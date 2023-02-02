ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Brian Flores hired for new coaching position

Brian Flores has himself a new job. Flores has accepted the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive coordinator position. Flores had been a candidate for the Denver Broncos’ DC job as well as the Arizona Cardinals’ head coach job, but he ended up in Minnesota. Interestingly, this will be the 41-year-old’s first time officially serving as a defensive... The post Brian Flores hired for new coaching position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Hiring of NFL Coaches: Has The Brian Flores Lawsuit Had An Impact?

Last year Brian Flores, former head coach for the Miami Dolphins, filed a lawsuit against the National Football League, alleging it is “rife with racism.” A year later, the NFL continues to reckon with the issue. The Flores lawsuit, filed on February 1, 2022, pointed out that even...

