ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

26-Year-Old Arraigned In Shooting Death Of Another Poughkeepsie Man, Cops Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yTv3o_0kaVXvcO00
The area of the deadly shooting. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash and Google Maps street view

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of an area man last year.

Dutchess County resident Devin Taylor, age 26, of Poughkeepsie, was arraigned on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in connection with the Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, death of Darren Villani.

Villani, age 28, of Poughkeepsie, was found after officers responded to 911 calls reporting a shooting on Mansion Street, said Det. Lt. Matt Clark of the city of Poughkeepsie Police.

Responding officers located Villani laying in the street next to his vehicle. He was transported to Mid Hudson Region Hospital where he died from his injuries, Clark said.

The investigation into the homicide of Villani, he added.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

to follow Daily Voice Southwest Dutchess and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Valley Post

3 Teenager’s Arrested, Allegedly Shot at a Kingston House

A wild couple of hours in Ulster County on Sunday ended with police arresting three teenagers aged 14, 16, and 17 in Poughkeepsie, New York. At approximately 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, reports started to come in that a house on Myers Road in Kingston was riddled with bullets, and as the shots rang out a car sped off with three teens inside according to News 10.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
theexaminernews.com

Three Men Charged in Shooting Homicide in Peekskill

Three men were charged last week in connection with the Jan. 29 murder of a 35-year-old Peekskill resident. At approximately 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 29, Peekskill police officers responded to the 100 block of Spring St. on 911 calls of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered Ricky Brickhouse with an apparent gunshot wound to his back.
PEEKSKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Four charged after armed home invasion robbery

SOUTH SPRING VALLEY – Four people are in the Rockland County Jail following their arrests on Sunday morning for allegedly committed an armed home invasion robbery at a residence in South Spring Valley. Ramapo Town Police arrested the four as they were attempting to flee the area after the...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

School Bus Hits 2 Teens, 78-Year-Old Driver Leaves Scene In Yonkers: Police

A school bus driven by a 78-year-old man hit two 16-year-olds before then leaving the scene in Westchester County, police said. The incident happened on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31 in Yonkers when the two teens were crossing the street while the bus turned left from Warburton Avenue onto Lamartine Avenue, Yonkers Police Public Information Officer Dean Politopoulos said.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Woman Attacks 2 Others In Wallkill Fight, Police Say

A woman from the area was charged for allegedly attacking two people with a hammer during a fight between neighbors. The incident took place in Orange County around 12:25 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 5 in the town of Wallkill. State Police responded to a home on Maple Fields Drive in Wallkill...
WALLKILL, NY
Daily Voice

Man Dies After Running From Troopers, Hiding In Westfield Woods: Police

Police found the body of a 24-year-old in the woods this week after he bolted from a traffic stop in Westfield on Sunday, Feb. 5, authorities said. Yoniel Monsanto Maldonaldo, of Westfield, was pulled over around midnight in a wooded and swampy area near Union Street, Massachusetts State Polie said. Once his 2003 Subaru Forester came to a stop, Maldonaldo jumped from his car and sprinted into the woods near Eastwood Driver.
WESTFIELD, MA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Goshen High School girl arrested for child endangerment

GOSHEN – A 16-year-old female Goshen High School student was arrested on Monday after a 16-year-old male student reported feeling dizzy, lightheaded, and lethargic after consuming an “edible.” The incident occurred shortly after noon. He was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center emergency room in the Town...
GOSHEN, NY
PIX11

Man dies from head wound in the Bronx, police say

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man died after he was found with a head wound in the Bronx early Monday morning, police said. The 56-year-old man was found unconscious with a forehead laceration in front of 1115 Boston Rd. in Morrisania at around 1:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. The man was taken to […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
472K+
Followers
66K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy