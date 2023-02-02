Read full article on original website
Kelly affirms commitment to voluntary water conservation rather than reliance on mandates
Gov. Laura Kelly said in a speech Tuesday to members of the Kansas Farm Bureau she was dedicated to creation of a collaborative, voluntary strategy for securing the water supply for agricultural purposes without imposition of government mandates. Kansas has been mired in a prolonged drought. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
Op-Ed: Lack of border security is impacting local Arizona law enforcement
As a former law enforcement officer from Southern Arizona, I have seen first-hand the direct impact failed border policies have on local communities and police departments. I served the Tucson community for nearly 20 years and have seen increased dependency on local law enforcement resources and community services because of the growing number of foreign nationals illegally or legally entering the U.S. making asylum claims. As a police sergeant, my officers would routinely respond to theft, assault, and disturbance calls at a Non-Governmental Organization temporarily housing foreign nationals. We would also receive welfare calls about individuals processed out of Border Patrol who after they received Notice to Appear documents for immigration court were released into local communities with nowhere to go. These time-consuming calls added to the already overworked and understaffed department.
Kansas faith leaders, environmentalists call for transparency around Keystone pipeline spill
Loren Drummond, reverend at Lyndon United Methodist Church, holds a sign reading “Water is life” during a vigil Feb. 6, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka for the Keystone pipeline spill. (Chloe Anderson for Kansas Reflector)
ACLU, motorists challenge roadside detention, dog searches triggered by ‘trooper two-step’
The ACLU of Kansas on behalf of four clients allege at trial in federal court the Kansas Highway Patrol engages in unconstitutional detention of motorists on Kansas highways before conducting improper vehicle searches by drug-sniffing dogs. Two KHP troopers and KHP Col. Herman Jones, in uniform at the Capitol, were named as defendants. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
Catholic Church and Kansas legislators should honor religious freedom for all on abortion
Protestors carry signs at a June 24, 2022, rally in Kansas City, Missouri, after the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated abortion rights. (Margaret Mellott/Kansas Reflector)
Business owners highlight cost of inflation for businesses, families
(The Center Square) – Business owners from West Virginia told the powerful U.S. House Ways and Means Committee on Monday that they are struggling with inflation, among other problems, as the economy continues to shift gears from the pandemic. Tom Plaugher is the vice president of operations for Allegheny...
