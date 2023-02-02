Read full article on original website
Related
myklgr.com
Jennifer Ann Rudenick
Jennifer Ann Rudenick, age 43 of Seaforth, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 surrounded by famiy at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 10, 2023 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Vesta. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 9 at the church. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church on Friday. Interment will be in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Seaforth. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
myklgr.com
Stuart Edward Juhnke
Stuart Edward Juhnke age 81, of Sanborn, MN died on February 6, 2023, at the Valley View Manor Care Center in Lamberton, MN . Visitation will be on Monday, February 13, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and will continue on Tuesday from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the United Methodist Church in Lamberton, MN.
myklgr.com
Elaine F. Just
Elaine F. Just, age 96, of Redwood Falls passed away on February 6, 2023, at River Valley nursing home in Redwood Falls. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, from St John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Redwood Falls with burial to follow in the Peace Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Nelson-Hillestad Funeral Home in Redwood Falls and will continue on Friday, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., at the church.
myklgr.com
John Richard Rupp
John Richard Rupp, age 72 of Westbrook, passed away Saturday, February 4, 2023at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Interment will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Dovray at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Lions KidSight. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Westbrook Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
myklgr.com
Greg Miller of Brown County receives Sheriff’s Association scholarship
Sheriff Jason Seidl of Brown County has announced that Greg Miller of New Ulm is the Brown County awardee of the Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association scholarship program for 2022. The Association awards scholarships each year to people planning to become Minnesota Peace Officers. This year, the scholarship committee chose 22...
myklgr.com
New Ulm woman injured in Highway 68 crash near Courtland
A New Ulm woman was injured Monday evening in a crash on Highway 68 at the Courtland cutoff road. The state patrol says an eastbound SUV and a westbound car collided at the intersection of the county road just after 5 p.m.. Roads were icy at the time of the crash, according to a patrol crash report.
myklgr.com
Redwood County Court News for Jan. 16-22, 2023
Jordan Tyler Beyer, Bricelyn: petty misdemeanor hands-free law – access video content / images / games / software applications, fees and fines $135. Kendra Kay Brueggeman, Milroy: petty misdemeanor speed 55 zone 72/55, fees and fines $145. Daren Leroy Danielson, Tracy: petty misdemeanor hands-free law, access video content /...
Woman found dead in Waite Park identified as Andrea Cottew, 52
WAITE PARK, Minn. -- The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a Stearns County death as suspicious.According to authorities, the death happened along Park Meadows Drive in Waite Park.The victim was found in their apartment by officers conducting a welfare check Monday morning.On Tuesday, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 52-year-old Andrea Cottew. The cause of death has yet to be determined.Police ask anyone who might have had contact with Cottew over the last few days to contact them.
fox9.com
Dogs die inside Stearns Co. house fire
STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A house fire in Stearns County took the life of two dogs Friday evening, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office. On Feb. 3, 2023, at approximately 4:45 p.m., dispatchers in Stearns County received a call reporting a house fire at 30765 Co. Rd. 41 in Farming Township, according to the sheriff's office.
myklgr.com
Redwood Falls man found guilty of not registering as a predatory offender
A Redwood Falls man, Russell George Guy O’Brien, 25, of Redwood Falls, was found guilty in Redwood County District Court last week of one count of Failure to Register as a Predatory Offender. According to the criminal complaint, evidence, and testimony at trial, O’Brien is required to register as...
myklgr.com
Clara City residents arrested during Kandiyohi County search for stolen property
Two Clara City residents were arrested during a search for stolen property in Kandiyohi County on Thursday. On Feb. 2, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, along with the West Central SWAT Team, performed a search warrant for stolen property in the 600 block of 1st Street NE in Clara City.
Snowmobiler, 67, killed in crash near New London-Spicer
LAKE ANDREW TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A 67-year-old man is dead following an snowmobile crash Wednesday afternoon in central Minnesota.The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 3 p.m. in Lake Andrew Township, which is east of New London and Spicer.Deputies found the victim next to a brand-new Ski-Doo sled, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim's name will be released at a later time.
myklgr.com
Judge commits accused murderer Vossen to memory care facility
Algene Vossen will not stand trial for the 1974 murder of Mae Herman of Willmar. Vossen, 81 of Sioux Falls, has been ordered committed to a memory care facility for the rest of his life by Judge Stephen Wentzell. In November of 2021, Wentzell ruled that Vossen was not mentally competent to stand trial for 2nd Degree Murder, and ordered him released to the custody of his Niece in Des Moines Iowa.
willmarradio.com
Kandiyohi County snowmobile crash victim identified
(Spicer MN-) The man who died in a snowmobile accident near the Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center Wednesday has been identified as 67-year-old Ronald Dilley of rural Pennock. Dilley owned Dilley's Resort on the south end of West Norway Lake. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday they were notified about a snowmobile accident in the 12000 Block of 2nd Street Northeast in Lake Andrew Township, west of Spicer. First responders found Dilley on the ground next to a snowmobile and tried to revive him, but he died at the scene. The case remains under investigation.
myklgr.com
2023 SMSU Ag Bowl Results
Overall 2nd Place Chapter out of 51 schools-Earning the chapter $300!. Lauren Dolezal- 2nd Place Individual (earned $250 scholarship) Adriel Johnson- 6th Place Ind. Jack Frank- 1st Place Ind.(earned $500 scholarship) Brode Lydick- 9th Place Ind. Fish & Wildlife- 3rd Place Team. Kevin Smith- 6th Place Ind. Small Animal/Vet Science-...
myklgr.com
Robbinsdale man sentenced for Redwood County assault with firearm
A Robbinsdale man, Demahjay Sherief Sincere Hudson, age 22, has been sentenced in Redwood County Court for an assault with a firearm that occurred near Belview. According to court documents, on June 6, 2021, at about 12:30 a.m., the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a rural farm site on a report that someone had been shot. Deputies arrived to find eight vehicles leaving the area, and five people standing around a wounded man lying on the ground by the machine shed. Witnesses stated several individuals with guns had been there, and one of them had shot the victim. Deputies located four 40 caliber bullet casings on the scene, and a nearby car had a bullet hole in the front passenger door.
kfgo.com
Father and son who died in likely murder-suicide identified
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Three people killed in what authorities are describing as an apparent murder-suicide have been identified as a father, his 25-year-old son and a business partner. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office said 55-year-old Dale Kenneth Dahmen died of a gunshot wound to the head and his...
myklgr.com
Cottage Grove man drives himself to Brown County Jail to turn himself in for drunk driving
A Cottage Grove man apparently drove from the Twin Cities to New Ulm to turn himself in for drunk driving. Robert Douglas Bauer, 42, was charged this week with 3rd-degree DWI in Brown County Court. A criminal complaint says a New Ulm Police officer received a call on January 28...
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
krrw.com
Woman Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Teen in Chanhassen
(Chanhassen, MN) — Carver County authorities say an 18-year-old woman is under arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Chanhassen. Deputies were called to Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina early Thursday for a report of a shooting death. They learned that Eden Prairie police had chased the vehicle transporting the victim to the hospital. Detectives say that the female suspect from the east metro shot the boy in Chanhassen and she was later taken into custody.
Comments / 0