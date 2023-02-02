Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WRDW-TV
Drug deal turns into armed robbery, Augusta man arrested
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a man connected to an armed robbery incident that happened on Feb. 2. Authorities announced Tuesday that Maurice Folsom, 21, turned himself in and was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. According to authorities, the incident...
Teenager charged with multiple Attempted Murders after drive-by shooting in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Aiken following a drive-by shooting. The incident happened on January 29th, 2023. 17-year-old Cameron Lott is accused of firing shots into a home where several juveniles were gathered. One victim told police that he’d been having ongoing issues with […]
WRDW-TV
‘Shattering a family’: Mother mourns son found dead at abandoned building
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about an Augusta murder victim found dead in an abandoned building on Meadowbrook Drive. The Richmond County coroner tells us 30-year-old Willie Ankeny was shot at least once. For Ankeny’s mother, it’s the third time she’s lost a child. Here’s how she’s...
WRDW-TV
Waynesboro man arrested, accused of child molestation
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested the man who was wanted on suspicion of child molestation. According to authorities, Jamie McNair, 53, was arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated sexual battery, two counts of child molestation, two counts of sexual battery against children under 16, and sexual battery.
WRDW-TV
Name released for Augusta man killed in I-20 crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident involving a flipped-over vehicle killed one person on Monday. According to authorities, at 1:09 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division responded to the I-20 Eastbound exit ramp to I-520 Westbound in reference to a crash with injuries. According to Richmond County Coroner...
Aiken County hit & run leaves woman dead
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck on I-20. The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Tanya Rogers of Augusta. The incident occurred Monday evening just before 5:45 p.m. in the eastbound lane of I-20 at the […]
wgac.com
Woman Struck and Killed by Hit-And-Run Driver on I-20
A deadly hit-and-run is under investigation in Aiken County. It happened Monday at 5:40 pm on I-20 eastbound near mile marker 25. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables says 58-year-old Tanya Rogers of Augusta was parked in the emergency lane with the vehicle’s flashers on. She got out of the car and was trying to cross the interstate when she was hit by an eastbound truck or sport utility vehicle that failed to stop.
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Man identified after being found shot to death on Meadowbrook Drive
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - An investigation is underway after Richmond County authorities found a man shot to death in a vacant building on the 3400 block of Meadowbrook Drive Sunday. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area just before 1:30 p.m. Officials say they found a...
WRDW-TV
Suspect gets life plus 20 for Richmond County robbery, shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury has convicted a 25-year-old man of a 2019 armed robbery and shooting that injured the victim. After a three-day trial that concluded Wednesday afternoon, Kadeem Blenman was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years in confinement followed by five years of probation. District...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Driver killed in single-car I-20 crash identified
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: A driver was killed Monday afternoon in a single-car crash on I-20. According to dispatch, the crash happened Eastbound at the Bobby Jones exit and the call came in at 1:09 p.m. The coroner's office has identified the driver as fifty-seven-year-old Matthew Lowery of Gordon...
WRDW-TV
Family frustrated after son waits hours for help at scene of car crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman says her son waited on a stretcher for almost three hours after first responders said there weren’t enough ambulances to take those injured in a Friday night crash. One was transported by a fire truck. The car accident happened around 5:57 p.m. on...
WRDW-TV
Do you recognize this Waynesboro man wanted for child molestation?
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding a man wanted on suspicion of child molestation. Authorities said Friday they are looking for Jamie McNair. His offenses include child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, sexual battery against a child under 16, and sexual...
Student sent to hospital following school bus crash in McDuffie County
MCDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A school bus crash sent a student to the hospital in McDuffie County. The incident happened Monday morning on Augusta Highway. School officials tell NewsChannel 6 that the bus sustained some serious damage, but the student was sent to the hospital as a precaution. Though the child was cleared at […]
Former Augusta resident personally witnessed Chinese spy balloon being shot down
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– As many in the country watched the spy balloon drop on TV, a former Augustan saw it LIVE at his house. Video was shot by Brian Bolgla who now lives in Myrtle Beach. He was standing in his driveway watching it unfold. He describes to WJBF’s Barclay Bishop what he saw and […]
Early morning shooting in Augusta leaves one man dead
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning murder. On Wednesday, February 1st at 2:48 am, deputies responded to the area of Sullivan Road and Hollis Road in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, Deputies located a unresponsive male victim that had been shot at least twice. Victim was pronounced […]
One person dead after being ejected from vehicle in accident on I-20 exit ramp to I-520
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person has died after being ejected from the vehicle in an accident. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division, officers responded to an accident on the I-20 Eastbound exit ramp to I-520 Westbound on Monday at 1:09 P.M. According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, the driver has […]
Three companies submit proposals for Augusta ambulance service
Proposals are opened from companies seeking Augusta's ambulance business
WRDW-TV
New Burke County coach shares what’s next for football program
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After leading the Burke County Bears for 16 seasons and 33 years of coaching, Coach Eric Parker is stepping back. He has decades of success with 200 wins, a state championship, and multiple region championships. Parker is leaving the program in the hands of Franklin Stephens.
Drop in mortgage interest rates means it’s a good time to buy a home
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Anyone scratching their head trying to figure out when to buy a home has not been alone. “Buyers just kind of got stuck because they were seeing four percent interest rates, three and a half percent interest rates. Then all of a sudden the Fed came in and adjusted the rate […]
