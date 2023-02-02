Read full article on original website
Yankees add pitching depth, sign journeyman right-hander
Ian Hamilton, come on down. MLB Trade Rumors reports the right-hander signed a minor-league contract with the New York Yankees and “will presumably be invited to participate in major league spring training.”. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The 27-year-old Hamilton has spent parts of three big-league...
Mariners sign Yankees draft bust
With the No. 32 pick overall in the 2013 MLB Draft, the New York Yankees selected outfielder Aaron Judge. I think it’s safe to say that move paid off, with the slugger winning the 2022 American League MVP Award after setting a new single-season AL record with 62 home runs while contending for the Triple Crown.
Ex-Yankees bust Joey Gallo will have surprise role with Twins
Even while he was coming off his worst major-league season, the Minnesota Twins coveted Joey Gallo, whom they tried to acquire several times during his career. With a Twins executive declaring that “the upside is tremendous,” it appears the team will do everything it can to get Gallo into the lineup — including his first extended appearances at first base since 2018. (Gallo played first in one game with the Dodgers last season.)
3 Phillies players who’ll be better in 2023, and 2 who won’t
These three Philadelphia Phillies players will have a better year in 2023 while these two others will look a little bit worse. Despite several players underperforming in 2023, the Philadelphia Phillies found themselves two wins away from a championship. The core remains the same with the addition of Trea Turner as the most significant to the roster.
FOX Sports
Berti, Marlins settle as Thompson, Rays go to arbitration
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Thompson went to arbitration with the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, while Miami's Jon Berti reached a deal with the Marlins for $2,125,000 that avoided a hearing. Berti, an infielder and outfielder, gets a $2.1 million salary this year under an agreement reached...
Tri-City Herald
New Phillies Spring Training Hat Has Just Been Unveiled
It's the news everyone has been patiently waiting for: The Philadelphia Phillies new 2023 MLB Spring Training hats have been unveiled. It's a massive revelation as the hats are the typical "trucker" hat style with the red mesh backing. It features a blue brim, which everyone is sure to love. . . and a "23" patch on the side that indicates the year.
Mariners Sign Former Yankees First-Round Pick to Minor League Deal
The pitcher that was selected one draft pick after Aaron Judge in 2013 is still striving to make his MLB debut
MLB
What to know about Pirates Spring Training
It’s that wonderful time of the year. Winter is giving way to spring. Optimism permeates clubhouses across the country. A new season is approaching, a blank canvas upon which limitless realities can be painted. In about 2 1/2 weeks, the Pirates will play the Blue Jays at LECOM Park,...
Milwaukee Brewers' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen
Over the offseason, the Milwaukee Brewers added Jesse Winker and Wade Miley to their roster. Here's a look at our projected starting lineup, pitching rotation and bullpen for the Brewers in 2023.
David Cone on where Yankees stand heading into spring training
David Cone is not sure whether the Yankees have finally closed the gap on the Astros. He has lauded general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason moves, but he thinks there is probably still more work to do. “Maybe a trade or two, even by the trade deadline, will change the roster a little bit here or there,” Cone, the YES Network broadcaster, said Saturday. “I don’t think Cash is done yet.” Cone, a standout starter for both the Yankees and Mets during a 17-season MLB career, said getting Aaron Judge back “was huge.” The Yankees also re-signed Anthony Rizzo, and landed free agents...
Yardbarker
Yankees sign journeyman bullpen arm to MiLB deal
The New York Yankees could use a bit more diversity in the bullpen, which is why signing right-handed relief pitcher Ian Hamilton to a minor-league contract is quite interesting. The Bombers only have one lefty bullpen piece in Wandy Peralta, which may pose problems for the squad this season unless...
fishstripes.com
Projected 2023 Marlins payroll entering Spring Training
Let me begin by shouting out two invaluable tools for keeping up with MLB payroll details: Roster Resource and Cot’s Baseball Contracts. Wherever you have fishstripes.com bookmarked (you do have fishstripes.com bookmarked...right?!), add those sites to that same folder. Invaluable as they may be, they’re also imperfect. I think...
Yardbarker
Cubs Invite Whopping 32 Players to Spring Training
The Chicago Cubs will have heavy competition at spring training with a whopping 32 players announced as non-roster invitees. Outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, Pipeline’s No. 1-ranked prospect, first baseman Matt Mervis (No. 21) and infielder Chase Strumpf (No. 25) highlight the list of 32 players. According to a list compiled...
