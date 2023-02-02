Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pen City Current
Prugh Funeral Service obituary – Joyce L. Gibbs, 79, Burlington
Visitation will be from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Friday, February 10, 2023 at Prugh Funeral Service, 3940 Division St. The funeral service for Mrs. Gibbs will be 2:00 PM Friday, February 10, 2023, at Prugh Funeral Service, 3940 Division St., with Pastor T.J. Rehak officiating. Burial will be in Burlington Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pen City Current
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home obituary – Peggy M. Anderson, 90, Montrose
Peggy M. Anderson, 90, of Montrose, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Addington Place in Fort Madison, Iowa. Peggy was born on September 1, 1932, in Flat River, Missouri, the daughter of Everett and Jeanette (Cummings) Doss. She graduated from Keokuk High School in 1950, and on December 10, 1954 she was united in marriage to Russell Philp in Keokuk. He preceded her in death on February 24, 1977. On June 22, 1979, she was united in marriage to Arthur Anderson in Montrose, Iowa. He preceded her in death on December 22, 1995. Over the years, Peggy was employed at Sheaffer Pen, was self-employed as an Avon lady, and finished her working career at State Central Savings Bank. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Montrose, and was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Montrose. Peggy enjoyed traveling, reading, and solving puzzles and crosswords. Peggy loved to play cards, and was known to cheat here and there in order to win! Most of all, Peggy loved her family.
Pen City Current
Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home of Nauvoo obituary – Joyce Ann Bogguss, 80, Nauvoo
Joyce Ann Bogguss, 80, of Nauvoo, Illinois, passed away at 6:37 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at her home. Born on January 7, 1943, in Fort Madison, Iowa, the daughter of Robert Lee and Leona Josephine (Webb) Althar. She married Edwin Bogguss, they later divorced. She is survived by her...
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington obituary – Joyce A. Newton, 72, formerly of Farmington
A visitation will be held with the family receiving friends from 12:00 noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington, Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2023, with Pastor Chad Welch officiating. Burial will be at Greenglade...
Pen City Current
Pen City Current obituary – Timothy James Seager, 59, formerly of Fort Madison
Timothy James Seager of St. Louis, MO, passed away early on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the age of 59 while vacationing in California. He was born and raised in Fort Madison, IA, where he was a corrections officer for several years. He moved to St. Louis where he worked for Aldi, retiring in 2022.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Tuesday, February 7, 2023
02/06/22 – 11:22 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident at the intersection of 35th Street and Avenue O. 02/06/23 – 1:13 p.m. – Fort Madison police arrested Payne Thomas Ritonya, 28, of Fort Madison, in the 1500 block of Avenue H, on a charge of driving while barred and a warrant for driving suspended. He was taken to Lee County Jail.
KBUR
Southeast Iowa man dies in logging accident
Putnam County, MO.- An Amish man from Southeast Iowa was killed Saturday, February 4th, in a logging accident in Putnam County, Missouri. TV Station KTVO reports that a 911 call was received at about 12:22 PM about a man who had been struck during a logging accident near 135th street, north of Livonia.
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Tara Michelle Sharp, 31, Fort Madison
Tara Michelle Sharp, 31, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 in Montrose, IA. She was born on October 7, 1991 in Fort Madison, IA to Ron & Lisa Taylor Sharp. She enjoyed going fishing and going to the races, but her greatest joy was being there for her three children whenever they needed her.
Pen City Current
FM's Cottrell seeded 6th at state
BURLINGTON - Fort Madison's John Cottrell is the next in a line of Fort Madison swimmers to qualify for the state swim meet. Cottrell has the sixth fastest preliminary speed in the state in the 100 butterfly. Cottrell will put that time up against the best swimmers in the state next weekend in Iowa City.
Pen City Current
LaHarpe couple drowns in ice fishing incident
HANCOCK COUNTY - Two LaHarpe residents have died as a result of a drowning at a Hancock County farm pond. According to Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy, an apparent ice fishing accident has led to the death of two individuals in rural Hancock County. At approximately 3:44 PM, the Hancock...
Pen City Current
City waves Summer Market fees
FORT MADISON – The downtown Summer Markets got a boost from the Fort Madison City Council Tuesday night. Darla Farrell updated the council on what will be the fifth annual Downtown Summer Festival and said she’s trying to blow up this year's festival because not many events last five years in Fort Madison.
Pen City Current
Board battles on budget
LEE COUNTY – Several Lee County officials have heightened concerns about the current state of the county budget and its ability to meet obligations in the current fiscal year. That conversation became a spirited one in a workshop following Monday’s regular meeting of the Lee County Board of Supervisors....
KBUR
Federal agents execute search warrant at West Burlington Borghi USA plant
West Burlington, IA- Federal Agents executed a search warrant Wednesday, February 1st at the Borghi USA plant in West Burlington. The Burlington Beacon reports that federal officials did not provide any details about the search warrant, or how many agencies were involved. The search warrant was confirmed by Assistant US Attorney and Public Information Officer MacKenzie Benson Tubbs on Friday, February 3rd.
tspr.org
McDonough County Sheriff's deputy involved in fatal crash
Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy. ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation was called to investigate the crash at 9:37 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 at the request of the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson said the state...
Pen City Current
Landowner wants more control in eminent domain
I do not get to determine the amount of money the pipeline companies can acquire for their assets or services, so why should my negotiating be limited by eminent domain ?. The investment in pipelines made by landowners is not just a one time investment. This is made for generations to come. This property is now a safety concern, conceivably a liability, and forever limited to.
KBUR
Burlington man arrested for speeding, eluding police
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Wednesday, February 1st 2023, at about 8 PM, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Iowa Authorities that an Officer was following a pickup across the Great River Bridge that was refusing to stop.
KBUR
Burlington man arrested for Domestic Assault
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for Domestic Abuse Assault and violation of a no-contact order. According to a news release, on Tuesday, January 31st, at about 8:37 PM, deputies were dispatched to 12149 Highway 99 Apartment A for an intoxicated subject who was swinging a large knife around and making threats.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal attorney will go to trial on charges of tampering with a victim
HANNIBAL, Mo. — After a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, the case against Hannibal attorney Tyler White — accused of attempting to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution — will move forward to trial on a date to be announced. White allegedly approached Kaylee O’Toole before...
Pen City Current
Moody's knicks city's bond rating
FORT MADISON - Moody's has knicked the city's bond rating. The city uses the bond rating company to establish a rating for when the city has to issue bonds. The rating determines short and long-term interest rates the city can secure when borrowing money. City Manager David Varley said he...
Man arrested for possession of meth after traffic stop
A Burlington man is in jail after he was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine. Des Moines County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 6500 block of Hunt Road today at about 9:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was spotted a short time later and stopped by a Burlington […]
Comments / 0