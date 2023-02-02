ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullard, TX

Bullard coffee shop lends 'helping hand' to keep community warm during wintry weather

By Jessica T. Payne jpayne@tylerpaper.com
KPVI Newschannel 6
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Tyler Junior College to host Arbor Day tree-planting

Tyler Junior College, the City of Tyler and the Tyler Trees Committee are joining forces for an Arbor Day tree-planting from 10 a.m. to noon Friday on the TJC central campus. “Many of the beautiful, old trees on our main campus were damaged and lost during last year’s winter freeze and spring storms,” said Lauren Tyler, TJC director of student life. “We’re inviting the community to join us in planting new trees on Jenkins Lawn.”
TYLER, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Police investigating after man found shot to death

The Tyler Police Department is investigating a Monday afternoon shooting that left one person dead. A person was found inside a home in the 1600 block of W. Mims, dead from a gunshot wound around 4:20 p.m., police said. The victim's is being withheld until the family can be notified,...
TYLER, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Feb. 3 – Feb. 6

Deputies charged Marietta Vonsha Howland, 33, of Tyler, with aggravated assault with deadly weapon. Howland was in the Smith County Jail on Friday and released the same day on a $25,000 bond. Deputies charged Karl McGee, 54, of Tyler, with assault family/household member with previous conviction. McGee was in the...
SMITH COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy