Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in NashvilleEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Willie Nelson's Christmas Day HeartacheHerbie J PilatoNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Nashville Nonprofit Celebrates DonorsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
WKRN
Suspect steals loaded U-Haul truck in TN
Suspect steals loaded U-Haul truck in Hendersonville, TN. Gov. Lee proposes giving $100 million for TN anti-abortion …. Tennessee's Governor wants to allocate millions in state funds for a grant program to support anti-abortion centers in the state. Metro police traffic stops hit record low in 2022, …. Traffic and...
WKRN
Serial lamp thief wanted in Franklin
Gov. Lee proposes giving $100 million for TN anti-abortion …. Tennessee's Governor wants to allocate millions in state funds for a grant program to support anti-abortion centers in the state. Metro police traffic stops hit record low in 2022, …. Traffic and vehicle stops have hit a record low, according...
WKRN
U-Haul stolen in Hendersonville
A woman in Hendersonville is working to track down a stolen U-Haul. A woman in Hendersonville is working to track down a stolen U-Haul. Gov. Lee proposes giving $100 million for TN anti-abortion …. Tennessee's Governor wants to allocate millions in state funds for a grant program to support anti-abortion...
WKRN
Death investigation underway after body found in woods off West Trinity Lane
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in North Nashville Tuesday morning. Death investigation underway after body found in …. A death investigation is underway after a body was found in North Nashville Tuesday morning. Gov. Lee proposes giving $100 million for TN anti-abortion …. Tennessee's Governor...
WKRN
1 dead, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-65
Metro police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Interstate 65 in North Nashville early Tuesday morning. Metro police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Interstate 65 in North Nashville early Tuesday morning. Nashville’s Library of Things +L5V. Tools, electronics and household items are now available...
WKRN
Deadly crash investigation on I-65 in North Nashville
Metro police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Interstate 65 in North Nashville early Tuesday morning. Deadly crash investigation on I-65 in North Nashville. Metro police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Interstate 65 in North Nashville early Tuesday morning. Bill capping Metro council sizes advances.
WKRN
Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro
Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. TN students investigate string of interstate murders. Californians arrested in Tennessee, accused of transporting …. Two California residents were arrested in Middle Tennessee Saturday, accused of transporting a large quantity of hard drugs linked to a...
WKRN
Two minors shot in Hopkinsville, Kentucky
Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Hopkinsville Police are continuing to investigate after two minors showed up to hospitals with gunshot wounds. Racist message reported on campus. MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of...
WKRN
Liquor store frustrated with thefts
Employees of a liquor store are frustrated with thefts and are taking matters into their own hands. Employees of a liquor store are frustrated with thefts and are taking matters into their own hands. Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents’ concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center for Child Health Policy...
WKRN
Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green Hills neighborhood
The Metro Nashville Police Department says a 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after he was allegedly involved in a shooting that left a woman injured in a Green Hills neighborhood last week. Man charged after attacking, shooting woman in Green …. The Metro Nashville Police Department says a 19-year-old is...
WKRN
Barricade situation underway in Maury County
Tennessee's governor announces $193M in new funding. Now-fired La Vergne police chief previously said …. The now-fired chief of the La Vergne Police Department said he didn't know how the sexual misconduct investigation came about, according to recorded interviews conducted by the city’s human resource director, obtained by News 2.
WKRN
Barricaded man at Columbia home
Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents’ concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center for Child Health Policy has released the results of it's annual poll. Deaths pass 5,000 as Turkey, Syria seek survivors …. Desperate search and rescue efforts continue in Turkey and Syria following an earthquake that has claimed the...
WKRN
New theater coming to Franklin
Gov. Lee proposes giving $100 million for TN anti-abortion …. Tennessee's Governor wants to allocate millions in state funds for a grant program to support anti-abortion centers in the state. Metro police traffic stops hit record low in 2022, …. Traffic and vehicle stops have hit a record low, according...
WKRN
Recall Roundup: Feb. 6, 2023
La Vergne police chief fired in connection with ongoing …. The chief of the La Vergne Police Department was fired on Monday afternoon. This move is a direct result of the police department's ongoing sex scandal investigation, according to La Vergne city officials. ‘Cuddlegrams’ return to Williamson County Animal …...
WKRN
Racist message reported on campus
MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of Black History Month display on campus. MTSU students are speaking out after a racist message was found beneath of Black History Month display on campus. Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents’ concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center...
WKRN
Death toll after earthquake continues to rise
Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents’ concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center for Child Health Policy has released the results of it's annual poll. Deaths pass 5,000 as Turkey, Syria seek survivors …. Desperate search and rescue efforts continue in Turkey and Syria following an earthquake that has claimed the...
WKRN
Newsmaker: Lee to deliver State of the State address
Newsmaker: Lee to deliver State of the State address. Newsmaker: Lee to deliver State of the State address. Vanderbilt poll reveals Tennessee parents’ concerns. The team at Vanderbilt's Center for Child Health Policy has released the results of it's annual poll. Gov. Lee heckled during State of the State.
WKRN
Pets of the Week for February 7, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Ozro’s favorite thing to do is go on walks, and he makes sure you enjoy the time outside as much as he does. He doesn’t pull on the leash and makes sure to use outside to do his business. Ozro has learned to “sit” and is already picking up some other skills like “down.” His sweet face is sure to give you all kinds of warm feelings, which he will gladly exchange for pets and love. Ozro is five-years-old and weighs about 75 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.
Comments / 0