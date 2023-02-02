ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Roll Call Online

Not couch cushion money: Former members sitting on $54 million

Members of the 117th Congress who have since left Capitol Hill still hold nearly $54 million in leftover political money — cash they may tap to make contributions as lobbyists or bank for future runs. The majority of the money, $49.3 million, came from their principal reelection committees, according...
COLORADO STATE
Roll Call Online

McCarthy, House Republicans reframe debt limit strategy

House Republicans have started downplaying their desire to cut spending in conjunction with lifting the debt limit, seeking to reframe their strategy as targeting “waste” and finding “efficiencies.”. Speaker Kevin McCarthy delivered a speech Monday evening from a corridor outside his office known as the “speaker’s balcony...
TEXAS STATE
Roll Call Online

State of the Union guests to highlight divisiveness on foreign, domestic issues

Republicans may look to burst President Joe Biden’s bubble Tuesday night as he prepares to deliver his first State of the Union since the GOP took back control of the House. They will likely seize on the president’s perceived mishandling of foreign affairs, with a nod to China’s surveillance balloon — which was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday after several days traversing the U.S.
WISCONSIN STATE
Roll Call Online

Biden’s State of the Union turns into a rowdy back-and-forth

When Rep. Joe Wilson shouted out “You lie,” during President Barack Obama’s first joint address to Congress, the breach of decorum was all anyone seemed to remember. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden got into a few boisterous back-and-forths with a majority of the GOP. Tuesday was the...
ARIZONA STATE
Roll Call Online

What my 2009 interview with Nikki Haley tells me about 2024

Corrected 12:07 p.m. | As longtime readers know, I spent decades interviewing candidates for the House and Senate. I also interviewed candidates for governor when they were in Washington to meet with a campaign committee or to do some fundraising. Most of the interviews took place at the offices of...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Roll Call Online

Despite fears agency could be crippled, House fills ethics posts

Even though ethics advocacy groups predicted House Republicans’ changes to the Office of Congressional Ethics could sideline the watchdog in the 118th Congress, they now say their worst fears appear unlikely to be realized. They credit House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York for swiftly filling Democratic slots...
GEORGIA STATE
Roll Call Online

Biden set to deliver speech in House under new management

The last time a president delivered a State of the Union speech with the House controlled by the opposite party, the Democratic speaker literally tore up a copy of the Republican president’s speech when it was over. This year, there’s no sign of the kind of animosity between Democratic...
GEORGIA STATE
Roll Call Online

Biden may call out airlines, tout infrastructure funding at SOTU

As Congress sets its sights on aviation policies and oversight of the White House’s implementation of infrastructure and energy transition investments, President Joe Biden could echo Democrats’ demands for airline passenger protections, dig into aviation safety and lean on key infrastructure law projects as part of his State of the Union address.
KENTUCKY STATE
Roll Call Online

Bishop, Pingree among Democrats seeking House Agriculture seats

Democrats angling for a seat on the House Agriculture Committee are finding tough competition for a place on a panel that faces a deadline this year to write a multibillion-dollar, multiyear farm bill. Rep. Sanford D. Bishop Jr., ranking member on the House Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee, said Monday night that...
Roll Call Online

Biden to call for congressional action on guns, police misconduct

President Joe Biden plans to use his State of the Union address Tuesday night to renew calls for Congress to use legislation and funding to address gun violence, criminal justice and police misconduct. Biden will again ask for legislation that aims to make broad changes to policing policy, according to...
NEVADA STATE
Roll Call Online

SOTU: Biden sees ‘strongest’ economy, but voters don’t believe him

ANALYSIS — President Joe Biden did not use his second State of the Union address to announce a reelection bid, but he did not sound like a soon-to-be retiree either. He took a few pointed jabs at Republicans while also vowing to "finish" his goal to "rebuild the backbone of America, the middle class."
ARKANSAS STATE
Roll Call Online

After big energy investments, Biden must prep for GOP scrutiny

Halfway through his term, President Joe Biden can use his State of the Union address to tout billions of dollars’ worth of congressional appropriations to make the U.S. more energy self-reliant, but the window for big legislative breakthroughs is likely over with a Republican-majority House. Biden urged Congress during...
ALASKA STATE
Roll Call Online

Biden to push Congress for more funding for ‘cancer moonshot’

President Joe Biden made "ending cancer as we know it" one of his top goals as president, and with two years left in his term will use his State of the Union address to call on Congress to act. The seven years of funding for the "cancer moonshot," $1.8 billion...

