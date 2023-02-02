Read full article on original website
DOROTHY J. SHROM, 79
Dorothy J. Shrom, 79 of Blairsville, PA, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana, PA. She was born December 05, 1943 in Heshbon, PA, the daughter of the late Robert Bertolino and Angeline (Tedeski) Bertolino. Dorothy was a member of the Blairsville United Presbyterian...
PAUL V. WOLFE, 94
Paul V. “Bink” Wolfe, 94, of Gipsy, PA died on Sunday, February 5, 2023 surrounded by his family at Haida Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Hastings, PA. The son of Paul J. and Dolly (McGee) Wolfe, he was born on June 16, 1928 in Burnside, PA. During Korean War,...
BERT A. BYERS, 79
Bert A. Byers, 79, of Indiana, passed away at St. Andrew’s Village on Monday, February 6, 2023. He was born in Indiana to the late Bert, Sr., and Thelma (Gardner) Byers on June 24, 1943. Bert graduated from Indiana High School in 1961. During his high school years he...
MORE PA 529 CONTRIBUTIONS IN URBAN COUNTIES THAN RURAL COUNTIES
A new report by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania and the state Treasury Department examines trends in PA 529 accounts, which offer families savings on post-secondary tuition. It finds savings are more highly concentrated in urban counties than in rural counties such as Indiana. Between 2018 and March of last year, more than 60 percent of all PA 529 contributions went to urban counties, and rural students received an average $56 less per quarter than those in urban counties.
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION INTO ACCUSATIONS AGAINST CHIEF SCHAWL
On Tuesday night, Indiana Borough Council announced that an investigation will start concerning recent allegations that were made against Chief Justin Schawl. Before that statement was made, former police department member John Scherf reasserted his accusations against Schawl that Schawl made public in late January. When Borough Council went into executive session, Scherf met with people outside the borough building, saying that Schawl was not a leader, and that he was willing to take a polygraph test to prove that his accusations were true. Another concern he brought up was his belief that police are, in his words, “being conditioned to do nothing.”
IUP MEN FACE TOUGH TEST ON THE ROAD IN ERIE TONIGHT
The IUP men’s basketball team is 22-0 heading into tonight’s game at Mercyhurst and they’ve won 33 regular season games in a row dating back to last year. They are also the top-ranked Division Two team in the nation and are number one in the PSAC West at 16-0, but they will be facing the number two team in the West, and Mercyhurst is well-rested after not playing on Saturday.
IUP MEN LOSE FOR FIRST TIME THIS SEASON
The IUP basketball teams again split a doubleheader, but this time it was the women winning while the men suffered their first loss of the season. Jack Benedict has the story. Coach Joe Lombardi says the team struggled offensively, and it affected the whole approach to the game. Center Ethan...
IUP SPLITS BASKETBALL DOUBLEHEADER WITH GANNON
The IUP basketball teams split a doubleheader with Gannon yesterday, the women falling, 77-61, and the men winning, 74-58. Jack Benedict reports.
FOUR TEAMS IN THE RUNNING FOR HERITAGE CONFERENCE GIRLS TITLE
The Road to the KCAC, Presented by First Commonwealth Bank, travels through River Valley and Penns Manor tonight for the Heritage Conference girls semifinals. West Division first place River Valley will take on the number two team from the East, Portage, while East winner Penns Manor tangles with West second place team Homer-Center.
SHETLER TRIAL POSTPONED AGAIN
Once again, the trial of Ray Shetler Jr.is being delayed. The former New Florence man, who is now 38 years old and listed with a Saltsburg address, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and single counts of resisting arrest and attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer. His trial was to begin tomorrow, but last week Westmoreland County Judge Meaghan Bilik-DeFazio granted another request for continuance, and it is now scheduled to begin on April 17th.
C.H. FIELDS CRAFT KITCHEN NAMED SOUP-ER BOWL CHAMPION FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR
On Monday, 118 volunteers decorated the ballrooms at the Hilton Garden Inn for the United Way of Indiana County’s annual Soup-er Bowl Fundraiser, and the grand winner was revealed. In total, 1,361 bowls of soup were sold throughout the fundraiser. Between soup sales and $1,108 in monetary donations, the...
RIVER VALLEY, HOMER-CENTER SWEEP INTO HERITAGE CONFERENCE TITLE GAME
Friday night’s girls finals are set on The Road to the KCAC, Presented by First Commonwealth Bank, with wins by the two Heritage Conference West representatives in last night’s semifinals. West first place team River Valley dominated Portage while West runnerup Homer-Center nipped Penns Manor. Todd Marino recaps...
INDIANA SCHOOL BOARD TO HOLD SPECIAL MEETING TONIGHT
The Indiana School Board has scheduled a special meeting tonight to approve three motions, one of which deals with the Eisenhower Renovation and Expansion Project. That motion is to approve an agreement between the district and Buchart Horn Architects in the amount of $335,000. Buchart Horn Architects is the company that is handling the plans for the project. The other two items are settlement agreements: one is for a tax assessment settlement and the other was a special education services settlement.
UNITED WAY “SOUP-ER BOWL” UNDERWAY
Today is the United Way of Indiana County’s annual Soup-er Bowl fundraiser, and so far the day has been a success. (Volunteers are preparing soups and delivery packages for the United Way “Soup-Er Bowl” event. Photos by Josh Widdowson) Volunteers have taken over the Hilton Garden Inn’s...
WOMAN INVOLVED IN 2020 TRAFFIC STOP DRUG BUST SENTENCED
A Johnstown woman was sentenced today in Indiana County Court for charges connected to a drug bust in Armagh in 2020. Court documents show 23-year-old Jasmine Ann Dorsey will serve 11-and-a-half months to two years less than one day in Indiana County Jail, along with two years of probation, for a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver in connection with a traffic stop at the intersection of Route 56 and 711 that happened on September 5, 2020. A second charge of possession of a controlled substance was not prosecuted.
IUP CHEMISTRY PROGRAM RECEIVES RECOGNITION FROM AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
The IUP undergraduate chemistry programs have received continued approval from the American Chemical Society. In a news release from the university, the ACS is a non-profit group chartered by the U.S. Congress with a mission to “advance the broader chemistry enterprise and its practitioners” through the promotion of science education excellence and providing access to chemistry-related information through its multiple research soloutions.
