Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair
Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
White cashier ignores a black woman who’s first in line to serve a White man. Lesson learned on Kindness of strangers
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was lining up to buy coffee at a cafe in Heathrow. Being the next in line to be served, the white cashier called the white guy behind me to serve him. I thought it was a mistake and started walking towards her. She insisted that the guy behind me goes first! Instead of going to be served, the sweet guy pointed at me and said to the cashier, “She’s next in line.” The guy refused to be served until I was served. We had lined up so well and was so sure there was no confusion as to who was first in line.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
A Child Born With 2 Heads, One Atop the Other, Had a Condition Caused by an Extremely Rare Type of Parasitic Twinning
When the two-headed baby was born in a village in India in 1783, the sight of it frightened the midwife so much that she immediately tried to kill the baby. However, the baby was rescued from the fire into which it was thrown with minor burn injuries.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Sister Wives Fans React to Daughter's New Appearance
On February 6, Christine Brown shared a family photo with her daughters and grandchildren while they celebrated the engagement of Gwen. But it was another daughter's appearance that captured the attention of the fans.
Mom Tells Teen Son She Sold Fallen Marine Dad's Car, But Secretly Gets It Restored For Him
Marine Sgt. Nick Walsh was so in love with his 1991 Ford Bronco that he vowed to pass it down to his own son one day. But those dreams were seemingly shattered. In 2007, Sgt. Walsh was on deployment in Iraq when he was killed by sniper fire. He was only 26. His son, Triston, was just 4 years old at the time.
Preview: Addictions And Hallucinations Raise Suspicions In ‘Know Your Station’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Know Your Station #3, the next issue in a five-issue limited series from writer Sarah Gailey, artist Liana Kangas, colorist Rebecca Nalty, and letterer Cardinal Rae. Due to her addiction and hallucinations, Elise grapples with the worst possibility–is she the killer? Her bouts...
Peter And Felicia Get Close In ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ #19 Preview
“Dark Web is over, but the effects will shake Spider-Man for a long time. To recover, Peter Parker and Felicia Hardy, A.K.A. the Black Cat, escape from the city to an exclusive spa in the Catskills! Surely, trouble won’t follow our Web-Head and ruin his romantic getaway… Join superstar guest creative team Joe Kelly and Terry Dodson for this special two-parter where Spidey and Black Cat take their next step and no one tries to kill them…yet.”
The Avengers Break Into The Baxter Building In ‘The Avengers: War Across Time’ #2 Preview
“Thor! Iron Man! Captain America! Giant-Man & the Wasp! The original Avengers invade the Baxter Building and break the barriers between worlds! Will Willie Lumpkin unleash a dangerous menace? Can Thor lose Mjolnir? Will Eisner Hall of Famer Paul Levitz and legendary X-artist Alan Davis successfully channel the classic heroes’ adventures? Come check it out!”
Dark Horse Books Announces “The Last Days Of Black Hammer”
Black Hammer is back at Dark Horse in The Last Days of Black Hammer: From the World of Black Hammer. Spinning straight out of the Black Hammer series is this must-read prequel by writer Jeff Lemire and artist Stefano Simeone, detailing the events that occurred prior to Black Hammer Volume 1.
Previewing ‘Gotham City: Year One’ #5 By Tom King and Phil Hester
“Beaten, bruised, and betrayed, Slam Bradley should have never gotten involved with the Waynes. With a tragic turn of events and a city on the edge of burning, can this hard-boiled private detective close an impossible case?”. Gotham City: Year One #5 is out Tuesday 7th February from DC Comics.
House Of X: Previewing ‘Storm & The Brotherhood Of Mutants’ #1 And ‘X-Men: Legends’ #6
This week we preview Storm & the Brotherhood of Mutants #1 and X-Men: Legends #6, both out Wednesday 8th February from Marvel. “BACK FROM THE FUTURE! OMEGA SQUAD will die. And it’s all BISHOP’s fault. BISHOP makes a fateful decision that will spell the end of life as he knew it! Presaging his appearance in the classic UNCANNY X-MEN #282, witness legendary Whilce Portacio’s vision for his co-creation as we finally detail the truth behind the X.S.E.’s time-travel mission gone wrong!”
Comics From A Galaxy Far, Far Away… Previewing This Week’s ‘Star Wars’ Comics
“THE BATTLE OF JEDHA HAS BEGUN! As the Herald of the Open Hand stokes the fires of Jedha, Vildar Mac and Matty Cathley are overcome by uncontrollable fear. Tey Sirrek is a prisoner of the Guardians of the Whills. Can he use the chaos to escape? And who are the mysterious strangers ransacking the Temple of the Kyber? Is nowhere safe?”
Cap Takes On The Falcon In ‘Captain America: Symbol Of Truth’ #10 Preview
CAP VS. FALCON! When Falcon arrives in Mohannda, delirious and rampaging from the effects of White Wolf’s chemical attack, it’s up to Captain America to save his friend—or to stop Falcon from hurting anyone else. In this heartbreaking showdown between partners, Sam Wilson must make a choice about who he wants to be—and what he is willing to sacrifice for the mantle of Captain America.”
Advance Review: Time Is Running Out In `Blood Stained Teeth’ #9
There are a lot of plot threads taking place in this penultimate issue, but the story is straightforward enough to keep up with everything. Visually, Heather Moore’s eye-popping colors truly define the look of the entire series. Overall. 8.5/10. The clock is ticking for Atticus Sloane. Sloane, a member...
It’s A Return To Kashyyyk In ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2, Episode 6
When Star Wars is broken down to its core, it’s essentially about fighting back against tyranny. A lot of times that message can be drowned out because of the franchise’s expanded universe. Between lightsabers, the Force, starship battles, and everything else that comes with a gigantic sci-fi space opera, the simple template that was generated in the first Star Wars movie can get muddled. Nevertheless, there’s a certain brilliance when Star Wars returns to this formula. That’s exactly what this week’s episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch accomplished.
Preview: ‘Godzilla- Monsters And Protectors—All Hail The King!’ #5
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors—All Hail the King! #5, out tomorrow from writer Erik Burnham, artist Dan Schoening, colorist Luis Antonio Delgado, and letterer Nathan Widick. It’s King Caesar and Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah for the fate of the world! Both humanity and...
