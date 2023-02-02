Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Michigan boy, 6, uses dad’s phone to order $1K worth of food from GrubHubB.R. ShenoyMichigan State
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Macomb County Sheriff's Office Deputy's hug caught on camera aims to inspire kindness
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — We have all been there. We experience moments when life is relentlessly pushing down on us. Now, a moment caught on camera as a Macomb County deputy helped someone overwhelmed by stress, is reminding us, we are not alone. It happened after a call...
Tv20detroit.com
'I could use a hug.' Macomb County deputy hugs it out with driver in distress
(WXYZ) — Earlier this month, a Macomb County Sheriff's deputy responded to a report of a vehicle on the side of the road. When the deputy arrived, he discovered the driver was going through a difficult time. "Is there anything I can do to help you," Macomb County Deputy...
Tv20detroit.com
Men accused of stealing more than 25 vehicles from across metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — Bloomfield Township police say three men have been charged in connection to hundreds of property thefts and over 25 stolen vehicles from metro Detroit. Police say Raphael Smith, 29, Demerius Hollis, 30, and Samuel Bender Jr., 32, were all charged with motor vehicle theft, larceny of personal property from a vehicle, burglary, illegal use of a credit card and larceny of a firearm.
Tv20detroit.com
Police investigating after multiple Michigan schools receive spoof threat call
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating after multiple schools across the state received swatting calls. Swatting refers to the practice of making a prank call to law enforcement in order to get a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.
Tv20detroit.com
6-year-old found dead, 4 children injured in 2 separate fires on Detroit's west side
DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 6-year-old has died and four children were injured in two separate fires on Detroit's west side Sunday afternoon. A spokesperson with the Detroit Fire Department tells 7 Actions News that fire officials responded to a home in the 15000 block of Lindsay Street in Detroit. Upon arrival, they found a 6-year-old boy dead in a bedroom. We're told a person has been taken into custody in this case.
Tv20detroit.com
Multiple Michigan Walmart stores receive bomb threats, may be linked to more nationwide
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three metro Detroit Walmart stores were evacuated over bomb threats Monday in what the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says may be part of a larger, nationwide effort. The threats were made Monday at Walmart stores in Rochester Hills, White Lake and Canton. Deborah...
Tv20detroit.com
7 Action News gets results for neighbors concerned about hazardous hole causing crashes
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Neighbors raised concerns about a hazardous hole in a road on the city’s east side. Despite their calls, they say there has been a hole in the middle of their street since the summer, leading to crashes caught on camera. You can see video of...
Tv20detroit.com
'I was really shocked.' Ascension Providence Hospital in Southfield to end midwifery services
SOUTHFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — The feeling of anxiety is replacing excitement for expecting mother Leah Hettinga because she just learned, two months before her due date, that her detailed birthing plan is down the drain. "I was really shocked. It caused some contractions for me which made my husband...
Tv20detroit.com
70th family relocated as part of Detroit home swap program related to Gordie Howe bridge project
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Mayor Mike Duggan, along with city housing officials, congratulated a family of eight as they took the keys to their newly renovated two-story home in Southwest Detroit. The Barajas are the 70th family to benefit from the Detroit Home Swap program, launched by the city to...
Tv20detroit.com
Metro Detroit communities raising money for earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria
WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — With thousands dead and injured and the search for survivors still underway, relief efforts are happening to help victims of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. Answering the call in a time of crisis and overwhelming uncertainty are members of the Turkish American Cultural Association of...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan's student Count Day is Wednesday
(WXYZ) — This Wednesday, school districts across the state will be participating in Count Day, the biannual count of students that helps to determine the amount of money each school district gets. Count days are crucial for districts like Detroit Public Community Schools where chronic absenteeism and the need...
Tv20detroit.com
Local dance studio helps man grieve, gives LGBTQ+ couples platform to compete
To say dancing is Jonathan Quirk's passion would be an understatement. "From that very first lesson on, I was welcomed, and I felt like a sense of being home," said Quirk. Through dancing, Jonathan can connect with his emotions. And over the years, it also helped him grieve. "When I...
Tv20detroit.com
'Buy Nothing' groups growing in popularity as people aim to save money
What started several years ago as a way to help the planet has grown into a global movement that's helping neighbors save money and feel more connected. Have you ever heard of the gift economy? Think old-school trading and bartering on a hyper-local level. Everything from clothes, to garden supplies and car seats.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit student Cartier Woods dies week after collapsing during basketball game
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit high school student who was fighting for his life after collapsing during a basketball game last week has died, family told 7 Action News Monday night. Cartier Woods, 18, went into cardiac arrest during a basketball game on Jan. 31. The teen was hospitalized...
Tv20detroit.com
Teacher shortage, pay may cause issues in plan for free early childhood education in Michigan
(WXYZ) — Research shows that early childhood learning, specifically for kids between the age of about 3-4 1/2 years old, can counteract the disadvantage some children experience and improve social and cognitive development. "I love teaching the children. I want the children to learn. I want the children to...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: A mild week ahead. Watching Wednesday night for freezing rain.
Tonight: Clouds increase with a low of 32° early overnight. Temperatures slowly rise into the mid to upper 30s by morning as the wind increases. Light rain possible after 4am. North of M59 there is a very slight chance of light freezing rain. Winds: SSE 10-25 mph. Tuesday: There...
Comments / 0