, and it was always so calming. He had a way of making a painting (or watching someone else paint) be enjoyable and calming. He was known for his positive demeanor and phrases like "no mistakes, just happy accidents" and "we'll put a happy little tree here." Bob Ross was truly an icon. Unfortunately, he passed away in 1995, but he has left quite a legacy behind him.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You

Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Here are Six of the Coolest Indoor Playgrounds in Indiana

Looking for fun things to do with your family this winter? I found six places within the state of Indiana that you're going to want to visit!. When it's cold outside, you have to get a little creative when it comes to doing things to keep your kids entertained without freezing your behinds off. When I was a kid, that go-to place was Discovery Zone in Evansville, Indiana. Every 90s kid loved going there. The slides, tunnels, ball pits, and games that Discovery Zone was so much fun. It was truly one of the most memorable aspects of my childhood.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy