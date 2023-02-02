ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China seizure of Taiwan not ‘imminent,’ says key DoD official

WASHINGTON ― There’s no indication China will attempt to take Taiwan imminently, a senior Pentagon official said Tuesday, responding to an Air Force general’s leaked assessment that an attempt could be made in the next two years. The four-star in charge of U.S. Air Mobility Command, Gen....
India successfully lands light combat aircraft, MiG-29K on carrier

NEW DELHI — A technology demonstrator of India’s single-engine light combat aircraft successfully landed on the country’s first locally built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Monday for the first time, as part of compatibility testing. In a statement, the Indian Navy described the development as a historical...
China’s spy balloon can help deflate US nuclear tensions with Beijing

The row over China’s surveillance balloon could, once the dust settles, present a chance to begin lessening the risk of nuclear war between the two superpowers. While the United States is right to charge China with violating its airspace in an apparent attempt to spy on America’s strategic missile systems in Montana, this episode reminds us that the two nations have no mechanism to exchange views and clear up misconceptions on the purpose of their respective nuclear arsenal.
Pentagon, EU ready pact to spur defense cooperation — with exceptions

WASHINGTON — The European Council has approved a signature-ready agreement with the U.S. Defense Department that is meant to facilitate defense cooperation, though the area of joint capability development is explicitly outside the pact’s scope. The draft arrangement between the European Defence Agency and the Pentagon comes after...
Army sets sights on 2024 for next Project Convergence

WASHINGTON — The Army is aiming to conduct the next round of the experimentation campaign known as Project Convergence in spring 2024, the deputy commanding general of Army Futures Command told Defense News. The timeframe is later than usual; the Army has typically held the event in late fall....
‘Everything and the kitchen sink:’ USAF plots new refueling tanker

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force wants its next-generation aerial refueling tanker, dubbed KC-Z, to be flying and reach initial operational capability by 2040. According to a request for information the Air Force posted online Jan. 31, the service plans to start conducting an analysis of alternatives for the next-generation air refueling system, or NGAS, in October, and wants to hear what the defense industry might have in mind for it. Industry has until March 2 to submit its responses.
China surpasses US in number of ICBM launchers

WASHINGTON — China now has more Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launchers than the U.S. according to a congressional notification from U.S. Strategic Command, or STRATCOM, which oversees the nuclear arsenal. The notification highlights China’s rapid advancements in its nuclear modernization program in recent years and has prompted congressional Republicans to...
