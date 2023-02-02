As a former law enforcement officer from Southern Arizona, I have seen first-hand the direct impact failed border policies have on local communities and police departments. I served the Tucson community for nearly 20 years and have seen increased dependency on local law enforcement resources and community services because of the growing number of foreign nationals illegally or legally entering the U.S. making asylum claims. As a police sergeant, my officers would routinely respond to theft, assault, and disturbance calls at a Non-Governmental Organization temporarily housing foreign nationals. We would also receive welfare calls about individuals processed out of Border Patrol who after they received Notice to Appear documents for immigration court were released into local communities with nowhere to go. These time-consuming calls added to the already overworked and understaffed department.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO