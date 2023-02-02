Read full article on original website
Massive 2023 In-State DL Habib Bello Talks About His Decision To Walk-On At Washington
The Huskies continued their hard work on the walk-on front when massive 2023 Sehome (Bellingham, Wa.) DT Habib Bello announced his decision to join Washington as a preferred walk-on. The 6'4", 300-pounder is the seventh known prospect to announce his decision to join the program. "Coach (Inoke Breckterfield) is the...
everettpost.com
Another 105 Acres of Farmland Protected by Skagit County’s Farmland Legacy Program
Skagit County’s Farmland Legacy Program has finalized three farmland preservation projects in the past three months, permanently protecting another 105 acres of farmland from residential development. The additional acres of farmland now under conservation easement protection bring the total protected farmland in Skagit County to more than 14,200 acres.
arlnow.com
Another off-the-beaten-path Arlington eatery gets rave critical review
Another unassuming Arlington restaurant tucked well away from a Metro corridor has received a glowing write-up. King of Koshary, at 5515 Wilson Blvd in Bluemont, “serves Egyptian food fit for royalty,” a Washington Post headline declared atop a new review that was published yesterday. The restaurant, which opened...
Colleagues respond to criticism of ex-Whatcom medical examiner as council considers funds
“He does his due diligence. He does not sweep things under the table.”
This new Bellingham dermatology clinic offers same-day appointments
The new dermatologist does not require referrals for new patients and has appointments open now.
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale refinery’s large glowing flare raises concerns
FERNDALE, Wash. — The Phillips 66 Ferndale Refinery at 3901 Unick Road was producing a noticeably large flare visible for several miles away this evening, Monday, February 6th. Readers from Anacortes to Lynden reported seeing a large bright flickering red glow against the cloud cover in the western sky.
lyndentribune.com
Whatcom County Council to receive Justice Project Needs Assessment report
BELLINGHAM – At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Justice Project Planning Team will present the Stakeholder Advisory Committee’s (SAC) Justice Project Needs Assessment report to the Whatcom County Council. The report establishes a vision, values, and goals for the criminal legal system in Whatcom County and makes...
Snohomish County deputies looking for suspects in Arlington shooting Tuesday
Snohomish County deputies are at the scene of a shooting in Arlington Tuesday. The sheriff’s office first tweeted about the shooting in the 15000 block of 116th Street Northeast at 9:12 a.m. One man was shot. He was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said. Two suspects fled the scene and are wanted by the sheriff’s office.
KING Question: Is it legal to hunt migrating snow geese in Skagit Valley?
SKAGIT, Wash. — It's time for Friday's "KING Question," where we get your questions answered about what's going on in your community. Is it legal to use a shotgun during hunting season to shoot down migrating snow geese in Skagit Valley?. THE SOURCES. THE ANSWER. Janet from Skagit Valley...
Cheers! This Bellingham beer rates among the 20 best in global craft beer ranking
The neighborhood brewery and cafe is known for its beers and European-style street foods.
New pizza restaurant and wellness store open, local meal subscription comes to Whatcom
Subscriber exclusive: Your guide to Whatcom County’s latest retail news, such as a farm reopening, a new pizza shop and a new health store.
KOMO News
Pacific storm to bring significant snowfall to Cascade passes Tuesday
WASHINGTON — Western Washington's mountain passes are expected to get a significant amount of fresh snow early Tuesday through Wednesday morning likely causing travel delays for drivers heading through the Cascades. The Cascade snowpack has fallen a bit behind, currently trending slightly below the seasonal norm. But this next...
Who makes the best pancakes in Whatcom County? Vote now in our poll
Our poll will be open until midnight on Wednesday, Feb. 8, so go vote now for your favorite.
What’s with the silent disco at Taylor Dock? Blame it on this licensed ‘Groove Facilitator’
This Whatcom County dance instructor will help you meet your New Year’s resolutions and get your body moving in fun, family-friendly classes.
KXRO.com
Gov. Inslee issues another emergency proclamation for local extreme winter weather and flooding
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation on Jan. 31, 2023 related to extreme winter weather and flooding that occurred between December 18, 2022 and December 28, 2022, in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Chelan, Clallam, Island, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Okanogan, Pierce, Snohomish, Stevens and Whatcom counties. According to the proclamation, these...
Man arrested on suspicion of arson after allegedly lighting Bellingham home on fire
Neighbor saw man pouring fuel from a gas can onto the home and then lighting it.
These two Bellingham auto dealerships purchased by a Canadian company
The acquisition is the first in the U.S. for the Canadian company, with a hope to extend its reach further internationally.
OnlyInYourState
The Most Unique Campground In Washington That’s Pure Magic
Here in Washington, we love to get out and enjoy the bountiful beauty of the state we call home. Snowcapped mountains, glistening waterways, and lush forests call out to us just waiting to be explored. Washingtonians don’t let the changing seasons slow them down. Camping is a year-round activity in the Evergreen State and we’ve found the most magical campground of all.
This unique Whatcom County food truck offers forest views and Asian-inspired cuisine
The food truck recently opened and makes Asian-inspired cuisine like loco moco, caramel pork sandwiches and coconut chicken bowls.
thenorthernlight.com
Downtown thrift store to close by the end of February
Downtown Blaine thrift store Mulder’s Fundraiser Charity Boutique is closing at the end of the month. Mulder’s Fundraiser Charity Boutique owner Deanna Mulder said the store, formerly Wildbird Charity Boutique, will close for business by the end of February. The building is not yet sold. “I want to...
