Read full article on original website
Related
[REVIEW] Synchronicity the Simulated Universe in Amarillo
Over the weekend I decided to check out Synchronicity. It is a Simulated Universe. Something that Amarillo has never had. So of course I was intrigued. I didn't really know what to expect. I have seen a few photos but what was I walking into?. I brought my daughter and...
Amarillo Home Catches Fire for Third Time in a Month
Our first responders do not get enough credit. Each and every day they put their lives on the line to keep the citizens of Amarillo safe, even if that means putting themselves in harm's way. The Amarillo Fire Department was called out to a home at 401 S. Rusk on...
Amarillo Man Runs Out of Music Store With Display Guitar
Tarpley's music needs your help to identify this thief who had the audacity to run out with a guitar in broad daylight. On January 30th, around 11:30 A.M. a man wearing a dark jacket, jeans, a surgical mask, and a beanie waltzed into the Tarpley's music store near I-40 and Western with ill intent.
Arrest Made in Amarillo Hotel Homicide, Marks 2nd for 2023
Amarillo continues to see crime, and it seems that "new year, new you" doesn't work for the yellow city. The 2nd homicide of 2023 occurred over the weekend. On Sunday, February 5th at 7:28 am, Amarillo Police received information on a possible homicide at a local hotel located in the 4600 block of East I-40. Upon arriving at the scene APD found Kendra Vela, a 31-year-old female, dead. She was located in a room at the hotel with apparent gunshot wounds.
A New Coffee Shop Coming to South Georgia
Coffee is delicious and it is an essential part of life for a lot of people. It's the go juice in the morning and the nectar that keeps you moving in the afternoon. Amarillo is getting another coffee shop. Coffee comes in many forms and flavors. You can get it...
How Many EV Charging Stations Are In The Texas Panhandle?
EVs, or electric vehicles, are a hot button issue. People are both sides are oddly staunch in their opinions whether or not they're great, or just crap on four wheels. Either way, they exist and motorists need to be able to charge up. I was surprised by how many EV...
Another Great Place to Eat Opening in Town Square Village
The one great thing about Amarillo is there is always a great place to eat. You could eat somewhere different for every meal in a month and still not experience all the great cuisine in Amarillo. Town Square Village is an area built in Amarillo that brought an urban landscape...
It’s About Time! Water Tower Finally Receives Route 66 Shield.
This is fantastic news for several reasons. It's been a long time coming. There has been a lot of work done to make this happen. The Amarillo water tower that sits on Route 66, finally has received it's shield. It Took A Lot Of Groups Coming Together In Amarillo To...
Dr. Phil Says Goodbye To Current Show, Will He Thank Amarillo?
The talk show host celebrity has, over the course of two whole decades, embedded himself within the American cultural landscape in a way that makes it impossible for him to ever fade into obscurity. His Texas drawl, and his no-nonsense approach to a wide variety of cultural problems plaguing our society will live forever in the minds of daytime television fans nationwide.
Where Can You Find Good, Free Camping In The Texas Panhandle?
Recently, I had to make a trip out of town. I didn't want to make the entire trip back late at night, so I thought why not camp. Not wanting to break the bank, I did some digging and realized (with the help of a good friend) that I would be near a great spot.
Live The Upscale Life In This Beautiful Home For Sale In The Greenways!
The Greenways are one of the more recently developed residential areas in Amarillo but they've certainly gained a snug foothold as an upper class, sensibly posh neighborhood that can be the perfect place for a family to settle in and level up!. Not sure what I mean? Don't worry, I've...
Did You Know This Popular Song Was Recorded In Amarillo
Search any list of songs that mention the name "Amarillo" and you will find a full list of musical artists who have mentioned or written entire songs about our flat and yellow city. On most lists, you'll find Bob Dylan, Billy Joe Shaver, and a handful of other names. But...
One of the Borger FD’s Finest Makes National Calendar
When big things happen in our small towns, it's always fun to share them with the entire Texas Panhandle. Borger is a great small town in the Texas Panhandle. Their city and chamber of commerce and business owners have been working hard to make it a really great place to live. The Dome was remodeled and it is a really fun and elegant place to hold events. They even had a really great concert to celebrate last year. They have new businesses that have moved in that have meshed well with their main street businesses.
Cheaper Bus Pass In Amarillo? Some Can Pay Just Half Price Now.
Trying to get around town when you don't have a car or driver's license can not only be tough, but expensive. I mean, taking a rideshare or cab everywhere isn't precisely fiscally responsible unless you're loaded with a fat bank account. I think it's safe to say the majority of...
Amarillo is One of the Best Places to Get Married in the US
Wedding season is coming up and if you're wondering where you should get married, well good news. Amarillo. Amarillo is where you should get married. You might be wanting a mountain wedding, a beach wedding, or running off to Vegas. Let's stop right there, and think about the beautiful wedding you could have in Amarillo.
Happy To Be Here! The Smiling Mugshots of Gray County
I don't know what it is about mugshots. I would assume that when you get arrested that you will feel a bit of shame. I have never been arrested so maybe I am totally wrong here. Maybe, depending on the charge there is some sense of pride. I don't get...
Make Amarillo Great Again? Here’s One Thing We Can Do.
Amarillo can catch a bad rap. No, really, it does. When you look on Reddit or other forums like that, when people ask about the city it gets absolutely crushed. Sure, there are a few people that come to the rescue and defend the city, but the amount of "stay away", "nothing to do here", etc. comments I see are astounding.
Two Doors, One Store, Two Jails At Kohl’s In Amarillo
County lines are a strange thing. Potter and Randall County lines are no exception. See, for a while I wanted to move over to Randall County. For one, my taxes cost more living in Potter County. Secondly, I know that I will inevitably get called to jury duty a lot more.
Amarillo’s Leftwoods “Lost The Battle,” Is Looking For New Home
Recently, I wrote about a series of posts of Facebook from Leftwoods in Amarillo. The posts painted a dire picture of the situation of the live music venue on 6th Street. Yesterday, a new update was posted. Leftwoods "lost the battle," and is looking for a new home. The Slowly...
Amarillo Police Helps Family With Missing Son Eight Years Later
Family is interesting. Some members you are really close to. Some you don't want to even admit you are related to. Every family has their troubles. They have stories we don't want everyone to know about. We have heated arguments. We say things we don't mean. We say things we...
Mix 94.1
Amarillo, TX
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0