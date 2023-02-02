Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'
Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Offset Responds to Report He Fought Quavo at 2023 Grammy Awards
Offset is shooting down a report that he got into a physical altercation with Quavo backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Monday (Feb. 6), Offset hopped on Twitter to react to a report originally shared by TMZ stating he and Quavo threw hands at the award show due to a dispute over Offset's appearance in Quavo's Takeoff tribute performance. ’Set kept his response short and sweet.
BET
65th Annual Grammy Awards: Beyoncé Wins Most Grammys Ever After 'Best Dance/Electronic Music Album' Win
On Sunday night's 45th Annual Grammy Awards, Beyoncé broke the record as the artist with the most Grammy wins in history, now boasting 32 career victories. With grace and finesse, Beyoncé has once again proven herself to be the reigning queen of music. She took home the award for "Best Dance/Electronic Music Album" for her masterpiece, RENAISSANCE. Outshining other talented nominees such as Bonobo, Diplo, Odesza, and Rüfüs Du Sol, Beyoncé solidified her place as a dominant force in the music industry.
BET
65th Annual Grammy Awards: Quavo Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Takeoff Performing 'Without You'
Rapper Quavo returned to the stage for the first time since the tragic passing of Migos co-founder and nephew Takeoff. During the emotional "In Memoriam" segment at the 46th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, the Atlanta-based emcee performed his song, "Without You,” alongside gospel group Maverick City Music.
BET
Clive Davis’ Pre-GRAMMY Gala Returns For The First Time Since 2020
For the first time since 2020, music executive Clive Davis’ iconic Pre-Grammy Gala returned on Saturday (Feb. 4) with a star-studded guest list and notable performances. Jennifer Hudson, Lil Wayne, Latto and Cardi B were among some of the talented performers. Late December saw the release of “I Wanna...
BET
New Music Monday: GloRilla, Ella Mai, De La Soul Start Your Week With A Fresh Batch Of New Tunes
Are you struggling to stay on top of the never-ending stream of new music releases each week? Don't worry, BET has got your back!. With our weekly "New Music Mondays" post, we bring you the hottest artists, sounds, and trends in hip-hop, R&B, Afrobeat, house, and beyond. Get ready for a thrilling musical journey as we showcase an eclectic mix of both emerging and established artists, keeping you ahead of the game in the world of music.
BET
65th Annual Grammy Awards: Lizzo Wins ‘Record of the Year’ for ‘About Damn Time’
Lizzo earned her fourth win at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards after taking home “Record of the Year” for her smash record “About Damn Time.”. The songwriter was nominated for several trophies this evening, including “Best Pop Solo Performance,” “About Damn Time,” “Album of the Year,” and “Best Pop Vocal Album” for her LP Special. In her acceptance speech, she shouted out several artists who inspired her, including the late Prince. Earlier in the show, the chart-topping entertainer wowed viewers with an electrifying performance of “About Damn Time” and “Special.”
BET
'White Men Can't Jump' Teaser Shows Sinqua Walls Starring Alongside Jack Harlow
The White Men Can’t Jump remake officially released its first teaser starring Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow. A snippet of the upcoming reboot dropped on Sunday (Feb. 5), with the premiere of the film landing on Hulu on May 19. The movie is directed by Charles Kidd II (a.k.a Calamatic) and produced by Kenya Barris' Khalabo Ink Society.
BET
65th Annual Grammy Awards: Beyoncé Wins For Best R&B Song For ‘Cuff It’
With her win for "Best R&B Song" at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, Beyoncé has officially tied with the most Grammys won by a single artist with 31. The victory was for her song “Cuff It” from her critically-acclaimed album Renaissance. “Beyoncé is on her way,” said...
Comments / 0