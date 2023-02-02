It's a guilty verdict for the man accused in the killings of four people in Palm Springs four years ago. A jury found Jose Larin Garcia guilty on all counts against him. The same jury will now decide whether to sentence him to death. The decision, which jurors reached after less than an hour of The post Jose Larin Garcia convicted in Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial appeared first on KESQ.

