WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Video: Lita makes return to WWE television during the 2/6/23 edition of RAW
For the main event of WWE RAW on February 6th 2023, Becky Lynch faced Bayley in a steel cage match. Becky was on the verge of winning when Io Sky and Dakota Kai interfered. Lita ended up making her surprise return to television and evened the odds. Lita gave Io a twist of fate on the floor and then slammed the cage door into Bayley’s face. Becky pinned Bayley with the manhandle slam and then hugged Lita after the match.
What’s being said about Cody Rhodes’ drawing power heading into WWE Wrestlemania 39
During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed Cody Rhodes’ drawing power heading into WWE Wrestlemania 39…. “It’s all been successful. You know we talk about nobody being a draw, blah, blah. It’s the brand that draws. Well, he’s a draw. I mean Sami [Zayn] is a draw, obviously these SmackDown ratings, but Cody is a draw. The weekend at house shows in Columbus and Pensacola. The advances were the same, 2000 – 2500 that they do everywhere else. It was lower than usual. They weren’t bad….they were normal advances. Cody wins the Rumble, and then they announce that Cody is working those two shows, and they did the all-time record gates in both cities – Columbus and Pensacola.”
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Cody Rhodes doesn’t think The Rock needs to return for WWE Wrestlemania 39
While speaking to Alex McCarthy of The Daily Mail, Cody Rhodes commented on the WWE storylines with himself and The Bloodline heading into Wrestlemania 39…. “I love that you bring it up that these stories are running parallel, I think sometimes wrestling fans think it’s got to one or it’s got to me the other, whereas I subscribe – and I’m not in charge – I subscribe to give them everything. That’s where it really takes smart planners and creative individuals on how you layer it, but it’s very important and this is something I learned when I was away, is that if someone’s doing great, and they are entertaining and helping move that ship forward – and I would say Seth Rollins is another example on Raw was another when I was gone who’s really changed and continued to carry Raw on his back. I was fully expecting these things to converge, and I’m still expecting them to converge just because we have these wonderful options.”
Former WWE star’s advice to Tony Khan and AEW: “You have too many people”
During a Q&A with AdFreeShows.com, former WWE star Al Snow commented on what advice he would give to Tony Khan and AEW…. “You have too many people. Understand that every one of those people that’s under contract is an investment. You can’t market and properly commercialize all of those people because you just don’t have enough television real estate to go around. When you have the television real estate, you can only sell one product. The more you broaden the spotlight the dimmer it gets. Keep that depth that you’ve got enough that when you need to build somebody you have somebody significant.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)
Seth Rollins asked about a potential reality television show with Becky Lynch
During an interview Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Seth Rollins asked about a potential reality television show with Becky Lynch and here was his response…. “No man, that’s not for me. That’s not for me. I like to do the scripted stuff or the improvisational stuff. I don’t know about the reality, I feel like having a camera follow me around all the time would just drive me insane. I couldn’t handle it.”
MJF comes to the defense of a former WWE star that was fired in 2022
As previously noted, Nash Carter (now wrestling as Zachary Wentz) of MSK was released by WWE just days after him and Wes Lee regained the NXT tag team titles at the 2022 Stand and Deliver PLE. Carter, who was released shortly after a photo was published by his wife of him dressed up as Adolf Hitler, issued a statement regarding the matter.
Cody Rhodes comments on an AEW star being backstage at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE
During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Cody Rhodes addressed a viral photo of AEW star Ricky Starks backstage with him at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE…. “Yeah. What an idiot, though, right? Listen, it’s one of those things where the locker rooms have crossover. People are married to other people from other locker rooms. People are friends. This is a kid I started on his journey at my former home, and obviously, I want to follow and see his journey, but I will say it’s probably best that none of my friends come and visit me at the shows anymore. We don’t need security cam footage of that. Poor dude. I hope he didn’t get in any trouble. I don’t think he did. He was there to support a friend who had been absolutely down and out with a pec injury.”
News regarding the Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman segment from 2/6/23 edition of RAW
As seen during the February 6th 2023 edition of WWE RAW, there was a promo segment between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman. Dusty Rhodes’ name was brought up and Heyman said the following…. “I can’t convey in words how much I loved your father. And I can tell you...
Booker T sets the record straight about Ivy Nile working for his Reality of Wrestling show
Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com reported that WWE NXT “is going to allow talent to work select indies going forward” but then Shawn Michaels denied it when asked during the Vengeance Day post-show media call. Michaels said that Ivy Nile appearing for Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling event is a one-shot deal.
Mixed tag team match set for the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE
During the February 6th 2023 edition of WWE RAW, Edge and Beth Phoenix challenged Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley to a mixed tag team match at the 2023 Elimination Chamber PLE. Rhea was not there due to Wrestlemania 39 promotional work but Dominik accepted the match on her behalf. A brawl erupted and with the help of the Street Profits, Beth was able to take down Dominik with the Glam Slam.
WWE NXT star says that he “did not expect to make it past 24” years of age
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee talked about breaking into the wrestling business…. “I did not expect to make it past 24. I had no outlook, no plan, no vision. I joined the military at 18 and I got out at 23 and did not know what the hell I was going to be doing with myself. During that time period, I did start to train and kind of get my feet wet with professional wrestling, but nothing had really taken off and I did not feel like this was going to be a path that I was going to be able to do until I truly dedicated myself to it. Even then, you never really know what’s going to come out of it. So the karma within this business blessed me in a way with opportunities that I was able to step up and knock it out of the park, and I just continued to have those opportunities. Now I have a purpose. I didn’t know how I was going to impact the world, but I had a feeling that it was going to end up happening in some way. With it being on this path, I know that I’m only scratching the surface of my potential. I know that there are more areas that I’m going to be able to pull from and new plateaus that I’m going to reach and break through. I’m just having fun. I am having a lot of fun right now figuring this out, because I’m still figuring it out. This is the constant, ever evolving process. If you feel like you’ve figured everything out, you’re wrong. There’s always something to learn and there’s always something to get better at.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
Update on the report that claims WWE will allow NXT talent to work select independent dates
Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com reported that WWE NXT “is going to allow talent to work select indies going forward” but then Shawn Michaels denied it when asked during the Vengeance Day post-show media call. Michaels said that Ivy Nile appearing for Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling event is a one-shot deal…
