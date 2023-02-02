ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Woman hit, killed by train may have dropped something on tracks in Hall County

By Alexis Stevens - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago

A woman who was struck by a train Thursday morning may have been trying to retrieve something she dropped, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said.

Bonnie Carrillo, 58, died from her injuries after she was hit in the Gainesville area, according to investigators. Carrillo was homeless, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

Deputies were called to Dorsey Street near Industrial Boulevard just before 7 a.m. and found the woman critically injured, the sheriff’s office said. She was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, where she died from her injuries.

“At this time, investigators believe the victim was crossing the train tracks and possibly tried to retrieve an item she had dropped,” the sheriff’s office said. “An approaching train was unable to stop and struck the victim as she was searching the tracks.”

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident along with Norfolk Southern Railway.

“The loss of a life is always a tragedy, and our thoughts are with this person’s family and friends during this time,” Norfolk Southern said in an emailed statement. “This is a terrible reminder that railroad tracks and the areas near them are never safe places for the public.”

Guest
4d ago

no, it wasn’t worth her life and no she wasn’t trying to stop a train. that woman was the mother of my daughter. sometimes people can forget this was a wife ,a sister, and a mother!!

Tracy Garrett
4d ago

There's no way she could've dropped something and tried to pick it up when a train was coming towards her. Nobody is that ignorant. I think somebody threw her in front of that train. After all, that is a rough part of Gainesville and that area is in Hall county not white county. I used to live over there.

