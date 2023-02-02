ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Kay'Lynn
5d ago

I try and research her story at least every week. Nothin new to report. I'm glad her family has been consistent with wanting Justice for her.

Brandy Ard
4d ago

After everything that we have seen regarding different homicides these traveling companions should all be charged as accessories, lying to police, failure to render aid, and much more.

Vanessa Cummings
4d ago

Yes what happened in this young lady who got kill in Mexico!!!! Any more arrests !!!! 4 or her so called friends !!!!

Family of Calif. Man Who Died on Mexican Anniversary Trip Slams Authorities, Say Death Was 'Brutal Crime'

Elliot Blair, 33, died in the early morning hours of Jan. 14 at the luxury Las Rocas Resort and Spa in the coastal city of Rosarito, Mexico The family of a California public defender who died while celebrating his one-year-wedding anniversary in Mexico is questioning authorities. Mexican authorities have labeled the death of 33-year-old Elliot Blair in the early morning hours of Jan. 14 at the luxury Las Rocas Resort and Spa in the coastal city of Rosarito, Mexico as an "unfortunate accident," but his family is pushing back, saying...
Mexican Authorities Give Update On Shanquella Robinson Death Investigation In Press Conference: 'There Is No Impunity In This Case'

The tragic death of Shanquella Robinson grabbed national headlines in mid-November. Since then, the development of her case has been pretty hush-hush since Mexican officials took over. Recently, during a press conference, Baja California Sur Attorney General Daniel de la Rosa Anaya gave updates about the case. Attorney General de...
Shanquella Robinson: Mexican prosecutor says investigation to identify and extradite suspects continues

A Mexican prosecutor investigating the violent death of Shanquella Robinson says efforts to identify and extradite suspects are continuing.Robinson, 25, died after being violently beaten in a hotel room in San Jose del Cabo, Baja California, in late October. Her travel companions initially told her mother she had died of alcohol poisoning, before a sickening video emerged of a naked Robinson being bashed and kicked by another woman. On 24 November, Baja California Sur Attorney General Daniel de la Rosa Anaya issued a warrant for the arrest of one of Robinson’s “friends”, and said her death was the result...
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún

Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment

In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
Missing Architect Traveling in Mexico Confirmed Dead Near Bullet-Ridden Van Along with Fiancée, Relatives

Jose Gutierrez, his fiancée, and two relatives were traveling in a van at the time of their Dec. 25 disappearance An Ohio architect and his fiancée who had been missing in Mexico since Christmas Day have been found dead, the man's employer confirmed. "It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, José Gutierrez, who died tragically while visiting his fiancée, Daniela Pichardo, in Mexico during the holidays," reads a Jan. 24 Facebook post by Champlin Architecture. "He was a valuable member...
Inside El Chapo’s Son’s House After a Deadly Gunfight

JESÚS MARÍA, Mexico—The early morning visitors to Ovidio Guzmán’s mansion didn’t knock. They opened fire, riddling the massive wood double-doors with hundreds of bullet holes, leaving one side hanging precariously by one hinge. Inside, the living room was ransacked, high-end, minimalist furniture made of...

