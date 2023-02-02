Woman Completely Transforms Kitchen With Plywood and Paint

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Why hire a contractor for your home, when you can do it yourself? Yes, even remodeling your kitchen .

Take some notes from DIYer and TikTok creator Camille Kurtz , who demonstrates in her video how easy it is to remodel a kitchen, without any help from a contractor! Let's check it out!

That's quite the transformation!

It looks stunning and maybe a little overwhelming if you've never remodeled your home before. However, it is not impossible!

As seen in the video, you'd need a few tools and some materials, such as plywood and paint, to get started. You'd also need some tiles and thin-set mortar for the backsplash, or you could just use a peel-and-stick backsplash.

For the hutch she built over the fridge , she used panels from @semihandmade , and the right-side drawer is the SEKTION Wall Cabinet Frame from IKEA with custom Semihandmade paintable fronts.

Also, the tiles she used for the backsplash are from Fireclay Tile .

To create the arch and shelves, she used some plywood, which can all be purchased at Home Depot or Lowes. You might even be able to rent the machinery that's required.

Camille doesn't disclose which paint she used, but any paint suitable for the kitchen and plywood could work.

This DIY project is certainly a bit time-consuming, as everything can't be done in one day, but with the help of some friends, it will be quicker.

We love a great kitchen makeover, and so does TikTok.

