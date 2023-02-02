Read full article on original website
City on alert after string of stolen vehicles
The Sturgeon Bay Police Department can use your help identifying who may be behind several stolen vehicles this week. According to a department release, cars were stolen from four locations through the City of Sturgeon Bay and Door County during the overnight hours of Monday, February 6th, into the morning of February 7th. Those areas are:
Eleven ice anglers rescued off Door County shoreline
Southern Door Fire Department Fire Chief Rich Olson says your time may be up when it comes to ice fishing this winter after the most recent rescue Monday afternoon. Emergency personnel from the Southern Door Fire Department, Door County Sheriff's Department, Door County Emergency Services, United States Coast Guard, and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources were called into action at approximately 12:30 p.m. to the report of a crack in the ice and that a chunk of it had started to float away from the shore. Anglers made the call out on the ice that realized that they were not going to be able to get back to shore safely. Crews deployed rescue vehicles from Oak Road to bring 11 ice anglers back to shore at the Potawatomi State Park boat launch.
Gerald F. Murphy
Gerald Francis Murphy, "Jerry" to all who knew and loved him, 93, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away Sunday morning, January 29, 2023 at the Pete and Jelaine Horton Skilled Nursing Center at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay with his family at his side. He was born October 27,...
Sturgeon Bay takes action on Fleet Farm, Industrial Park projects
On Tuesday night, the Sturgeon Bay Common Council moved on two big future development plans on the City’sCity’s west side. A Memorandum of Understanding agreement between the City and Howard Immel, Inc. to possibly construct a new building in the Sturgeon Bay Industrial Park got the green light. If it goes through, the project will accommodate five tenants with 50,000 square feet of space each for manufacturing, logistics, and warehouse.
Rogue Theater's commitment to Sturgeon Bay
You can experience live theater in Sturgeon Bay at Rogue Theater’s new space this spring. After years of moving locations, they’ve made a commitment to create their own permanent space in Sturgeon Bay. Rogue Theater founder Stuart Champeau says their new location will be on North 14th Avenue and construction is planned to be complete at the end of May. This year they have an array of productions for you to enjoy in their new space.
Jane Wienke
Beverly Jane Wienke, 82, of rural Algoma, founder and owner of Wienke’s Market, peacefully gained eternal life on February 5, 2023. She was born October 11, 1940, in Algoma WI, to Elden and Edith (Stuebs) Nelson. Jane graduated from Algoma High School in 1958 and attended UW-Oshkosh, earning a...
James R. Gordon
James R. “Flash” Gordon, 62, of Baileys Harbor died peacefully at his home on the farm Friday, February 3, 2023 with wife Ann at his side. He was born to Phillip and Clara “Curly Root” Gordon in Sturgeon Bay and was a lifelong resident of Door County with Gordon Lodge being his home until 1985. Jim attended Liberty Grove and Baileys Harbor grade schools, graduating from Florida Air Academy in 1977. He pursued continuing education classes including hospitality, food service industry certifications, bakery, Auto CAD, festival and event planning, and had membership in the Wisconsin Bakers Association.
Joski receives Wisconsin National Guard honor for community support
The things you see Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski daily were recognized by the Wisconsin National Guard this week. Joski, a staff sergeant with the 1157th Transportation Company, received the 2022 1LT Thomas E. Wortham IV Achievement Award during a ceremony at the Oshkosh Corporation Global Headquarters held last week. In addition to his six years of service with the Wisconsin National Guard, Joski was recognized for his time serving in law enforcement, the U.S. Marine Corps, Toys for Tots, and other local causes. Joski was humbled by the award, saying he has never considered what he does to be outside of the ordinary.
Kewaunee County still interested in GBCI replacement?
The dates may differ, but you will hear the same rhetoric surrounding where a new state prison will go, especially if it is in Kewaunee County. According to the Green Bay Press-Gazette, bipartisan support to close the Green Bay Correctional Institution has surfaced again after Rep. Dave Steffen of Howard proposed replacing the over 100-year-old facility in Allouez in 2017. County, state, and local officials from both sides of the aisle have written the Department of Corrections, pointing out that a modern facility would be cheaper to operate and the current GBCI site is likely worth millions in redevelopment potential. In 2019, the Joint Finance Committee approved $5 million for replacing the facility, only to have it vetoed by Governor Tony Evers.
Striver Gymnasts Shined Bright this past weekend!
The Door County YMCA Striver Gymnastic Team shined bright this past weekend at the 34th Annual Sheboygan Snowflake Gymnastic Invitational. The Team returned to Door County with two Team trophies and 29 individual medals. The Excel Silver Team continues to shine this season. The Team placed 2nd out of eight...
Wisconsin filmmakers highlighted in 14th Annual Door County Short Film Fest
You can watch films that were directed or filmed by Wisconsin filmmakers at the 14th Annual Door County Short Film Fest. Stop by the Northern Sky Gould Theater on February 17th and 18th for refreshments, discussions, and Q&As with filmmakers. Friday, you could watch a full-length feature film shown at 7:00 pm. On Saturday, 23 short films and 1 full-length will be screened from 1:00- 7:00 pm. The founder and director, Chris Opper, will discuss the production and moving-making process. At the end of the festival, the 2023 Golden Mug Award will be given to the winning film, and the 2023 People’s Choice Mug Award will be presented to the film that receives the most votes from the festival attendees.
L-C dance takes 5th at state
The Luxemburg-Casco and Sturgeon Bay dance teams had successful outings at last weekend's state dance competition in LaCrosse. The squad took 5th place in D4 pom while also competing in the D2 jazz competition. Sturgeon Bay competed in the state competition for the first time as dual event performers. It...
Girls basketball preview: Gibraltar hosts Sevastopol on U 102.1
Gibraltar and Sevastopol will renew their rivalry in Packerland girls' basketball action on Tuesday night. The Vikings dug a hole for themselves in the first half, but were able to make a game of it against Peshtigo in their 46-38 loss against Peshtigo. The Vikings found themselves down 21-13 at the end of the first half, an edge the Bulldogs would keep the rest of the game. Andie Schar scored 22 points in the loss for the Vikings, including 14 after the break. Betsy Lecy drilled two three-pointers to add six for the Vikings. Brooklyn Phillips led the Bulldogs with 16 points while Akira Smalls added 12 points in the victory.
Boys basketball preview: Eagles host Spartans on 104.1 WRLU
The Southern Door Eagles renew an old rivalry when they host the Luxemburg-Casco Spartans in a non-conference boys’ basketball game Monday night. The Spartans (6-8 in the NEC, 7-12 overall) are coming off a thrilling 55-54 overtime win over Denmark last Thursday, while Southern Door (10-1 in the Packerland, 15-3 overall) beat previously undefeated Crivitz 68-62 Saturday, behind 33 points from Drew Daoust who connected on six three-pointers. The game will be the third one in four days for the Eagles.
Egg Harbor to hold public hearing on architectural review ordinance
You will be able to weigh in on an ordinance designed to protect the look and feel of the Village of Egg Harbor. Before Wednesday’s Village of Egg Harbor Board of Trustees meeting, officials will conduct a public hearing to discuss the regulations outlined in a proposed architectural review and historic preservation ordinance. The ordinance would create an Architectural Review and Historic Preservation Board to review all proposals that could have an impact on the village’s commercial district. The proposed board would be appointed by the Village President and would review proposals based on six different general standards:
Zeigler's threes pounce on Panthers in Phoenix men stunner
Last-second three-pointers at the end of regulation and overtime by Davin Zeigler ended a lot of misery for the Green Bay Phoenix men's basketball team as they beat the Milwaukee Panthers 80-79. Four Phoenix players hit double-figures on an evening where the Phoenix made a program-record 16 three-pointers. Randy Tucker...
