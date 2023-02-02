ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WRDW-TV

Drug deal turns into armed robbery, Augusta man arrested

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a man connected to an armed robbery incident that happened on Feb. 2. Authorities announced Tuesday that Maurice Folsom, 21, turned himself in and was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. According to authorities, the incident...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Waynesboro man arrested, accused of child molestation

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested the man who was wanted on suspicion of child molestation. According to authorities, Jamie McNair, 53, was arrested on Monday and charged with aggravated sexual battery, two counts of child molestation, two counts of sexual battery against children under 16, and sexual battery.
WAYNESBORO, GA
WRDW-TV

Name released for Augusta man killed in I-20 crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident involving a flipped-over vehicle killed one person on Monday. According to authorities, at 1:09 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division responded to the I-20 Eastbound exit ramp to I-520 Westbound in reference to a crash with injuries. According to Richmond County Coroner...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Aiken County hit & run leaves woman dead

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck on I-20. The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Tanya Rogers of Augusta. The incident occurred Monday evening just before 5:45 p.m. in the eastbound lane of I-20 at the […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wgac.com

Woman Struck and Killed by Hit-And-Run Driver on I-20

A deadly hit-and-run is under investigation in Aiken County. It happened Monday at 5:40 pm on I-20 eastbound near mile marker 25. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables says 58-year-old Tanya Rogers of Augusta was parked in the emergency lane with the vehicle’s flashers on. She got out of the car and was trying to cross the interstate when she was hit by an eastbound truck or sport utility vehicle that failed to stop.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Suspect gets life plus 20 for Richmond County robbery, shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A jury has convicted a 25-year-old man of a 2019 armed robbery and shooting that injured the victim. After a three-day trial that concluded Wednesday afternoon, Kadeem Blenman was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years in confinement followed by five years of probation. District...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Driver killed in single-car I-20 crash identified

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: A driver was killed Monday afternoon in a single-car crash on I-20. According to dispatch, the crash happened Eastbound at the Bobby Jones exit and the call came in at 1:09 p.m. The coroner's office has identified the driver as fifty-seven-year-old Matthew Lowery of Gordon...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Do you recognize this Waynesboro man wanted for child molestation?

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding a man wanted on suspicion of child molestation. Authorities said Friday they are looking for Jamie McNair. His offenses include child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, sexual battery against a child under 16, and sexual...
WAYNESBORO, GA
WJBF

Early morning shooting in Augusta leaves one man dead

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning murder. On Wednesday, February 1st at 2:48 am, deputies responded to the area of Sullivan Road and Hollis Road in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, Deputies located a unresponsive male victim that had been shot at least twice. Victim was pronounced […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

New Burke County coach shares what’s next for football program

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After leading the Burke County Bears for 16 seasons and 33 years of coaching, Coach Eric Parker is stepping back. He has decades of success with 200 wins, a state championship, and multiple region championships. Parker is leaving the program in the hands of Franklin Stephens.
BURKE COUNTY, GA

