An MSNBC anchor was told she had acid reflux. The next day she was rushed to the hospital to have fluid drained from around her heart.
Yasmin Vossoughian told Insider she felt frustrated by a misdiagnosis of acid reflux before learning she had heart issues including pericarditis and myocarditis.
Al Roker recalls first moments he knew something was wrong during recent health scare
What became a series of life-threatening medical emergencies that kept Al Roker out of the TODAY show studio for two months started fairly subtly. In early November, the TODAY weatherman recalled in an interview with People, he felt out of breath, and his heart was racing while climbing the stairs at his home. The next day, he was vomiting and "doubled over in pain," Al said.
This news anchor was told she had acid reflux—the next day she was hospitalized and had fluid drained from around her heart. Here’s what you need to know about pericarditis
Vossoughian told viewers she asked herself: “Is this it?” while being rushed through the ER.
What to know about heart inflammation after MSNBC anchor's heart problems were triggered by a common cold
Journalist Yasmin Vossoughian shared her diagnoses of pericarditis and myocarditis, types of inflammation of the heart often caused by viral illness.
Harlem woman shares heart health scare to help others
NEW YORK - State health data shows Harlem has higher rates of heart disease than any other neighborhood in New York City. This National Wear Red Day, one woman shares her health scare in hopes of helping others."Initially, I thought I was having an asthma attack," Andrea Mapp recalled.Last year, Mapp worked herself so hard at her two jobs, she developed an abnormal heartbeat, known as Atrial Fibrillation, or AFib. She finally went to the urgent care after weeks of not being able to breathe."I learned the hard way," she said. "I learned that it wasn't asthma. It was AFib...
The #1 Drink a Sleep Doctor Says To Sip During the Day for a Better Night’s Rest
You've likely come across more than a few creative sleep hacks—like wearing socks while in bed or trying mindful breathing techniques—that range from scientifically-sound to just plain stupid (like assuming that drinking booze before bed will help you sleep better). Research has shown that a number of beverages...
My palpitations were dismissed as anxiety — turns out I have a deadly disease
It was all in vein. After doctors reportedly told Jade Cooke three times that her heart palpitations were anxiety, she was shocked to learn she actually suffered from a life-threatening condition. The 35-year-old Brit said she did yoga up to five times a week — until she started having trouble breathing in early 2019. Despite clinicians apparently shrugging off her concerns and writing them off as anxiety, an X-ray revealed what was really brewing. “When I initially went to my [general practitioner] with concerns, I was fobbed off three times, with them saying it was anxiety,” she told SWNS. “My mom came with...
Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Weight Loss After Going on Diabetes Drugs
O'Donnell also explained that cutting down on alcohol and giving up soda had helped her to shed weight, saying, "Soda is the enemy, period."
I'm a cardiologist and this is what I do to keep my cholesterol levels low
Too much of a "bad" type of cholesterol can lead to blocked arteries, which puts people at risk of heart disease and stroke.
Here's Exactly What a Blood Clot Feels Like, According to Doctors
Plus, what to do if you think you have one.
Know the Warning Signs of Blood Clots as Al Roker Reveals "I Lost Half My Blood"
Slide 1 of 6: Al Roker is officially back at work after taking two months off to deal with serious health issues. Roker was hospitalized for blood clots (deep vein thrombosis) in November 2022, and is revealing details of his treatment at the NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. "I lost half my blood. They were trying to figure out where it was," he says. "He is a living, breathing miracle," says Roker's wife Deborah. "He really is, and I have to say — I'm not overstating it, I don't think — Al was a very, very, very sick man. And I think most people did not know that. He was a medical mystery for a couple of weeks. It was the most tumultuous, frightening journey we have ever been on."Roker's medical team discovered he had two bleeding ulcers, and he ended up needing seven-hour surgery on his colon and duodenum (a part of the small intestine) as well as having his gallbladder removed. In true Roker fashion, he can joke about the situation now. "I went in for one operation, I got four free," Roker says. "I really do feel good. I'm sure I'm going to collapse like a stone after this is over because this is the first work I've done. It's been a journey."Roker says he wasn't aware of the extent of his illness. "Thank God for Deborah," he says. "She basically shielded me from a lot of this. I had no idea how sick I was. I am a living example of ignorance is bliss. … I was able to put all my energy into just recuperating because I didn't know how bad off I was." It turns out his medical team were deeply concerned about the state of his health. "(We) were extraordinarily concerned about Al," says his gastroenterologist Dr. Felice H. Schnoll-Sussman. "Extraordinarily concerned. He had a life-threatening experience. I mean, there's just no doubt about that."According to the CDC, 900,000 people are affected by DVT every year. Here are the warning signs of blood clots, according to experts.
