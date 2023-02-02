Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Candace Cameron Bure Blasts The Grammy Awards For 'Never Showing The Artists I Listen To': 'No Interest'
Candace Cameron Bure confirmed she didn't turn on the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. "BTW- I didn't watch the Grammys. No interest. They never show the artists I listen to. Just wanted to see red carpet photos of those I mentioned," the Full House star, 46, said via her Instagram Story. Prior to her message, the actress revealed people she would love to see on the red carpet. "Not podcast related but today are the Grammys and can we see some of the Christian and gospel artists on the red carpet? Can we see Hillary Scott and Kirk...
Elle
Lizzo Films Adele’s Real Reaction to Harry Styles’ Album of the Year Grammys Win Amid Rumors She Walked Out
No, Adele did not leave the Grammys when Harry Styles won Album of the Year, despite ceremony footage leading some on social media to think that way. Lizzo filmed Adele’s real reaction, capturing their excitement and fan-girling for Styles. Both appear to be cheering in the clip, with Lizzo pointing the camera to Adele at one point. Adele asked her, “What are you filming me for?” Lizzo then switched the view back to Styles, who had taken the stage at that point.
