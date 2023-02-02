Read full article on original website
Kay'Lynn
5d ago
I try and research her story at least every week. Nothin new to report. I'm glad her family has been consistent with wanting Justice for her.
Reply
29
Brandy Ard
4d ago
After everything that we have seen regarding different homicides these traveling companions should all be charged as accessories, lying to police, failure to render aid, and much more.
Reply
20
Vanessa Cummings
4d ago
Yes what happened in this young lady who got kill in Mexico!!!! Any more arrests !!!! 4 or her so called friends !!!!
Reply
12
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Family of Calif. Man Who Died on Mexican Anniversary Trip Slams Authorities, Say Death Was 'Brutal Crime'
Elliot Blair, 33, died in the early morning hours of Jan. 14 at the luxury Las Rocas Resort and Spa in the coastal city of Rosarito, Mexico The family of a California public defender who died while celebrating his one-year-wedding anniversary in Mexico is questioning authorities. Mexican authorities have labeled the death of 33-year-old Elliot Blair in the early morning hours of Jan. 14 at the luxury Las Rocas Resort and Spa in the coastal city of Rosarito, Mexico as an "unfortunate accident," but his family is pushing back, saying...
blavity.com
Mexican Authorities Give Update On Shanquella Robinson Death Investigation In Press Conference: 'There Is No Impunity In This Case'
The tragic death of Shanquella Robinson grabbed national headlines in mid-November. Since then, the development of her case has been pretty hush-hush since Mexican officials took over. Recently, during a press conference, Baja California Sur Attorney General Daniel de la Rosa Anaya gave updates about the case. Attorney General de...
California public defender dies after falling from fourth floor while in Mexico resort
A California public defender fatally fell from the fourth floor of a resort hotel on the Pacific coast of Mexico - 20 miles south of the US border.
Shanquella Robinson: Mexican prosecutor says investigation to identify and extradite suspects continues
A Mexican prosecutor investigating the violent death of Shanquella Robinson says efforts to identify and extradite suspects are continuing.Robinson, 25, died after being violently beaten in a hotel room in San Jose del Cabo, Baja California, in late October. Her travel companions initially told her mother she had died of alcohol poisoning, before a sickening video emerged of a naked Robinson being bashed and kicked by another woman. On 24 November, Baja California Sur Attorney General Daniel de la Rosa Anaya issued a warrant for the arrest of one of Robinson’s “friends”, and said her death was the result...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
NASCAR star Kyle Busch sentenced to 3 years in Mexican prison for trying to take .380 pistol and hollow point shells on private plane leaving Cancún
Famed NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has been sentenced to three-and-half-years in prison for gun possession without a license in Mexico, authorities there said late last week. It is not clear how, or if, that sentence will be assessed. According to a press release by Mexico’s Attorney General of the Republic...
At least 50 children were found working in the slaughterhouse in the Midwest.
At least 50 children were found working at a Midwest slaughterhouse, according to a recent investigation by federal authorities. The children, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were discovered cleaning the facility and performing other tasks, despite being underage and not legally allowed to work in such a dangerous environment.
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
A Hawaiian Airlines pilot told investigators a cloud 'shot up' like a plume of smoke, causing turbulence that injured dozens of passengers: report
Severe turbulence on the December flight from Phoenix to Honolulu knocked one passenger unconscious and injured 25, The New York Times reported.
$4 million of cocaine found in truckload of decorative stones in San Diego
U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday that more than $4 million worth of cocaine has been seized by from a tractor trailer carrying decorative stone at San Diego's Tecate Cargo Facility.
Woman Demands $3,000 In Compensation After Hotel Worker Walked Into Her Room At Midnight
A woman has demanded $3,000 in compensation after a hotel worker entered her room after midnight in order to deliver a platter of fruit. The hotel maintains it did no wrong and has refused not only compensation, but even to formally apologize. Hotel Worker Entered Into Woman’s Room At Midnight…To...
Iran man who decapitated teen wife and paraded her head in public gets 8-year prison sentence
Tehran — An Iranian man has been jailed for more than eight years after decapitating his wife and displaying her head in public in a case that shocked the country, the judiciary said Wednesday. Mona Heidari, 17, was killed in February 2022 by her husband and brother-in-law in Ahvaz, the capital of the southwestern province of Khuzestan.
americanmilitarynews.com
Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment
In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Convicted drug lord "El Chapo" sends "SOS" message to Mexico's president from U.S. prison
Mexico's president said Wednesday that he would consider a request by convicted drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to return from the United States to complete his sentence on humanitarian grounds. The message from El Chapo was described as an "SOS" by one of his attorneys. The Sinaloa cartel founder...
US hands over former Mexican cop accused in murders of 43 college students
A key suspect in the killing of 43 college students was handed over to Mexican authorities, American officials said.
Missing Architect Traveling in Mexico Confirmed Dead Near Bullet-Ridden Van Along with Fiancée, Relatives
Jose Gutierrez, his fiancée, and two relatives were traveling in a van at the time of their Dec. 25 disappearance An Ohio architect and his fiancée who had been missing in Mexico since Christmas Day have been found dead, the man's employer confirmed. "It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, José Gutierrez, who died tragically while visiting his fiancée, Daniela Pichardo, in Mexico during the holidays," reads a Jan. 24 Facebook post by Champlin Architecture. "He was a valuable member...
Inside El Chapo’s Son’s House After a Deadly Gunfight
JESÚS MARÍA, Mexico—The early morning visitors to Ovidio Guzmán’s mansion didn’t knock. They opened fire, riddling the massive wood double-doors with hundreds of bullet holes, leaving one side hanging precariously by one hinge. Inside, the living room was ransacked, high-end, minimalist furniture made of...
Comments / 37