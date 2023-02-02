Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
Several Democrats Join with Republicans to Slam Biden’s ‘Unacceptable’ Lack of Action Against Chinese Spy Balloon
Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and several other Democrats have joined forces with their GOP colleagues in thrashing President Biden over his lack of action against the now-infamous Chinese Spy Balloon.
coinchapter.com
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
defensenews.com
China seizure of Taiwan not ‘imminent,’ says key DoD official
WASHINGTON ― There’s no indication China will attempt to take Taiwan imminently, a senior Pentagon official said Tuesday, responding to an Air Force general’s leaked assessment that an attempt could be made in the next two years. The four-star in charge of U.S. Air Mobility Command, Gen....
defensenews.com
India successfully lands light combat aircraft, MiG-29K on carrier
NEW DELHI — A technology demonstrator of India’s single-engine light combat aircraft successfully landed on the country’s first locally built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Monday for the first time, as part of compatibility testing. In a statement, the Indian Navy described the development as a historical...
defensenews.com
China’s spy balloon can help deflate US nuclear tensions with Beijing
The row over China’s surveillance balloon could, once the dust settles, present a chance to begin lessening the risk of nuclear war between the two superpowers. While the United States is right to charge China with violating its airspace in an apparent attempt to spy on America’s strategic missile systems in Montana, this episode reminds us that the two nations have no mechanism to exchange views and clear up misconceptions on the purpose of their respective nuclear arsenal.
defensenews.com
Why stratospheric balloons are used in era of space-based intelligence
WASHINGTON — When the Pentagon revealed last week that a high-flying, Chinese balloon was spotted over the United States, officials said they didn’t expect the airship would add much value to the intelligence China is already gathering through its network of spy satellites. “Our best assessment at the...
defensenews.com
Pentagon, EU ready pact to spur defense cooperation — with exceptions
WASHINGTON — The European Council has approved a signature-ready agreement with the U.S. Defense Department that is meant to facilitate defense cooperation, though the area of joint capability development is explicitly outside the pact’s scope. The draft arrangement between the European Defence Agency and the Pentagon comes after...
defensenews.com
Army sets sights on 2024 for next Project Convergence
WASHINGTON — The Army is aiming to conduct the next round of the experimentation campaign known as Project Convergence in spring 2024, the deputy commanding general of Army Futures Command told Defense News. The timeframe is later than usual; the Army has typically held the event in late fall....
defensenews.com
‘Everything and the kitchen sink:’ USAF plots new refueling tanker
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force wants its next-generation aerial refueling tanker, dubbed KC-Z, to be flying and reach initial operational capability by 2040. According to a request for information the Air Force posted online Jan. 31, the service plans to start conducting an analysis of alternatives for the next-generation air refueling system, or NGAS, in October, and wants to hear what the defense industry might have in mind for it. Industry has until March 2 to submit its responses.
defensenews.com
China surpasses US in number of ICBM launchers
WASHINGTON — China now has more Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launchers than the U.S. according to a congressional notification from U.S. Strategic Command, or STRATCOM, which oversees the nuclear arsenal. The notification highlights China’s rapid advancements in its nuclear modernization program in recent years and has prompted congressional Republicans to...
Comments / 0