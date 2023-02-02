Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Indiana Senate approves new tools to reduce tax sale 'churners' in Lake County
The Indiana Senate is supporting Lake County's efforts to reduce the constant churn of tax-delinquent properties. On Tuesday, the Senate voted 49-0 for legislation giving Lake County, and any other similarly situated county, optional new tools for ultimately getting back on the tax rolls at least some of the thousands of parcels repeatedly cycling through its tax sales.
Missouri executes Jennings man convicted of killing woman and three children
BONNE TERRE — Missouri on Tuesday executed 58-year-old Leonard Taylor, who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three children at their home in Jennings nearly two decades ago. A state executioner delivered a fatal dose of pentobarbital at 6:07 p.m., and Taylor was pronounced dead a short...
FBI warns of online romance scams ahead of Valentine's Day
COLUMBIA — The FBI Columbia field office issued a warning to be cautious of potential romance scams ahead of Valentine’s Day. As Valentine’s Day approaches, it is likely scammers will exploit individuals online who may be looking for a companionship or romance this time of year. Recent...
Madigan ally doesn't want jury to hear about 'rape in Champaign' email
(The Center Square) – An ally of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan doesn't want a jury to hear about a 2012 email he sent that mentioned an alleged rape in Champaign and fraudulent payroll practices. Michael McClain, a former state lawmaker, longtime lobbyist and close confidante of Madigan,...
Ohio gaming laws could impact Super Bowl advertising
(The Center Square) – Just days away from the Super Bowl, a gaming industry publication believes Ohio law and potential nationwide advertising could lead to more fines for companies. Ohio Casino Control Commission spokeswoman Jessica Franks, according to Gaming Today, said there is no exception in Ohio law for...
How to pay for Westville prison rebuilding becoming hot issue at Statehouse
Despite a price tag three times higher than the original estimate, Indiana seems to still be planning to pay cash, instead of borrowing, to cover the costs of replacing the aged Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County. The State Budget Committee learned in December that the projected cost of demolishing...
Community leaders push for Pritzker to fund Black-led HIV/AIDS programs
(The Center Square) – A coalition of Black community leaders is calling out the Pritzker administration for not doing more to fund HIV and AIDS programs in their communities. Tuesday was National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. In Springfield, members of the Legislative Black Caucus welcomed activists from across the...
Illinois lawmakers react to State of the Union
Here's what Illinois lawmakers had to say about President Joe Biden's 2023 State of the Union address. Originally published on pantagraph.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Indiana House OKs plan for residential infrastructure revolving loan fund
The state of Indiana may establish a revolving loan fund to help local units of government pay the costs of specified infrastructure projects and potentially reduce the price of single- and multi-family housing in the Hoosier State. State representatives voted 91-5 Tuesday for House Bill 1005 creating the Residential Housing...
Hawaii medical excise tax affecting patient care, physicians say
(The Center Square) - As Hawaii grapples with a physician shortage, patients struggle to find the care they need, health care officials said. A Hawaii resident diagnosed with breast cancer could not find a physician to treat her, said Dr. Scott Grosskreutz in written testimony to the Senate Health and Human Services Committee.
Lawsuit over MoDOT pay plan could put roadblock into Missouri governor’s plan for I-70
Some or all of the $859 million Gov. Mike Parson wants to spend on Interstate 70 improvements could become hostage to legislative pressure on the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to drop a lawsuit over how much it pays employees. Filed in late 2021, the litigation in Cole County seeks...
Funding worries for early education after relief funds dwindle
SHREVEPORT, La. - Early childhood education is being impacted by COVID-19 in north Louisiana. But maybe not in the way you might think in this post pandemic world. Not too long after COVID hit, government agencies threw a lot of tax dollars at a lot of things, including early childhood education and care. Those one time federal relief funds have been spent.
New York state DMV making changes to inspection stickers
New York is making a change to its inspection certificates this year that will show vehicle specific information for enhanced security and feature a different overall appearance. The DMV announced on Tuesday it's transitioning to print-on-demand vehicle inspection certificates. Some customers are already receiving the new stickers and the transition...
Several sectors vying for federal funds to expand broadband in Illinois
(The Center Square) – It's being called a once-in-a-generation opportunity to expand internet service. As part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the Broadband Equity, Adoption, and Deployment program, or BEAD, was established. Around $42 billion is available for states to expand broadband. The BEAD program requires ongoing...
Bills hindering LGBTQ+ rights has a community ready for war
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s 102nd General Assembly has been in session all of 34 days, but members of the LGBTQ+ community gathered at the Capitol Tuesday to say they think the focus of this legislature has become clear: creating bills hindering their community. In those 34 days, 27...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Vermont
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Vermont using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Viral video shows unexplained explosion over Montana? Billings says no official reports, Rosendale to keep tabs (VIDEO)
U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, said he is looking into. viral social media videos and reports of an aerial explosion in the Montana skies after a surveillance balloon from China flew over the state earlier in the week. Rosendale is upset with President Joe Biden’s handling of the suspected China...
Most popular girl names in the '00s in Louisiana
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 2000s in Louisiana using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Louisiana woman survives earthquake, asks for prayers
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Thousands are dead after an earthquake struck Turkey and Syria. Searchers are trying to find more survivors. A Louisiana woman who lives in Turkey was tossed around her apartment when the 7.8 magnitude quake shook her building. Lacy Cavalier Carmichael is among the survivors. She's from Minden,...
Gov. Little, Idaho delegation share 'deep concerns' about Lava Ridge; Magic Valley legislators sign opposition letter
TWIN FALLS — Idaho lawmakers are raising concerns over the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project. Hours after six Magic Valley legislators voiced their opposition in a letter to the state’s federal delegation and the Bureau of Land Management, Gov. Brad Little was joined by Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, and Rep. Mike Simpson in sharing “deep concerns” about a project that would place up to 400 wind turbines on public lands across south-central Idaho.
