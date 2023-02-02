Ne-Yo & Crystal Renay Finalize Divorce

Ne-Yo, 43, and Crystal Renay, 37, have finalized their divorce, TMZ reports.

The couple split for the second time in August, after she accused him of fathering a child with someone else.

TMZ shared details from their settlement, revealing the exes will share joint custody of their three children Shaffer, 6, Roman, 4, and Isabella, 1. Ne-Yo will pay Crystal $12,000 per month in child support and cover their school expenses.

They have agreed not to introduce their children to a new romantic partner until they are engaged or married or with the ex’s approval.

As for assets, Ne-Yo will keep three of their four homes in Georgia, while Crystal will keep one. To balance out the division of real estate, Crystal will receive $1.6 million and $20,000 in moving expenses.

Ne-Yo will also keep their car, a 2022 Bentley Bentayga, while Renay will receive $150,000 so she can buy a vehicle for herself.

The singer will also pay his ex $5,000 per month in alimony for three years.

It has been a roller coaster romance for Ne-Yo and Crystal, who first tied the knot in 2016. He filed for divorce in February 2020. At the time, he told the “Private Talk with Alexis Texas” podcast, “Long story short, she's got demons just like everybody else, just like me. We realize that our demons don't mesh and until both of us get a hold of our personal demons, it's gonna be just difficult for us to stay married.”

Ne-Yo stressed, “With that being said, that's that, that's the end of that chapter, not the end of the book.”

Sure enough, it wasn’t the end of the book, because the couple reconciled during quarantine.

In July 2020, he opened up to “The Talk” about getting back together with Crystal, saying, “We're actually stronger now than we were before.”

To seal the deal, Ne-Yo popped the question again on New Year’s Eve 2020 with a giant ring.

The couple went on to welcome their third child together, Isabella Rose, in June 2021, and had a splashy wedding in Las Vegas to celebrate the renewal of their vows in April 2022.

In August, however, Crystal filed for divorce calling the marriage “irretrievably broken.”

In the court docs obtained by Us Weekly, Renay accused Ne-Yo of committing “the act of adultery.”

She also claimed that he “recently fathered a minor child with his paramour.”

The papers listed July 22 as their date of separation.

Around that time she blasted him on social media for his alleged infidelity and wrote, “I am not a victim. I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it is up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best.”

Ne-Yo, real name Shaffer Chimere Smith, responded, asking to keep the matter private. "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors. Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums. I simply ask that you please respect me and my family’s privacy at this time.”