Pelicans to keep momentum going at home? Best bets for Feb. 7

Each day, one of our experts at Bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
Dallas Mavericks futures odds see dramatic swing after Kyrie Irving trade

The Dallas Mavericks weren’t on many people’s radar to win the NBA Finals, but that changed after they acquired eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. The Mavericks were only +2500 at most sports books prior to the Irving deal despite having one of the league’s top players in Luka Doncic, but those odds have now shifted to +1400 at Caesars Sportsbook.
Sean Payton has reportedly poached a familiar member of the Saints coaching staff

As a player, broadcaster and assistant coach, Zach Strief has spent his entire professional career in New Orleans — until now, that is. According to an NFL Network report, Strief is joining Sean Payton's staff in Denver as the offensive line coach. He'd spent the previous two seasons working as the New Orleans Saints' assistant offensive line coach under Dan Roushar and Doug Marrone.
The Saints have reportedly found their new defensive coordinator

Dennis Allen is reshaping his coaching staff with the New Orleans Saints, and the latest addition will reunite him with one of his staff members from his days with the Oakland Raiders. According to an ESPN report, the Saints are poised to hire Joe Woods as their defensive coordinator for...