These popular drinks ‘increase your risk of heart attack and stroke’
Sweetheart — these drinks might kill you. Sugary drinks — such as soda and fruit juice — can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and lead to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke, according to a new study. The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that the most popular beverages are often the ones causing the most damage, due to their high levels of fructose. Scientists from Harvard surveyed over 40,000 people, who had no history of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer and tracked how sugar affected their health. Scientists found excess fructose intake leads...
A 24-year-old says she 'ignored' her bloating and stomach pain until it got so bad she went to the ER. Doctors diagnosed her with ovarian cancer.
Chloe Etheridge said she didn't realize she had cancer symptoms: "I don't think young women know the symptoms of ovarian cancer."
8 Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms You’ve Probably Been Ignoring
Though pancreatic cancer is not the most common, it's incredibly deadly: according to the National Cancer Institute, only about 11.5% of people diagnosed will survive five years or more. That means it's crucial to know the warning signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer so you can keep a sharp eye out. If your skin looks yellow, that could be a bad sign.
Heart attacks, panic attacks, and how to tell the difference
HEART PALPITATIONS, trouble breathing, dizziness, nausea, and a feeling of impending doom. You probably think of these symptoms as signs of a heart attack, and they definitely are. But, they can also signal a panic attack. So, how can you tell exactly which condition you’re experiencing? Doctors say it can...
Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs
Dementia is a cognitive condition that affects an estimated 900,000 people across the UK. The term “dementia” does not refer to a single specific ailment but rather a collection of symptoms occurring as a result of a disease like Alzheimer’s causing damage to the nerve cells that transmit messages from the brain.
Deadly Consequences: New Research Reveals Dangers of Drinking Too Much Coffee With Severe High Blood Pressure
Green tea did not increase the risk of mortality at any blood pressure level, according to a new study in the Journal of the American Heart Association. According to research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open-access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association, consuming two or more cups of coffee daily may double the risk of death from cardiovascular disease for individuals with severe high blood pressure (160/100 mm Hg or higher), but not for those with high blood pressure that is not considered severe.
Tens of Thousands of Americans May Have This Deadly Disease—and Not Even Know It
The patient, Hector Campos, came into the emergency department with shortness of breath, erratic fever, and swollen, itchy ears. His wife explained that Campos had tested negative for COVID-19. “What do you think this might be?” Campos asked the chief of emergency medicine, Ethan Choi, who was similarly befuddled by the man’s symptoms.Scary, right? But it’s not real—Campos and Choi are both characters on the NBC medical drama Chicago Med. Over the course of the episode, which aired in March 2021, Choi initially misdiagnoses Campos’ symptoms as pneumonia and a bacterial infection, but a test comes back for widespread inflammation....
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
Do you have covid XBB.1.5? Symptoms for new ‘crazy’ highly infectious variant
The latest covid variant – dubbed XBB.1.5 – is so highly contagious that most people who haven’t had it likely will get the virus, health experts are warning. Early in December, Centers for Disease Control data showed XBB.1.5 accounted for around 1% of infections nationwide. That grew to 27% by the first of January, overtaking as the predominant strain in the northeast.
