Read full article on original website
Marvin Jones
5d ago
about time This Racist hateful lady finally got what she deserved Nancy should have did this a long time ago
Reply
5
Related
Several Democrats Join with Republicans to Slam Biden’s ‘Unacceptable’ Lack of Action Against Chinese Spy Balloon
Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) and several other Democrats have joined forces with their GOP colleagues in thrashing President Biden over his lack of action against the now-infamous Chinese Spy Balloon.
Experts criticise Trump administration as book reveals Melania sat in situation room for major military operation
Experts have criticised the Trump administration after a new book has revealed that former First Lady Melania Trump sat in the Situation Room during a major military operation in October 2019. Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller’s memoir Soldier Secretary: Warnings from the Battlefield & the Pentagon about America’s Most Dangerous Enemies was published on Tuesday. Ms Trump was sitting in the Situation Room during the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and subsequently nudged the administration to boost the participation of a dog that took part in the operation, The Hill noted. Mr Miller was the...
GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump
Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
Donald Trump's Lawyers Reportedly Want Him to Blame Melania for Stormy Daniels' Payment to Avoid Felony Charges
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. You probably haven’t heard the name Stormy Daniels for a while, but that $130,000 hush payment Donald Trump made to the adult-film actress in 2016 is still haunting him. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office believes that the money was a violation of “election and business-records laws,” so they are pondering felony charges. According to Rolling Stone sources, the former president’s lawyers already have a legal strategy to try and squirm out of the possible charges. They are trying to get him...
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Rumored Senate candidate Elissa Slotkin announces divorce from husband after moving to home of lobbyist, donor
Democratic Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, a rumored Senate candidate, announced she and her husband of 12 years are divorcing.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Presiding Over House Leaves Viewers 'Physically Ill'
The congresswoman performed as speaker pro tempore, a role that temporally replaces the House Speaker on the floor. She tweeted: "I could get used to this..."
msn.com
‘It’s Worsening By Far’: Fox News Anchor Tells Americans Their Lives Are Worse Under Biden vs Trump
Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner presented a grim view of America under Joe Biden’s presidency ahead of the State of the Union speech. ‘It’s Worsening By Far’: Fox News Anchor Tells Americans Their Lives Are Worse Under Biden vs Trump. The Fox News panel addressed expectations for...
msn.com
Sen. Josh Hawley wants to create a legal age to be allowed on social media
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., intends to make his focus in the current Congress a legislative package aimed at protecting children online — including by setting the age threshold to be on social media at 16. In an interview with NBC News, Hawley detailed some top lines of what his...
msn.com
New 'PELOSI' bill may have a spiteful name — but there's still 'tremendous momentum' in the crusade to ban politicians from insider trading. Here's why
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In a mic drop moment in the debate around insider trading in Congress, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri has introduced the PELOSI Act – trolling former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders reaches highest GOP standing yet with response to Biden
For nearly two years, Sarah Huckabee Sanders served as the voice of the Trump administration. On Tuesday night, the now-Arkansas governor will serve as the voice of the entire Republican Party, giving its official response to President Biden’s State of the Union address. Sanders, who left her position as White House press secretary in July…
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
Controversy Erupts Over Jill Biden's Grammy Appearance: A Deep Dive into the Connection with Iran Protests
The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, made a highly controversial appearance at the most recent Annual Grammy Awards. Her speech, which addressed the ongoing protests in Iran and the importance of supporting human rights and social change, has sparked widespread debate and has been met with mixed reactions from both the public and celebrities alike.
msn.com
Trump Owed Millions To Foreign Creditor Which Was Undisclosed
Attorney General has uncovered that former president Donald Trump had approximately $19.8 million in undisclosed debt owed to a foreign creditor. The debt was uncovered after New York attorney Letitia James obtained documents from The Trump Organization earlier this year. The records showed a previously unreported liability of $19.8 million listed as "L/P Daewoo."
Ukraine Inflicts Deadliest Day of Fighting on Russia So Far: Report
Ukraine's armed forces said on Tuesday that more than 1,000 Russian troops had been killed over the previous 24 hours.
msn.com
Only ten thousand of Wagner's prisoner recruits are still fighting in Ukraine
Slide 1 of 22: Out of the roughly 50,000 Russian prisoners recruited by Yevgeny Prigozin’s Wagner Group for operations in Ukraine, only 10,000 are still fighting according to a leading Russian prisoner advocacy group. Tens of thousands more are dead or have deserted. Out of the roughly 50,000 Russian...
msn.com
White House aides keep trying to torch the State of the Union address. Presidents keep getting in the way.
WASHINGTON — Now and then, a few intrepid White House speechwriters will wage a quiet battle to kill the State of the Union address as we know it — or at least shrink it so it’s no longer the stylized piece of theater it has become. Worrying...
msn.com
Target, Nestle Join $950 Million Pledge to Kamala Harris Migration Plan
(Bloomberg) -- Vice President Kamala Harris announced $950 million in contributions from companies including Target Corp. and Nestle SA aimed at addressing poverty and violence that is driving migration from Central America. Most Read from Bloomberg. Target has promised to boost spending in the region by $300 million by this...
msn.com
Donald Trump Loses Money On His Scottish Resorts
According to newly published financial accounts, two of Donald Trump’s golf resorts in Scotland lost £4.4million in 2021, with Trump Turnberry providing the biggest financial loss of £3.7m, following a three-month closure during the COVID-19 pandemic. That is according to the managing group SLC who looks after the Ayrshire links course.
msn.com
Your Sunday Briefing: Debris From the Balloon and Biden’s Speech
(Bloomberg) -- Hello again. With the balloon dominating the news agenda this weekend, here are a few pointers to help you make sense of what’s coming up. The big balloon: A US fighter jet shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon that overflew the country, causing outrage in the Biden administration and injecting new tension into US-China relations. The US says it’ll recover what’s left and analyze it to learn more about what it says is Chinese snooping. China, for its part, quickly shifted from contrite to confrontational.
Comments / 3