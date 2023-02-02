Read full article on original website
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
financefeeds.com
Standard Chartered sets up wholly-owned brokerage arm in China
UK-headquartered bank Standard Chartered said its Hong Kong arm has been granted an in-principle approval for a brokerage license from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC). Standard Chartered Securities (China), which will have an initial capital injection of $155 million, will cover underwriting, asset management to asset-backed securities as well...
financefeeds.com
Revolut offers staking for Ether, Cardano, Polkadot, and Tezo
British fintech and banking firm Revolut has introduced crypto staking — a practice of earning rewards for serving as a transaction validator in the Ethereum blockchain – to its UK and European Economic Area (EEA) customers. The process enables users to earn dividends or interest on their Ethereum,...
financefeeds.com
CMC Markets Connect relocates APAC team led by Peter Foster to Singapore
“Singapore is a vibrant city and is now undoubtedly seen as Asia’s leading financial hub. The decision to bolster the CMC Markets Connect team here will help us cement the company’s position as a leading provider of multi asset liquidity and comprehensive trading solutions across the region.”. CMC...
financefeeds.com
FX volume drops 16pct at Russia’s largest exchange in January
The Moscow Exchange, Russia’s largest exchange group, released its monthly batch of trading volumes and metrics for January 2023 – the latest readings showed a pullback across the board for multiple segments, namely in the FX, given lower volatility and a reduced trading schedule. In terms of the...
financefeeds.com
FXPA welcomes Mesirow as a member of the institutional FX industry body
“Our deep commitment to advancing best practices align well with FXPA’s goals of championing a robust FX market for all industry participants.”. The Foreign Exchange Professionals Association (FXPA), the industry body that represents a diverse cross-section of the institutional FX marketplace, has welcomed Mesirow as its newest member. FXPA...
financefeeds.com
XS.com hires Ahmed Negm, a popular market analyst on CNBC, Sky News, Bloomberg’s Asharq
“Ahmed’s expertise and passion for understanding the intricacies of the financial markets will be invaluable as we continue to grow our client base and expand into new jurisdictions.”. XS.com has hired Ahmed Negm as Head of Market Research for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. Ahmed Negm...
financefeeds.com
SEBA Bank appoints ex-Genesis, ex-BitMEX Amy Yu to lead APAC business of crypto bank
“I am proud to join the deeply talented team at SEBA and support the group’s continued global growth in this dynamic and expanding region. SEBA plays an important role in the industry by continuing to enlarge its presence in the region as well as becoming firmly committed to the crypto ecosystem.”
financefeeds.com
Gate.io taps Coinfirm for AML/CFT compliance amid licenses in the US, Europe, Hong Kong
“At Gate.io, we continuously strive to mitigate AML/CFT and counterparty risks by integrating best-in-class security measures and safeguards into every part of our operations.”. Digital asset trading platform Gate.io has selected Coinfirm as one of its key AML/CFT partners. Gate.io will gain access to Coinfirm Analytics Platform, which offers real-time...
financefeeds.com
Avelacom appoints Timothy Wong to run new Hong Kong office toward APAC expansion
Avelacom helps to achieve sub-millisecond speed of market data and order execution across both derivatives exchanges and crypto markets. Avelacom has appointed Timothy Wong as VP of Sales for the Asia Pacific region as the provider of low latency connectivity, IT infrastructure and data solutions announced the opening of its Hong Kong office.
financefeeds.com
Binance launches new tax tool for exchange users
Binance has unveiled a tax calculator tool to tackle a surge in tax audits that have targeted individuals trading cryptocurrency. Dubbed ‘Binance Tax,’ the tool aims to resolve the tax dilemma for the exchange users since it produces a variety of filing formats that the tax authorities often require. This service, which is completely free, enables users to generate well-organized crypto tax reports, which can then be downloaded for tax filing.
financefeeds.com
UK court to end SVS Securities special administration by 15 March
An update published today by Leonard Curtis said the UK high court of justice is expected to approve their application to bring the special administration of the failed wealth manager SVS Securities to an end. The application is scheduled to be heard on 15 March 2023. Once confirmed, the liquidators...
financefeeds.com
Saxo releases Q1 2023 Quarterly Outlook: “The Models Are Broken”
“2023 is likely to prove a rough ride for currencies if the USD bear market fails to continue in a straight line, but EUR and JPY may outperform.”. Saxo has published its Q1 2023 Quarterly Outlook, arguing that markets and the global economy are entering a new era and that pre-pandemic and pre-Ukraine invasion global economic standards and assumptions for how market cycles are supposed to work are simply broken.
financefeeds.com
ZuluTrade adds one more award to its collection: “Best Social Trading Solution – MEA” 2023
The award received at the UF AWARDS MEA 2023 Ceremony marks yet another milestone for the company, which celebrated 15 years of excellence last year. ZuluTrade, a Finvasia Group company, is an innovator in the social trading and wealth management industry and has amazed industry leaders yet again at the UF AWARDS MEA 2023 Ceremony with its groundbreaking achievements. The company has proved time and again that it is miles ahead of the curve, winning the “Best Social Trading Solution – MEA” UF Award.
financefeeds.com
HKEX partners with Saudi exchange for cross listings, ESG, Fintech
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the broader Middle Eastern region, are one of the world’s most dynamic and exciting economic and innovation hubs and also home to some of the fastest growing investor groups in the world. Hong Kong and HKEX’s markets offer significant opportunities for international investors and corporates, including unrivalled connectivity to the Mainland Chinese markets through our unique Connect programmes. This agreement signals the beginning of even greater collaboration between our companies and our home markets, and we look forward to exploring many future areas of cooperation.”
financefeeds.com
Dubai introduces new crypto regulations with fines of up to $135,000
Against the backdrop of a crashing market and burned investors, Dubai has sealed a landmark rulebook that governs how the Emirate will regulate cryptocurrency activities. The Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), which serves as the single custodial entity mandated to license and govern crypto activities in Dubai, released guidelines for Virtual Assets Service Providers (VASPs).
financefeeds.com
ICE delivers Russian-free barrels of ICE Gasoil and expands ESG data in APAC
ICE changed the methodology for Low Sulphur Gasoil futures from previously delivering diesel from any origin, to deliver diesel that does not include any originating from Russia. ICE Gasoil is the global benchmark for refined oil products. Intercontinental Exchange has announced the first delivery of Low Sulphur Gasoil futures since...
financefeeds.com
OANDA shutters Malta subsidiary, clients migrated to Poland
FX brokerage firm OANDA is planning to exit Malta and consolidate its operations in Europe under one regulated entity, namely its business registered in Warsaw, Poland. The broker has set the date for the planned closure of its operations under the Maltese license, which operates under the brand name OANDA Europe Markets Ltd (“OEML”), on 17 March 2023. OEML’s clients will be transferred to OANDA TMS, which is supervised by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority.
