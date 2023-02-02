ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tv20detroit.com

Men accused of stealing more than 25 vehicles from across metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Bloomfield Township police say three men have been charged in connection to hundreds of property thefts and over 25 stolen vehicles from metro Detroit. Police say Raphael Smith, 29, Demerius Hollis, 30, and Samuel Bender Jr., 32, were all charged with motor vehicle theft, larceny of personal property from a vehicle, burglary, illegal use of a credit card and larceny of a firearm.
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Police investigating after multiple Michigan schools receive spoof threat call

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating after multiple schools across the state received swatting calls. Swatting refers to the practice of making a prank call to law enforcement in order to get a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

6-year-old found dead, 4 children injured in 2 separate fires on Detroit's west side

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 6-year-old has died and four children were injured in two separate fires on Detroit's west side Sunday afternoon. A spokesperson with the Detroit Fire Department tells 7 Actions News that fire officials responded to a home in the 15000 block of Lindsay Street in Detroit. Upon arrival, they found a 6-year-old boy dead in a bedroom. We're told a person has been taken into custody in this case.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan's student Count Day is Wednesday

(WXYZ) — This Wednesday, school districts across the state will be participating in Count Day, the biannual count of students that helps to determine the amount of money each school district gets. Count days are crucial for districts like Detroit Public Community Schools where chronic absenteeism and the need...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

'Buy Nothing' groups growing in popularity as people aim to save money

What started several years ago as a way to help the planet has grown into a global movement that's helping neighbors save money and feel more connected. Have you ever heard of the gift economy? Think old-school trading and bartering on a hyper-local level. Everything from clothes, to garden supplies and car seats.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy