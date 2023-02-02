Read full article on original website
Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair
Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
White cashier ignores a black woman who’s first in line to serve a White man. Lesson learned on Kindness of strangers
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was lining up to buy coffee at a cafe in Heathrow. Being the next in line to be served, the white cashier called the white guy behind me to serve him. I thought it was a mistake and started walking towards her. She insisted that the guy behind me goes first! Instead of going to be served, the sweet guy pointed at me and said to the cashier, “She’s next in line.” The guy refused to be served until I was served. We had lined up so well and was so sure there was no confusion as to who was first in line.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Fallon Takes Issue With AMC Theatres’ New Tiered Pricing: ‘It’s Rough When You’re in Boarding Group D’ (Video)
On “The Tonight Show” Monday, Jimmy Fallon talked about a ton of topics (per usual), including the news about AMC Theatres’ new tiered pricing scheme. The late night host has an idea why so many people have a problem with it: It’s basically forcing moviegoers to shop like airline customers.
Ashton Kutcher Booed for Actually Not Knowing Who Harry Styles Is: ‘He Was in Some D12 Band or Something’ (Video)
Ashton Kutcher was booed by audience members during his appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday evening after he revealed that he still doesn’t really know who Harry Styles is. He even remembered meeting the Grammy winner at a karaoke party years prior with wife Mila Kunis.
Dave Chappelle Wins Grammy for Standup Special That Sparked Netflix Backlash
Dave Chappelle won a Grammy award for Best Comedy Album for “The Closer” on Sunday night — the same standup special that sparked backlash at Netflix when it was released on the streamer in 2021. The comedian, who has triggered outrage from the trans community for past...
‘Black Panther 2’ Breaks Streaming Record for Marvel Premiere on Disney+
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the most-watched Marvel movie premiere ever on Disney+ worldwide, based on hours streamed in the first five days, Disney announced Monday. The Ryan Coogler-directed sequel made its streaming debut on Wednesday, including on Walt Disney streamer Disney+. Now, Disney is declaring that the film...
YouTube Horror Hit ‘The Backrooms’ to Be Made Into A24 Feature Film by Its Teenage Creator
Last year, YouTuber Kane Parsons created a horror video called “The Backrooms” that became a viral hit. Now, the 17-year-old will direct a feature film adaptation of that video that will be released by A24 and co-produced by Chernin Entertainment, Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps and James Wan’s Atomic Monster.
How M. Night Shyamalan’s Worldview Has Changed From ‘The Village’ to ‘Knock at the Cabin’ (Commentary)
“Knock at the Cabin,” the latest film from director M. Night Shyamalan, is a thought-provoking (if overly hopeful) exploration of faith, hope and how too often as a society we’re determined to make sense of things, even when certain dots just don’t end up connecting. It’s a feature that feels very 2023, with disinformation running rampant on social media and in the news. And in a way, the film feels like an extension of Shyamalan’s 2004 feature “The Village,” which saw him commenting on a post-9/11 America, yet it’s one that doesn’t seem to hit as hard.
Linda Ronstadt Looks to Be the Real Winner of HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ | Charts
The 1970s chanteuse could expand her fan base beyond Gen X, just like Kate Bush did with Netflix’s “Stranger Things”. HBO’s “The Last of Us” featured a poignant song by Linda Ronstadt at the end of a recent episode, and she looks set to benefit the most from the exposure — in the short term at least.
To Err Is Human – and That’s What Makes Human Creativity in the Age of AI Divine | PRO Insight
Embracing our fallibility may be the only way to turn the tide on the coming wave of robotic content authoring. Just over a week ago, I attended an AI-focused entertainment industry event hosted by the nonprofit AI LA. It was the first formal event of its nature I’d gone to, so I had no idea what to expect when I arrived: I guessed 10, 20, maybe 50 people might show.
‘SNL’ Proves That Hit-Making Movies Died a Slow Death in the 2020s (Video)
“Saturday Night Live” poked fun at the lack of recognizable titles and hit-making movies coming out of the 2020s, shooting at fish-in-a-barrel targets like “To Leslie,” “Women Talking” and “Ginny & Georgia.”. After Bowen Yang came out swinging as a game show host with...
Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
”There are people who have been working two jobs because no one is observing them — two salaried, full-time jobs,“ one entertainment business professor says. Following Disney’s surprise CEO shift back to popular former chief Bob Iger in November, it is clearly more popular in the industry to be on Team Iger than Team Chapek.
‘Lucy’ Off Broadway Review: When Having It All Turns Into a Childcare Nightmare
What’s the difference between the theater and the movies? That question can be answered by seeing Erica Schmidt’s absorbing new thriller, “Lucy,” which Audible opened Monday at Off Broadway’s Minetta Lane Theatre. At the movies, it would be clear to us from the single mother’s...
Black Households Lift Netflix’s ‘You People’ to Top of This Week’s Streaming List | Charts
Peacock’s ”Poker Face“ and Amazon’s Prime Video’s ”Shotgun Wedding“ join the most-watched ranking. Netflix’s latest star-packed rom-com “You People” struck gold with audiences last week, earning the No. 1 spot on the streaming charts and knocking “That ’90s Show” down to the fifth most-watched spot, the latest Wrap Report highlights. And Black households really bolstered the movie’s numbers.
8 Best Grammys Moments: Kim Petras Makes Trans History, Legends of Hip-Hop Pay Tribute to Genre
And Beyoncé becomes the winningest Grammy artist of all time.
‘La La Land’ Will Dance Its Way to Broadway
“La La Land” is headed for Broadway: producer Marc Platt and Lionsgate announced on Tuesday that Damien Chazelle’s six-time Oscar-winning film is being adapted for the stage. “I’m thrilled to reunite with Lionsgate and the incredible team behind ‘La La Land’ to adapt the movie for the Broadway...
‘The Last of Us’ Could Go Beyond Season 2, Co-EP Craig Mazin Says: ‘The Second Game Is Much Bigger’
After rave reviews from critics and fans alike and strong viewership for its initial episodes, HBO’s live-action television adaptation of “The Last of Us” has scored a renewal for a second season. But while fans of the video games might assume Season 2 would adapt “The Last of Us: Part II” and that would be the end of the story, showrunner Craig Mazin says there’s potentially more than two seasons worth of story in the complete “Last of Us” saga on HBO.
Ben Aldridge Says Jonathan Groff Sang His ‘Frozen 2’ Song on the ‘Knock at the Cabin’ Set: ‘He’s Still Giving People the ‘Frozen’ Love’
“Knock at the Cabin” is the #1 movie in the country. And it’s easy to see why. M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller spotlights a loving same-sex couple (played by Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge) and their adorable daughter (Kristen Cui), whose quiet weekend away in the Pennsylvania woods is interrupted when four strangers (led by Dave Bautista) knock on their cabin door. The strangers break their way in and deliver a horrible ultimatum: one of the family members must kill another family member to avert the end of the world. Are they psychotic or … are they telling the truth?
Beyoncé Breaks Record for Most Grammy Wins, Is Now Most-Awarded Artist of All Time (Video)
After tying the record with her win for Best R&B Song for “CUFF IT” earlier in the show, Beyoncé has now broken the record for the most Grammy wins of all time with 32, besting conductor Georg Solti was the previous record holder with 31 wins. And...
