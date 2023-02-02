ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Three teens charged after setting off explosive device at elementary school

Three teens have been charged after setting off an explosive device last week at Pleasant Hill Elementary School, while students were not present. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, Dylan Hank Maples, 19, and Ted William Miller, 18, are charged with possession of an explosive device. The third teen, whose name will not be released because he is under 18, is charged with the same crime.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Student charged in threats against Lexington County schools

A 15-year-old Spring Valley High School student has been charged in connection with the Feb. 2 threats made to River Bluff High School and the Lexington Technology Center. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the student communicated electronically about a bomb being placed in the schools. The name of the student will not be released because he is under age 18. He has been charged with threatening the use of a destructive device, providing false information regarding a destructive device and two counts of disturbing schools.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center officers arrested

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced the arrest of three Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center (ASGDC) officers. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Midlands Gang Task Force worked with ASGDC leadership to investigate claims of misconduct in three separate cases. Casey Weirich, 30, is accused of accepting...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
White Knoll High School evacuated Monday morning, due to a threat

Lexington county deputies responded to a threat at White Knoll High School Monday morning, which was directed toward the school through another school district's tip line. The school was cleared of any threats, after deputies swept the school building and checked the campus. According to the sheriff's department, students and...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Boat catches fire at Lake Murray Dam

Irmo Fire District firefighters responded Sunday afternoon after a boat caught fire at the launch ramp on the Irmo side of the Lake Murray Dam. No injuries were reported in the fire, which was extinguished by the firefighters. The boat ramp was closed briefly but was reopened by 4:30 p.m.
IRMO, SC
Postcard Art event returning to Columbia, benefitting arts education in Kenya

Columbia-based non-profit Artists for Africa, USA will host it's annual Postcard Art event Feb. 16, to raise money for free arts education programs in Kenya. Artists for Africa provides afterschool art programs for around 2,000 orphaned and impoverished children living in Nairobi, Kenya each year. Programs include ballet, African dance, music, visual arts, creative writing and drama. According to the organization, Postcard Art is their largest fundraiser and over 100 artists participate annually. The event will have around 25 new artists this year.
COLUMBIA, SC
Two Notch vendor market opening second location in Lexington

Many local shoppers and thrifters in the Midlands are familiar with Ivy House, a vendor mall in the Northeast Columbia area. More residents will soon get to shop at the store when a second location opens in Lexington. Owner Ruth Rauch started as a vendor at Ivy House, before acquiring...
LEXINGTON, SC
Corey Lee-Ancel Smith

Corey Lee-Ancel Smith, 41, of Prosperity, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Born in Columbia, South Carolina, on January 24, 1982, he was a son of Edward Michael Smith and Linda Miles Hendrix. Corey was a true outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a talented tattoo artist...
PROSPERITY, SC
Robert Heyward Wheeler

Robert H Wheeler was born in Bridgewater Massachusetts to Rodney Wheeler and Sara Dunphe Wheeler on March 31, 1925. He was raised in Stratford, Connecticut graduating from Stratford High, and then completing his education with a degree from Lehigh University. Mr. Wheeler was part of the “greatest generation” having served...
COLUMBIA, SC
Gamecock sports week in review

The University of South Carolina men’s basketball team welcomed home the legends for Saturday’s game against Arkansas at Colonial Life Arena. Most of them enjoyed great moments while in a Gamecock uniform. That’s why they are legends. What they saw Saturday in the 65-63 loss to Arkansas...
COLUMBIA, SC
Gamecocks top UConn in national championship game rematch

In a rematch of last season’s national championship game, South Carolina came out on top again over UConn thanks to a strong fourth quarter by Aliyah Boston. Boston scored 23 of her 26 points in the second half, including 14 in the final period, to help the No. 1 Gamecocks beat the fifth-ranked Huskies 81-77 on Sunday.
COLUMBIA, SC

