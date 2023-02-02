Timeline: Here's when showers will come through the Bay Area this weekend

Rain returns to the forecast Friday morning with a level 1 light storm on the exclusive ABC7 Storm Impact Scale

Shower will create slick conditions for the Friday commute. Showers will exit after 9 a.m. leading to a mostly dry day.

Another storm arrives Saturday evening with on and off showers into Sunday. This is also a level 1 light storm.

Rainfall totals from the combined storms through the weekend will range from .50" - 1".