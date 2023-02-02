ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana Senate approves new tools to reduce tax sale 'churners' in Lake County

The Indiana Senate is supporting Lake County's efforts to reduce the constant churn of tax-delinquent properties. On Tuesday, the Senate voted 49-0 for legislation giving Lake County, and any other similarly situated county, optional new tools for ultimately getting back on the tax rolls at least some of the thousands of parcels repeatedly cycling through its tax sales.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Missouri executes Jennings man convicted of killing woman and three children

BONNE TERRE — Missouri on Tuesday executed 58-year-old Leonard Taylor, who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three children at their home in Jennings nearly two decades ago. A state executioner delivered a fatal dose of pentobarbital at 6:07 p.m., and Taylor was pronounced dead a short...
JENNINGS, MO
KPVI Newschannel 6

FBI warns of online romance scams ahead of Valentine's Day

COLUMBIA — The FBI Columbia field office issued a warning to be cautious of potential romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day. As Valentine’s Day approaches, it is likely scammers will exploit individuals online who may be looking for a companionship or romance this time of year. Recent...
COLUMBIA, SC
KPVI Newschannel 6

Madigan ally doesn't want jury to hear about 'rape in Champaign' email

(The Center Square) – An ally of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan doesn't want a jury to hear about a 2012 email he sent that mentioned an alleged rape in Champaign and fraudulent payroll practices. Michael McClain, a former state lawmaker, longtime lobbyist and close confidante of Madigan,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
KPVI Newschannel 6

Ohio gaming laws could impact Super Bowl advertising

(The Center Square) – Just days away from the Super Bowl, a gaming industry publication believes Ohio law and potential nationwide advertising could lead to more fines for companies. Ohio Casino Control Commission spokeswoman Jessica Franks, according to Gaming Today, said there is no exception in Ohio law for...
OHIO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

How to pay for Westville prison rebuilding becoming hot issue at Statehouse

Despite a price tag three times higher than the original estimate, Indiana seems to still be planning to pay cash, instead of borrowing, to cover the costs of replacing the aged Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County. The State Budget Committee learned in December that the projected cost of demolishing...
WESTVILLE, IN
KPVI Newschannel 6

Community leaders push for Pritzker to fund Black-led HIV/AIDS programs

(The Center Square) – A coalition of Black community leaders is calling out the Pritzker administration for not doing more to fund HIV and AIDS programs in their communities. Tuesday was National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. In Springfield, members of the Legislative Black Caucus welcomed activists from across the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KPVI Newschannel 6

Indiana House OKs plan for residential infrastructure revolving loan fund

The state of Indiana may establish a revolving loan fund to help local units of government pay the costs of specified infrastructure projects and potentially reduce the price of single- and multi-family housing in the Hoosier State. State representatives voted 91-5 Tuesday for House Bill 1005 creating the Residential Housing...
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Hawaii medical excise tax affecting patient care, physicians say

(The Center Square) - As Hawaii grapples with a physician shortage, patients struggle to find the care they need, health care officials said. A Hawaii resident diagnosed with breast cancer could not find a physician to treat her, said Dr. Scott Grosskreutz in written testimony to the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.
HAWAII STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Funding worries for early education after relief funds dwindle

SHREVEPORT, La. - Early childhood education is being impacted by COVID-19 in north Louisiana. But maybe not in the way you might think in this post pandemic world. Not too long after COVID hit, government agencies threw a lot of tax dollars at a lot of things, including early childhood education and care. Those one time federal relief funds have been spent.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

New York state DMV making changes to inspection stickers

New York is making a change to its inspection certificates this year that will show vehicle specific information for enhanced security and feature a different overall appearance. The DMV announced on Tuesday it's transitioning to print-on-demand vehicle inspection certificates. Some customers are already receiving the new stickers and the transition...
NEW YORK STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Several sectors vying for federal funds to expand broadband in Illinois

(The Center Square) – It's being called a once-in-a-generation opportunity to expand internet service. As part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Broadband Equity, Adoption, and Deployment program, or BEAD, was established. Around $42 billion is available for states to expand broadband. The BEAD program requires ongoing...
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bills hindering LGBTQ+ rights has a community ready for war

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s 102nd General Assembly has been in session all of 34 days, but members of the LGBTQ+ community gathered at the Capitol Tuesday to say they think the focus of this legislature has become clear: creating bills hindering their community. In those 34 days, 27...
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Most popular girl names in the '00s in Louisiana

Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Louisiana using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Louisiana woman survives earthquake, asks for prayers

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Thousands are dead after an earthquake struck Turkey and Syria. Searchers are trying to find more survivors. A Louisiana woman who lives in Turkey was tossed around her apartment when the 7.8 magnitude quake shook her building. Lacy Cavalier Carmichael is among the survivors. She's from Minden,...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Gov. Little, Idaho delegation share 'deep concerns' about Lava Ridge; Magic Valley legislators sign opposition letter

TWIN FALLS — Idaho lawmakers are raising concerns over the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project. Hours after six Magic Valley legislators voiced their opposition in a letter to the state’s federal delegation and the Bureau of Land Management, Gov. Brad Little was joined by Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, and Rep. Mike Simpson in sharing “deep concerns” about a project that would place up to 400 wind turbines on public lands across south-central Idaho.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy