ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynden, WA

Comments / 0

Related
arlnow.com

Another off-the-beaten-path Arlington eatery gets rave critical review

Another unassuming Arlington restaurant tucked well away from a Metro corridor has received a glowing write-up. King of Koshary, at 5515 Wilson Blvd in Bluemont, “serves Egyptian food fit for royalty,” a Washington Post headline declared atop a new review that was published yesterday. The restaurant, which opened...
ARLINGTON, WA
whatcom-news.com

Ferndale refinery’s large glowing flare raises concerns

FERNDALE, Wash. — The Phillips 66 Ferndale Refinery at 3901 Unick Road was producing a noticeably large flare visible for several miles away this evening, Monday, February 6th. Readers from Anacortes to Lynden reported seeing a large bright flickering red glow against the cloud cover in the western sky.
FERNDALE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Snohomish County deputies looking for suspects in Arlington shooting Tuesday

Snohomish County deputies are at the scene of a shooting in Arlington Tuesday. The sheriff’s office first tweeted about the shooting in the 15000 block of 116th Street Northeast at 9:12 a.m. One man was shot. He was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said. Two suspects fled the scene and are wanted by the sheriff’s office.
ARLINGTON, WA
KOMO News

Pacific storm to bring significant snowfall to Cascade passes Tuesday

WASHINGTON — Western Washington's mountain passes are expected to get a significant amount of fresh snow early Tuesday through Wednesday morning likely causing travel delays for drivers heading through the Cascades. The Cascade snowpack has fallen a bit behind, currently trending slightly below the seasonal norm. But this next...
SEATTLE, WA
OnlyInYourState

The Most Unique Campground In Washington That’s Pure Magic

Here in Washington, we love to get out and enjoy the bountiful beauty of the state we call home. Snowcapped mountains, glistening waterways, and lush forests call out to us just waiting to be explored. Washingtonians don’t let the changing seasons slow them down. Camping is a year-round activity in the Evergreen State and we’ve found the most magical campground of all.
OAK HARBOR, WA
thenorthernlight.com

Downtown thrift store to close by the end of February

Downtown Blaine thrift store Mulder’s Fundraiser Charity Boutique is closing at the end of the month. Mulder’s Fundraiser Charity Boutique owner Deanna Mulder said the store, formerly Wildbird Charity Boutique, will close for business by the end of February. The building is not yet sold. “I want to...
BLAINE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy