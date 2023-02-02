Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Ready for More H-E-B In North Texas! Exciting Expansion Plans ContinueAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
New Walmart Distribution Center in Dallas County Brings Jobs and Opportunities with Up to $34 per Hour PayAsh JurbergDallas County, TX
Man Arrested for Stealing Monkeys from Dallas ZooWilliamDallas, TX
The Philly Cheesesteak and Where to Find Them in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Where to Find a Great Hot Dog in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
NOLA.com
Pelicans to keep momentum going at home? Best bets for Feb. 7
Each day, one of our experts at Bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
NOLA.com
Dallas Mavericks futures odds see dramatic swing after Kyrie Irving trade
The Dallas Mavericks weren’t on many people’s radar to win the NBA Finals, but that changed after they acquired eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. The Mavericks were only +2500 at most sports books prior to the Irving deal despite having one of the league’s top players in Luka Doncic, but those odds have now shifted to +1400 at Caesars Sportsbook.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Old friend Devin Jackson joins 'Bayou Bets' to talk Super Bowl from Philadelphia
"Bayou Bets," the sports betting show on Bet.NOLA.com, welcomed back an old friend in analyst Devin Jackson to talk about the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Jackson, who is now the sports betting director at the Philadelphia Inquirer, talked about his new role and his...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
NOLA.com
Sean Payton has reportedly poached a familiar member of the Saints coaching staff
As a player, broadcaster and assistant coach, Zach Strief has spent his entire professional career in New Orleans — until now, that is. According to an NFL Network report, Strief is joining Sean Payton's staff in Denver as the offensive line coach. He'd spent the previous two seasons working as the New Orleans Saints' assistant offensive line coach under Dan Roushar and Doug Marrone.
NOLA.com
Report: Soon-to-be former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to visit Saints on Wednesday
Derek Carr might be in town Wednesday. According to an NFL Network report, the New Orleans Saints invited the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback for a visit and his soon-to-be former team granted permission. Carr has played for the Raiders his entire career, since 2014. He confirmed in January he will...
NOLA.com
The Saints have reportedly found their new defensive coordinator
Dennis Allen is reshaping his coaching staff with the New Orleans Saints, and the latest addition will reunite him with one of his staff members from his days with the Oakland Raiders. According to an ESPN report, the Saints are poised to hire Joe Woods as their defensive coordinator for...
