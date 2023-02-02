Read full article on original website
Not couch cushion money: Former members sitting on $54 million
Members of the 117th Congress who have since left Capitol Hill still hold nearly $54 million in leftover political money — cash they may tap to make contributions as lobbyists or bank for future runs. The majority of the money, $49.3 million, came from their principal reelection committees, according...
McCarthy, House Republicans reframe debt limit strategy
House Republicans have started downplaying their desire to cut spending in conjunction with lifting the debt limit, seeking to reframe their strategy as targeting “waste” and finding “efficiencies.”. Speaker Kevin McCarthy delivered a speech Monday evening from a corridor outside his office known as the “speaker’s balcony...
State of the Union guests to highlight divisiveness on foreign, domestic issues
Republicans may look to burst President Joe Biden’s bubble Tuesday night as he prepares to deliver his first State of the Union since the GOP took back control of the House. They will likely seize on the president’s perceived mishandling of foreign affairs, with a nod to China’s surveillance balloon — which was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday after several days traversing the U.S.
Biden’s State of the Union turns into a rowdy back-and-forth
When Rep. Joe Wilson shouted out “You lie,” during President Barack Obama’s first joint address to Congress, the breach of decorum was all anyone seemed to remember. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden got into a few boisterous back-and-forths with a majority of the GOP. Tuesday was the...
What my 2009 interview with Nikki Haley tells me about 2024
Corrected 12:07 p.m. | As longtime readers know, I spent decades interviewing candidates for the House and Senate. I also interviewed candidates for governor when they were in Washington to meet with a campaign committee or to do some fundraising. Most of the interviews took place at the offices of...
Rumored Senate candidate Elissa Slotkin announces divorce from husband after moving to home of lobbyist, donor
Democratic Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, a rumored Senate candidate, announced she and her husband of 12 years are divorcing.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Over half of the House GOP and nearly all Senate Republicans signed briefs urging the Supreme Court to block Biden's student-loan forgiveness
On Friday, 128 of the 222 House Republicans, and 43 GOP senators, signed amicus briefs urging the Supreme Court to block student-debt cancellation.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Presiding Over House Leaves Viewers 'Physically Ill'
The congresswoman performed as speaker pro tempore, a role that temporally replaces the House Speaker on the floor. She tweeted: "I could get used to this..."
Sarah Huckabee Sanders reaches highest GOP standing yet with response to Biden
For nearly two years, Sarah Huckabee Sanders served as the voice of the Trump administration. On Tuesday night, the now-Arkansas governor will serve as the voice of the entire Republican Party, giving its official response to President Biden’s State of the Union address. Sanders, who left her position as White House press secretary in July…
Despite fears agency could be crippled, House fills ethics posts
Even though ethics advocacy groups predicted House Republicans’ changes to the Office of Congressional Ethics could sideline the watchdog in the 118th Congress, they now say their worst fears appear unlikely to be realized. They credit House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York for swiftly filling Democratic slots...
Biden set to deliver speech in House under new management
The last time a president delivered a State of the Union speech with the House controlled by the opposite party, the Democratic speaker literally tore up a copy of the Republican president’s speech when it was over. This year, there’s no sign of the kind of animosity between Democratic...
Biden may call out airlines, tout infrastructure funding at SOTU
As Congress sets its sights on aviation policies and oversight of the White House’s implementation of infrastructure and energy transition investments, President Joe Biden could echo Democrats’ demands for airline passenger protections, dig into aviation safety and lean on key infrastructure law projects as part of his State of the Union address.
Bishop, Pingree among Democrats seeking House Agriculture seats
Democrats angling for a seat on the House Agriculture Committee are finding tough competition for a place on a panel that faces a deadline this year to write a multibillion-dollar, multiyear farm bill. Rep. Sanford D. Bishop Jr., ranking member on the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, said Monday night that...
Biden to call for congressional action on guns, police misconduct
President Joe Biden plans to use his State of the Union address Tuesday night to renew calls for Congress to use legislation and funding to address gun violence, criminal justice and police misconduct. Biden will again ask for legislation that aims to make broad changes to policing policy, according to...
SOTU: Biden sees ‘strongest’ economy, but voters don’t believe him
ANALYSIS — President Joe Biden did not use his second State of the Union address to announce a reelection bid, but he did not sound like a soon-to-be retiree either. He took a few pointed jabs at Republicans while also vowing to "finish" his goal to "rebuild the backbone of America, the middle class."
After big energy investments, Biden must prep for GOP scrutiny
Halfway through his term, President Joe Biden can use his State of the Union address to tout billions of dollars’ worth of congressional appropriations to make the U.S. more energy self-reliant, but the window for big legislative breakthroughs is likely over with a Republican-majority House. Biden urged Congress during...
Biden to push Congress for more funding for ‘cancer moonshot’
President Joe Biden made "ending cancer as we know it" one of his top goals as president, and with two years left in his term will use his State of the Union address to call on Congress to act. The seven years of funding for the "cancer moonshot," $1.8 billion...
