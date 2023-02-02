The dates may differ, but you will hear the same rhetoric surrounding where a new state prison will go, especially if it is in Kewaunee County. According to the Green Bay Press-Gazette, bipartisan support to close the Green Bay Correctional Institution has surfaced again after Rep. Dave Steffen of Howard proposed replacing the over 100-year-old facility in Allouez in 2017. County, state, and local officials from both sides of the aisle have written the Department of Corrections, pointing out that a modern facility would be cheaper to operate and the current GBCI site is likely worth millions in redevelopment potential. In 2019, the Joint Finance Committee approved $5 million for replacing the facility, only to have it vetoed by Governor Tony Evers.

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO