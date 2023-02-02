ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo Home Catches Fire for Third Time in a Month

Our first responders do not get enough credit. Each and every day they put their lives on the line to keep the citizens of Amarillo safe, even if that means putting themselves in harm's way. The Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a home at 401 S. Rusk on...
Amarillo Man Runs Out of Music Store With Display Guitar

Tarpley's music needs your help to identify this thief who had the audacity to run out with a guitar in broad daylight. On January 30th, around 11:30 A.M. a man wearing a dark jacket, jeans, a surgical mask, and a beanie waltzed into the Tarpley's music store near I-40 and Western with ill intent.
Arrest Made in Amarillo Hotel Homicide, Marks 2nd for 2023

Amarillo continues to see crime, and it seems that "new year, new you" doesn't work for the yellow city. The 2nd homicide of 2023 occurred over the weekend. On Sunday, February 5th at 7:28 am, Amarillo Police received information on a possible homicide at a local hotel located in the 4600 block of East I-40. Upon arriving at the scene APD found Kendra Vela, a 31-year-old female, dead. She was located in a room at the hotel with apparent gunshot wounds.
A New Coffee Shop Coming to South Georgia

Coffee is delicious and it is an essential part of life for a lot of people. It's the go juice in the morning and the nectar that keeps you moving in the afternoon. Amarillo is getting another coffee shop. Coffee comes in many forms and flavors. You can get it...
Dr. Phil Says Goodbye To Current Show, Will He Thank Amarillo?

The talk show host celebrity has, over the course of two whole decades, embedded himself within the American cultural landscape in a way that makes it impossible for him to ever fade into obscurity. His Texas drawl, and his no-nonsense approach to a wide variety of cultural problems plaguing our society will live forever in the minds of daytime television fans nationwide.
Did You Know This Popular Song Was Recorded In Amarillo

Search any list of songs that mention the name "Amarillo" and you will find a full list of musical artists who have mentioned or written entire songs about our flat and yellow city. On most lists, you'll find Bob Dylan, Billy Joe Shaver, and a handful of other names. But...
One of the Borger FD’s Finest Makes National Calendar

When big things happen in our small towns, it's always fun to share them with the entire Texas Panhandle. Borger is a great small town in the Texas Panhandle. Their city and chamber of commerce and business owners have been working hard to make it a really great place to live. The Dome was remodeled and it is a really fun and elegant place to hold events. They even had a really great concert to celebrate last year. They have new businesses that have moved in that have meshed well with their main street businesses.
Amarillo is One of the Best Places to Get Married in the US

Wedding season is coming up and if you're wondering where you should get married, well good news. Amarillo. Amarillo is where you should get married. You might be wanting a mountain wedding, a beach wedding, or running off to Vegas. Let's stop right there, and think about the beautiful wedding you could have in Amarillo.
Make Amarillo Great Again? Here’s One Thing We Can Do.

Amarillo can catch a bad rap. No, really, it does. When you look on Reddit or other forums like that, when people ask about the city it gets absolutely crushed. Sure, there are a few people that come to the rescue and defend the city, but the amount of "stay away", "nothing to do here", etc. comments I see are astounding.
