DELPHI, Ind. — The accused killer of Libby German and Abby Williams wants his Feb. 17 hearing rescheduled. Richard Allen, charged with murder for the two Delphi teens' killings, filed a motion Tuesday requesting that the hearing be continued. That hearing was for Judge Frances Gull to determine whether Allen gets bond, and Gull also planned to change Allen's trial date during that hearing since the March 20 date is not practical.

DELPHI, IN ・ 8 HOURS AGO