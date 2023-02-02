ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prepare for Brutal Cold and Wind That Could Cut Power, Officials Warn

By PAULA TRACY, InDepthNH.org
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
BR Rogers

Mt. Washington in NH Breaks United States Record for Windchill Temps, Hits -108°F During Northeast Arctic Snap

Mt. Washington has set a new record surpassing the record held by Howard Pass, Alaska for the lowest wind chill temperature in the United States, which was -100°F. On Friday night, Mt. Washington surpassed that record, reporting a sustained windchill temperature of -108°F into the early hours of Saturday morning, when the temperature had also fallen to meet the previous record of -47°F but not exceeding its all-time low at the station summit. The lowest temperature ever recorded for the state of New Hampshire is -50°F, which was itself set on Mt. Washington more than a century ago on January 22 in 1885.
nbcboston.com

Tens of Thousands Without Power as Deep Freeze Hits New England

As a daylong deep freeze settled onto New England Friday morning, several thousand power customers were in the dark across the region, though the worst of the outages may yet be to come. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m., but that number...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Some New Hampshire schools close as frigid weather arrives

As arctic cold moved into New Hampshire, schools began announcing closings or remote learning days for Friday. Windchills were forecast to drop to double-digits below zero through the day Friday continuing into Saturday, before conditions begin to improve. Under such conditions, frostbite can start to set in within a few minutes.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Boston

It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.

"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
BOSTON, MA
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Restrictions on Carriers Delivering Propane, Heating Oil Temporarily Lifted Ahead of Cold

CONCORD, New Hampshire – Today, prior to the arrival of a dangerously cold air mass headed to the Northeast, New Hampshire Department of Safety Commissioner Robert L. Quinn signed an Emergency Declaration temporarily lifting restrictions on hours of service for motor carriers that deliver propane, home heating oil, gasoline, diesel fuel, groceries and medications. Utility crews are also exempt.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
CBS Boston

Strong winds cause damage, power outages across Massachusetts

BOSTON - Strong winds caused damage and power outages across Massachusetts on Friday. More than 45,000 customers were without power at one point Friday night. By 11 p.m., the outages dropped to about 15,000, according to MEMA. In North Attleboro, scaffolding was torn away from a building on South Washington Street. Debris was scattered on the sidewalk and part of the street. No injuries were reported.Winds damaged a billboard on I-93 north of Boston, causing lane closures and delays.  In Mansfield, a downed tree knocked out power to approximately 450 residents. The town opened a warming shelter at the Jordan/Jackson School for people who are impacted. In Wellesley, a tree fell across Route 16, closing the roadway. The National Weather Service said wind gusts reached up to 60 mph in Massachusetts. Wind chills dropped between 10 and 30 below zero. 
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Radio Free NH: Do We Deserve the First-in-the-Nation Primary?

I’m not sure if our state ever deserved to hold the first-in-the-nation primary. It took root because nobody cared, like a dandelion by the side of your driveway. It goes all the way back to the 1920’s, but it didn’t really matter to anyone until the 1950’s, when it gave a solid boost to Dwight Eisenhower and thereby made the news. Then the candidates came running.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
