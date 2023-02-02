A deadly hit-and-run is under investigation in Aiken County. It happened Monday at 5:40 pm on I-20 eastbound near mile marker 25. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables says 58-year-old Tanya Rogers of Augusta was parked in the emergency lane with the vehicle’s flashers on. She got out of the car and was trying to cross the interstate when she was hit by an eastbound truck or sport utility vehicle that failed to stop.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 16 HOURS AGO