Memphis, NY

13 WHAM

Geneva man shot on Seneca Street

Geneva, N.Y. — A man is expected to survive after being shot on Seneca Street in Geneva. Members of the Geneva Police Department Uniform Division responded to an establishment on Seneca Street for the report of gunshots fired around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they learned that...
GENEVA, NY
13 WHAM

Penfield town supervisor resigns

Penfield, N.Y. — Penfield Town Supervisor Marie Cinti announced her resignation Monday, in order to focus on caring for an ill family member. Cinti, who took office Jan. 1, 2022, released a statement Tuesday. I made this decision on my own a few weeks ago; there are simply not...
PENFIELD, NY

