ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Republicans appear to have agreement on public school funding plan

By Dave Price
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u40u6_0kaUgzl400

DES MOINES, Iowa — How much should Iowa lawmakers allocate in increased funding for public school students for the coming year? Originally, there were three different Republican proposals. But on Wednesday, that became two.

  • Senate Republicans proposed a 2% per student increase.
  • House Republicans pitched a 3% per student increase.
  • Governor Kim Reynolds’ budget included a 2.5% increase.

Wednesday afternoon, Republicans on the senate education committee amended the original bill and approved a 3% funding increase, matching the proposed increase in the house.

Senator Tim Kraayenbrink, a Fort Dodge Republican, said he supports public schools but the proposal is a reflection of conservative priorities in recent years by his party.

“Spending principles that we’ve pretty much been locked into for the past 6 or 7 years.”

Kraayenbrink was the only member of his caucus to speak during the meeting. Several Democrats spoke in opposition.

Future of farming on display at Iowa Ag Expo in Des Moines

“If Governor Reynolds was serious about funding public schools, now would be the time to prove it,” said Senator Claire Celsi, a West Des Moines Democrat. “This (the 2% funding increase proposal) is nothing. It’s a nothing burger. It’s not adequate in any way, shape or form.”

Senator Herman Quirmbach, an Ames Democrat, urged legislators to fund a higher increase. “We need to do better for our kids,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Poll: Parents trust Democrats over Republicans on K-12 education

Parents trust Democrats over Republicans when it comes to K-12 education, according to a new poll commissioned by the National Parents Union (NPU). The poll, released ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union address, found that 46 percent of surveyed parents trust Democrats to lead primary education policy, while 38 favor Republicans and 16 […]
VIRGINIA STATE
KFYR-TV

North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
MINNESOTA STATE
kiwaradio.com

17 Iowa nursing homes closed in 2022

Statewide Iowa — Seventeen Iowa nursing homes closed last year. Iowa Health Care Association CEO Brent Willett says all but two were in rural communities. The Medicaid program pays for the care of over half of Iowa nursing home residents. Governor Reynolds is recommending an increase in Medicaid daily rate for nursing home care. Willett says he’s optimistic legislators will increase that reimbursement rate.
IOWA STATE
B100

Will This Be The Last Time Iowa & Illinois Have To ‘Spring Forward’?

Winter is halfway over (thank God) and we're inching closer to 'springing forward' in the Midwest. Daylight Saving Time is a catch-22. You either lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of daylight or you gain an hour of sleep but lose some daylight. The Sunshine Protection Act was in the works in Washington in 2022 but don't get too excited for that to go into effect just yet.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Construction Company Accused Of Paying Workers As Contractors

(Undated) -- An Iowa construction company is accused of paying workers as contractors instead of full-time employees. Woods Construction of Riverdale is charged with violating federal labor laws. The Department of Labor wants the company to pay back wages and damages for workers. Woods does work in the Des Moines...
RIVERDALE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations

The U.S. Department of Labor is taking two Iowa companies to court over allegations that they either failed to pay workers overtime or spent their workers’ retirement contributions. The first of the two cases, filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleges that Seth Woods, along with Woods Construction […] The post Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Iowa Lottery Ticket Worth Over $440,000 Sold on Des Moines' South Side

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Lottery says a ticket worth more than $440,000 was purchased on Des Moines' south side. The ticket, worth $443,507 was bought at the Quik Trip on 849 Army Post Road on Sunday as part of the Iowa Lottery's Super 7s Progressive InstaPlay game. The winning ticket breaks the previous record for an InstaPlay prize, set by a Maquoketa man who won $303, 674 in January of last year.
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy