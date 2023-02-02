ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husband Sets Out of Mission to Surprise Wife By Re-Organizing Laundry Room and She Is One Lucky Lady

By Kourtney Borman
 5 days ago

When it comes to organizing things , I do have to admit that I am… not the neatest person around. In fact, my husband is a lot better at organizing things, and I sort of just try and follow in his footsteps as much as possible.

But I also would probably give my left foot if my husband surprised me with a head-to-toe organization of a random room in my house, exactly the way TikTok creator Alex of AlexCanOrganize did for his partner!

To start off, this video is actually the thirty-seventh of several that have all been documenting Alex’s journey to organize spaces throughout the house, and today he just so happened to land on the laundry room. Well, technically, it isn’t so much a room as a laundry space, tucked behind a pair of sliding doors and not really having a whole lot of room to manuever in.

Still, it’s gotten quite messy and cluttered, and thus is why Alex is there.

First, everything has to go. And believe me; there is a ton of stuff. Then what is supposed to be in the area has to be gone through, reorganized, and readded in a manner that makes sense. Luckily Alex doesn’t need to add any extra organizing tools, though the hardest part appears to be having to clean behind the washer and dryer. Plenty of stuff has fallen back there over time, and it hasn’t been cleaned in a while.

Eventually everything gets put and pushed back into place, with the freshly cleaned washer and dryer finally uncovered from all the junk and clutter they’ve been accumulating for a while. It didn’t seem all that hard, and hopefully, it inspires you, or someone around you, to do the same thing in your own home!


