10 Best Used Cars for the Money

By Gabrielle Olya,

28 days ago

With car prices so high, you want to make sure you are going to get the best bang for your buck, especially when buying used .

iSeeCars.com determined the best used cars for the money by finding five-year-old models priced between $18,000 and $27,000 with an average remaining lifespan of more than 130,000 miles. Here's a look at the 10 best five-year-old used cars for the money .

1. Honda Fit

  • Price per 1,000 miles: $119
  • Average price: $18,486
  • Remaining lifespan (miles): 154,826
  • Remaining lifespan (%): 74.7%

2. Honda Civic Coupe

3. Toyota Prius

  • Price per 1,000 miles: $131
  • Average price: $24,208
  • Remaining lifespan (miles): 185,049
  • Remaining lifespan (%): 73.8%
4. Toyota Camry

  • Price per 1,000 miles: $133
  • Average price: $20,482
  • Remaining lifespan (miles): 153,517
  • Remaining lifespan (%): 68.8%
5. Chevrolet Impala

6. Toyota Corolla

7. Toyota Avalon

8. Honda Accord

9. Toyota Camry Hybrid

10. Ford Fusion

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 10 Best Used Cars for the Money

