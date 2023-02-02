NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Ozro’s favorite thing to do is go on walks, and he makes sure you enjoy the time outside as much as he does. He doesn’t pull on the leash and makes sure to use outside to do his business. Ozro has learned to “sit” and is already picking up some other skills like “down.” His sweet face is sure to give you all kinds of warm feelings, which he will gladly exchange for pets and love. Ozro is five-years-old and weighs about 75 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO